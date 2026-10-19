قدّم نائب أمير منطقة حائل الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، واجب العزاء لأسرة الربيع في وفاة ابنتهم منى بنت مبروك الربيع، وذلك خلال زيارته منزل الأسرة، حيث كان في استقباله أخو الفقيدة عبدالرحمن بن مبروك الربيع، وزوجها صالح بن مطر الشمري.
وسأل الله أن يتغمد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته، ويسكنها فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويها الصبر والسلوان.
The Deputy Emir of the Hail region, Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Mqrin bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences to the Al-Rabee family for the death of their daughter, Mona bint Mabrouk Al-Rabee, during his visit to the family's home. He was received by the brother of the deceased, Abdulrahman bin Mabrouk Al-Rabee, and her husband, Saleh bin Matar Al-Shammari.
He prayed to Allah to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family with patience and solace.