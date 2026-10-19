قدّم نائب أمير منطقة حائل الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، واجب العزاء لأسرة الربيع في وفاة ابنتهم منى بنت مبروك الربيع، وذلك خلال زيارته منزل الأسرة، حيث كان في استقباله أخو الفقيدة عبدالرحمن بن مبروك الربيع، وزوجها صالح بن مطر الشمري.


وسأل الله أن يتغمد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته، ويسكنها فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويها الصبر والسلوان.