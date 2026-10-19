أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين)، أن الولايات المتحدة توجه ضربات قاسية للغاية لإيران على المستويين الاقتصادي والعسكري، معتبراً أن الوضع فيما يتعلق بإيران يسير بصورة جيدة.

وقال ترمب في تصريحات صحفية: إن الولايات المتحدة تتفاوض مع روسيا بشأن إيران وأوكرانيا والرهائن والديزل، معرباً عن اعتقاده بأن عدم تدخل موسكو في إيران أمر إيجابي للغاية.

وأضاف: «روسيا لم تقم، بحسب ما رصدته واشنطن، بأي تحرك في هذا الملف».

وفي الشأن الأوكراني، دعا ترمب الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي إلى إفساح المجال أمام شخص آخر لقيادة المفاوضات، قائلاً إنه «لا يعلم عما يتحدث»، وإن عليه الاستماع إلى ما يقوله.

وأضاف أن واشنطن قدمت الكثير لأوكرانيا، مشدداً على رغبته في أن توقف روسيا وأوكرانيا الحرب، لكنه قال إن الأوكرانيين يحمّلون زيلينسكي مسؤولية مقتل أفراد من عائلاتهم، مؤكداً أن أوكرانيا تتكبد خسائر كبيرة، وأن الرئيس الأوكراني لا يساعد في التوصل إلى حل.

وعن علاقاته مع القادة الأوروبيين، قال ترمب إن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون لم يستمع إلى نصائحه، مضيفاً أنه نصحه مراراً بإغلاق الحدود أمام المهاجرين، لكنه لم يستجب، ووصف الوضع في فرنسا بأنه «سيئ للغاية».

وفيما يتعلق بالتحركات الدبلوماسية، أعرب ترمب عن اعتقاده بأن اجتماعاً مع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين والرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ سيعقد في الصين.

ويزور وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرجي لافروف طهران والتقى اليوم وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، كما التقى الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، ومن المقرر أن يزور (غداً) طهران قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير لإجراء مباحثات مع مسؤولين إيرانيين، في تحرك يستهدف إحياء جهود الوساطة، بحسب ما ذكره مسؤولون إيرانيون لوكالة «تسنيم» الذين قالوا إن الزيارة ستتناول دور إسلام آباد في الوساطة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة.