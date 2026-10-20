The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah continues to confirm his scoring presence and make a difference, translating his outstanding performance into numbers that silence the criticisms directed at him recently.



Salah has continued his contributions, having been involved in 13 goals in 11 matches across various competitions since the start of the season, confirming his goal-scoring instinct and ability to deliver when it matters.



In the Turkish league, Salah sits at the top of the scorers' chart with 8 goals in 8 matches, along with 3 assists, bringing his total contributions to 11 in the domestic competition alone.



This brilliance reflects the success of his move to Trabzonspor on a free transfer, following a legendary 9-season career with Liverpool, where he did not take long to adapt to Turkish football, establishing himself as the team's star and one of the most decisive names since the early rounds.