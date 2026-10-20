يواصل النجم المصري محمد صلاح تأكيد حضوره التهديفي وصناعة الفارق، مترجماً أداءه المميز إلى لغة الأرقام التي تخرس الانتقادات التي طالته أخيراً.


وواصل صلاح إسهاماته بعدما أسهم في 13 هدفاً خلال 11 مباراة في مختلف المسابقات منذ بداية الموسم، مؤكداً احتفاظه بحسه التهديفي وقدرته على الحسم.


وفي الدوري التركي، يتربع صلاح على صدارة الهدافين برصيد 8 أهداف في 8 مباريات، إلى جانب 3 تمريرات حاسمة، ليبلغ إجمالي مساهماته 11 مساهمة في المسابقة المحلية وحدها.


ويعكس هذا التألق نجاح خطوة انتقاله إلى طرابزون سبور في صفقة انتقال حر، عقب مسيرة أسطورية استمرت 9 مواسم بقميص ليفربول، حيث لم يحتج لوقت طويل للتكيف مع الكرة التركية ليفرض نفسه نجماً أول للفريق وأحد أبرز الأسماء الحاسمة منذ الجولات الأولى.