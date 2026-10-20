تتواصل مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية جرائمها ضد المدنيين في تعز ومحافظات أخرى، والتي تنوعت (الثلاثاء)، بين قصف الأحياء السكنية بشكلٍ عشوائيٍ والحصار والتجويع واستدراج المدنيين بوعود العفو والأمان قبل اختطافهم وإيداعهم السجون السرية.
ففي مدينة تعز، سقط قتلى بينهم امرأتان، وأصيب مدنيون جراء قصف حوثي استهدف أحياء سكنية، فيما استقبل مستشفى الثورة 14 جريحاً، معظمهم أطفال.
وطال القصف أحياء صينة وعصيفرة ومحيط جبل جرة، وسط معلومات عن سقوط قذيفة قرب مدرسة الوحدة في وادي القاضي، وتهدم منزلين وتضرر منازل مجاورة في حي صينة.
ولم يتوقف استهداف المدنيين عند المدينة، إذ قتل مدني وابنته إثر قصف بقذائف الهاون استهدف منزلاً في قرية النيداني بجبل صبر، فيما تتواصل الهجمات على قرى النيداني وتبيح وسيعة، مهددة حياة السكان، خصوصاً النساء والأطفال وكبار السن.
منزل في حي صينة بتعز قصفته المليشيا الحوثية بصاروخ باليستي.
وفي شمال محافظة حجة، أصيبت امرأة بشظايا في الرقبة والرجل اليمنى، في حالة وصفت بالخطيرة، كما أصيب طفل بشظية في الرجل اليسرى، جراء قصف حوثي استهدف مناطق مأهولة في عزلة الدير بمديرية حيران، وتسبب في أضرار واسعة بالمنازل والممتلكات.
وسبق ذلك استهداف قرى بني حسن بمديرية عبس بطائرات مسيرة، ما أدى إلى نفوق أعداد من المواشي.
وبالتوازي مع القصف، تفرض المليشيا حصاراً خانقاً على مدينة تعز، أدى إلى تعطل إمدادات الغذاء والوقود والدواء بصورة شبه كاملة.
وحذرت الأمم المتحدة من انخفاض إمدادات المياه بنسبة 50%، واقتراب الأدوية والأكسجين والوقود من النفاد في المستشفيات، فيما أفادت بأن المنظمات الإنسانية وزعت آخر الطرود الغذائية المتاحة. كما حذر برنامج الأغذية العالمي من قرب نفاد مخزونات القمح والدقيق وانقطاع المساعدات عن مئات الآلاف، بالتزامن مع ارتفاع أسعار المواد الأساسية بنسب تتراوح بين 40 و50% أو أكثر.
وطالبت منظمة هيومن رايتس ووتش الحوثيين برفع الحصار فوراً وإعطاء الأولوية لإدخال الإمدادات الإنسانية، في وقت تتفاقم فيه معاناة السكان.
ولم تقتصر الانتهاكات على القصف والتجويع، بل امتدت إلى اختطاف المواطنين في ريف تعز الجنوبي. ففي مديرية الصلو، اختطفت المليشيا نحو 75 شخصاً بعد استدراجهم بوعود العفو والأمان مقابل تسليم أسلحتهم، ونقلتهم إلى سجن مدينة الصالح.
كما استدرجت عشرات من أبناء منطقة قدس بمديرية المواسط، ونفذت مداهمات واعتقالات في المنطقة ومديرية سامع، قبل نقل محتجزين إلى سجون سرية.
The terrorist Houthi militia continues its crimes against civilians in Taiz and other governorates, which varied (on Tuesday) between random shelling of residential neighborhoods, besiegement, starvation, and luring civilians with promises of amnesty and safety before kidnapping them and placing them in secret prisons.
In the city of Taiz, there were casualties including two women, and civilians were injured due to Houthi shelling that targeted residential areas, while the Al-Thawra Hospital received 14 injured, most of whom were children.
The shelling targeted the neighborhoods of Sinaa, Asifera, and the vicinity of Mount Jara, amidst reports of a shell landing near Al-Wahda School in Wadi Al-Qadi, and the destruction of two houses with damage to neighboring homes in the Sinaa neighborhood.
The targeting of civilians did not stop at the city, as a civilian and his daughter were killed due to mortar shelling that targeted a house in the Al-Nidani village in Jabal Saber, while the attacks on the villages of Al-Nidani and Tabih Wasia continue, threatening the lives of residents, especially women, children, and the elderly.
In the north of Hajjah governorate, a woman was injured by shrapnel in the neck and right leg, in a condition described as critical, while a child was injured by shrapnel in the left leg, due to Houthi shelling that targeted populated areas in the Al-Dair isolation in the Haran district, causing extensive damage to homes and properties.
This was preceded by the targeting of the villages of Bani Hassan in the Abs district by drone strikes, which led to the death of a number of livestock.
Alongside the shelling, the militia is imposing a suffocating siege on the city of Taiz, which has led to a near-total disruption of food, fuel, and medicine supplies.
The United Nations warned of a 50% decrease in water supplies, and that medicines, oxygen, and fuel are nearing depletion in hospitals, while it reported that humanitarian organizations distributed the last available food parcels. The World Food Program also warned of the imminent depletion of wheat and flour stocks and the interruption of aid to hundreds of thousands, coinciding with a rise in the prices of basic materials by rates ranging between 40% and 50% or more.
Human Rights Watch demanded that the Houthis immediately lift the siege and prioritize the entry of humanitarian supplies, at a time when the suffering of the population is escalating.
The violations were not limited to shelling and starvation, but extended to the kidnapping of citizens in the southern countryside of Taiz. In the Al-Salu district, the militia kidnapped about 75 people after luring them with promises of amnesty and safety in exchange for handing over their weapons, and transferred them to the city of Al-Salih prison.
They also lured dozens of residents from the Quds area in the Al-Mawaset district and carried out raids and arrests in the area and the Samia district, before transferring detainees to secret prisons.