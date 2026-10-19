احتفل خالد بن عبدالله ابن حديد الحمادي بزواج ابنه ماجد، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمكة المكرمة، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء، الذين شاركوا العريس ووالده فرحتهما بهذه المناسبة.
وعبّر والد العريس عن سعادته بهذه المناسبة، مقدماً شكره وتقديره للحضور على مشاركتهم الفرحة.
Khalid bin Abdullah bin Hadeed Al-Hamadi celebrated the wedding of his son Majid in one of the wedding halls in Mecca, with the presence of a number of family and friends who shared in the joy of the groom and his father on this occasion.
The groom's father expressed his happiness on this occasion, thanking and appreciating the attendees for sharing in the joy.