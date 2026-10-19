U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Monday) that the United States is delivering very severe strikes against Iran on both economic and military levels, considering that the situation regarding Iran is going well.

Trump stated in press remarks that the United States is negotiating with Russia regarding Iran, Ukraine, hostages, and diesel, expressing his belief that Moscow's non-intervention in Iran is very positive.

He added, "Russia has not, according to what Washington has observed, taken any action on this file."

Regarding the Ukrainian issue, Trump urged President Volodymyr Zelensky to make way for someone else to lead the negotiations, saying he "doesn't know what he is talking about," and that he should listen to what others are saying.

He added that Washington has provided a lot to Ukraine, emphasizing his desire for Russia and Ukraine to stop the war, but he said that Ukrainians hold Zelensky responsible for the deaths of their family members, confirming that Ukraine is suffering significant losses and that the Ukrainian president is not helping to reach a solution.

On his relationships with European leaders, Trump said that French President Emmanuel Macron did not listen to his advice, adding that he had repeatedly advised him to close the borders to migrants, but he did not respond, describing the situation in France as "very bad."

Regarding diplomatic movements, Trump expressed his belief that a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be held in China.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is visiting Tehran and met today with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as well as Iranian President Masoud Bezhashkian. It is scheduled for the Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir to visit Tehran (tomorrow) for talks with Iranian officials, in a move aimed at reviving mediation efforts, according to Iranian officials who told the "Tasnim" agency that the visit will address Islamabad's role in mediating between Iran and the United States.