The Deputy Emir of the Hail region, Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Mqrin bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences to the Al-Rabee family for the death of their daughter, Mona bint Mabrouk Al-Rabee, during his visit to the family's home. He was received by the brother of the deceased, Abdulrahman bin Mabrouk Al-Rabee, and her husband, Saleh bin Matar Al-Shammari.



He prayed to Allah to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family with patience and solace.