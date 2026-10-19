احتفل خالد بن عبدالله ابن حديد الحمادي بزواج ابنه ماجد، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمكة المكرمة، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء، الذين شاركوا العريس ووالده فرحتهما بهذه المناسبة.


وعبّر والد العريس عن سعادته بهذه المناسبة، مقدماً شكره وتقديره للحضور على مشاركتهم الفرحة.