عاد اسم الفنان محمد رمضان إلى دائرة الجدل مجدداً، بعدما تقدم محامٍ ببلاغ إلى النائب العام على خلفية مقطع فيديو متداول عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مطالباً بالتحقيق في محتواه وما إذا كان يتضمن أفعالاً قد تندرج تحت طائلة القانون.

وجاء التحرك القانوني بعد انتشار فيديو ظهر فيه رمضان وهو يرقص على أنغام أغنيته (حتى السوشي مبكلوشي)، حيث اعتبر مقدم البلاغ أن بعض التصرفات الواردة بالمقطع تستوجب فحصها قانونياً للتحقق من مدى توافقها مع القوانين المنظمة للآداب العامة.

وأعلن المحامي هيثم محمد بسام تقدمه ببلاغ رسمي، طالب فيه باتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة وفحص المقاطع المتداولة للوقوف على طبيعتها وما إذا كانت تستوجب المساءلة القانونية.

وأشار البلاغ إلى أن الفيديو المتداول تضمّن مشاهد رأى مقدم الشكوى أنها قد تندرج ضمن الأفعال المعاقب عليها قانوناً حال توافرت أركان الجريمة وثبتت العلانية والقصد الجنائي، مطالباً بفتح تحقيق في الواقعة.

وأكد المحامي أن البلاغ لا يستهدف تقييد الإبداع الفني أو التدخل في الحرية الشخصية، وإنما يستند إلى وقائع مادية جرى تداولها بصورة علنية وعلى نطاق واسع عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بحسب ما ورد في نص الشكوى.

واستند مقدم البلاغ إلى عدد من مواد قانون العقوبات؛ من بينها النصوص المتعلقة بالفعل الفاضح العلني ونشر أو تداول المواد التي قد تُعد خادشة للحياء أو منافية للآداب العامة.

كما طالب باتخاذ ما تراه جهات التحقيق مناسباً من إجراءات قانونية وفنية، وسماع أقوال الفنان محمد رمضان، إلى جانب فحص ملابسات تصوير ونشر وتداول المقطع المتداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.