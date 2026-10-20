تتواصل مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية جرائمها ضد المدنيين في تعز ومحافظات أخرى، والتي تنوعت (الثلاثاء)، بين قصف الأحياء السكنية بشكلٍ عشوائيٍ والحصار والتجويع واستدراج المدنيين بوعود العفو والأمان قبل اختطافهم وإيداعهم السجون السرية.


ففي مدينة تعز، سقط قتلى بينهم امرأتان، وأصيب مدنيون جراء قصف حوثي استهدف أحياء سكنية، فيما استقبل مستشفى الثورة 14 جريحاً، معظمهم أطفال.


وطال القصف أحياء صينة وعصيفرة ومحيط جبل جرة، وسط معلومات عن سقوط قذيفة قرب مدرسة الوحدة في وادي القاضي، وتهدم منزلين وتضرر منازل مجاورة في حي صينة.


ولم يتوقف استهداف المدنيين عند المدينة، إذ قتل مدني وابنته إثر قصف بقذائف الهاون استهدف منزلاً في قرية النيداني بجبل صبر، فيما تتواصل الهجمات على قرى النيداني وتبيح وسيعة، مهددة حياة السكان، خصوصاً النساء والأطفال وكبار السن.

منزل في حي صينة بتعز قصفته المليشيا الحوثية بصاروخ باليستي.

منزل في حي صينة بتعز قصفته المليشيا الحوثية بصاروخ باليستي.


وفي شمال محافظة حجة، أصيبت امرأة بشظايا في الرقبة والرجل اليمنى، في حالة وصفت بالخطيرة، كما أصيب طفل بشظية في الرجل اليسرى، جراء قصف حوثي استهدف مناطق مأهولة في عزلة الدير بمديرية حيران، وتسبب في أضرار واسعة بالمنازل والممتلكات.


وسبق ذلك استهداف قرى بني حسن بمديرية عبس بطائرات مسيرة، ما أدى إلى نفوق أعداد من المواشي.


وبالتوازي مع القصف، تفرض المليشيا حصاراً خانقاً على مدينة تعز، أدى إلى تعطل إمدادات الغذاء والوقود والدواء بصورة شبه كاملة.


وحذرت الأمم المتحدة من انخفاض إمدادات المياه بنسبة 50%، واقتراب الأدوية والأكسجين والوقود من النفاد في المستشفيات، فيما أفادت بأن المنظمات الإنسانية وزعت آخر الطرود الغذائية المتاحة. كما حذر برنامج الأغذية العالمي من قرب نفاد مخزونات القمح والدقيق وانقطاع المساعدات عن مئات الآلاف، بالتزامن مع ارتفاع أسعار المواد الأساسية بنسب تتراوح بين 40 و50% أو أكثر.


وطالبت منظمة هيومن رايتس ووتش الحوثيين برفع الحصار فوراً وإعطاء الأولوية لإدخال الإمدادات الإنسانية، في وقت تتفاقم فيه معاناة السكان.


ولم تقتصر الانتهاكات على القصف والتجويع، بل امتدت إلى اختطاف المواطنين في ريف تعز الجنوبي. ففي مديرية الصلو، اختطفت المليشيا نحو 75 شخصاً بعد استدراجهم بوعود العفو والأمان مقابل تسليم أسلحتهم، ونقلتهم إلى سجن مدينة الصالح.


كما استدرجت عشرات من أبناء منطقة قدس بمديرية المواسط، ونفذت مداهمات واعتقالات في المنطقة ومديرية سامع، قبل نقل محتجزين إلى سجون سرية.