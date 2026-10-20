The terrorist Houthi militia continues its crimes against civilians in Taiz and other governorates, which varied (on Tuesday) between random shelling of residential neighborhoods, besiegement, starvation, and luring civilians with promises of amnesty and safety before kidnapping them and placing them in secret prisons.



In the city of Taiz, there were casualties including two women, and civilians were injured due to Houthi shelling that targeted residential areas, while the Al-Thawra Hospital received 14 injured, most of whom were children.



The shelling targeted the neighborhoods of Sinaa, Asifera, and the vicinity of Mount Jara, amidst reports of a shell landing near Al-Wahda School in Wadi Al-Qadi, and the destruction of two houses with damage to neighboring homes in the Sinaa neighborhood.



The targeting of civilians did not stop at the city, as a civilian and his daughter were killed due to mortar shelling that targeted a house in the Al-Nidani village in Jabal Saber, while the attacks on the villages of Al-Nidani and Tabih Wasia continue, threatening the lives of residents, especially women, children, and the elderly.



In the north of Hajjah governorate, a woman was injured by shrapnel in the neck and right leg, in a condition described as critical, while a child was injured by shrapnel in the left leg, due to Houthi shelling that targeted populated areas in the Al-Dair isolation in the Haran district, causing extensive damage to homes and properties.



This was preceded by the targeting of the villages of Bani Hassan in the Abs district by drone strikes, which led to the death of a number of livestock.



Alongside the shelling, the militia is imposing a suffocating siege on the city of Taiz, which has led to a near-total disruption of food, fuel, and medicine supplies.



The United Nations warned of a 50% decrease in water supplies, and that medicines, oxygen, and fuel are nearing depletion in hospitals, while it reported that humanitarian organizations distributed the last available food parcels. The World Food Program also warned of the imminent depletion of wheat and flour stocks and the interruption of aid to hundreds of thousands, coinciding with a rise in the prices of basic materials by rates ranging between 40% and 50% or more.



Human Rights Watch demanded that the Houthis immediately lift the siege and prioritize the entry of humanitarian supplies, at a time when the suffering of the population is escalating.



The violations were not limited to shelling and starvation, but extended to the kidnapping of citizens in the southern countryside of Taiz. In the Al-Salu district, the militia kidnapped about 75 people after luring them with promises of amnesty and safety in exchange for handing over their weapons, and transferred them to the city of Al-Salih prison.



They also lured dozens of residents from the Quds area in the Al-Mawaset district and carried out raids and arrests in the area and the Samia district, before transferring detainees to secret prisons.