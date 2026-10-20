The name of the artist Mohamed Ramadan has returned to the center of controversy once again, after a lawyer filed a complaint with the public prosecutor regarding a video circulating on social media platforms, calling for an investigation into its content and whether it includes actions that may fall under the law.

The legal move came after a video surfaced showing Ramadan dancing to the tune of his song (I Don't Even Eat Sushi), where the complainant considered that some of the behaviors depicted in the clip warrant legal examination to verify their compliance with the laws governing public morals.

Lawyer Haitham Mohamed Bassam announced that he had submitted an official complaint, requesting necessary actions to be taken and the circulated clips to be examined to determine their nature and whether they warrant legal accountability.

The complaint indicated that the circulating video contained scenes that the complainant believed could fall under legally punishable actions if the elements of the crime were present and the publicity and criminal intent were established, calling for an investigation into the incident.

The lawyer emphasized that the complaint does not aim to restrict artistic creativity or interfere with personal freedom, but rather is based on material facts that have been publicly circulated widely on social media platforms, according to the text of the complaint.

The complainant referenced several articles of the penal code, including provisions related to public indecency and the publication or circulation of materials that may be deemed offensive to public decency or contrary to public morals.

He also requested that the investigative authorities take appropriate legal and technical measures, hear the statements of artist Mohamed Ramadan, and examine the circumstances surrounding the filming, publication, and circulation of the video on social media.