The branch of the Institute of Public Administration in the Makkah region has revealed 370 job opportunities during the activities of the Graduate and Job Fair 30, which kicked off today (Wednesday) under the patronage of the Minister of Human Resources and Chairman of the Institute of Public Administration, Ahmed Al-Rajhi.



The fair is being inaugurated by the General Director of the Institute's branch, Dr. Mohammed Nasser Basem, and features 18 entities offering job opportunities in various specializations, as part of the institute's efforts to enhance employment opportunities and connect qualified national talents with the needs of the labor market.



The participating entities in the fair include sectors such as banking, industrial, commercial, technical, health, logistics, sports, and hospitality, in addition to organizations concerned with human resource development, employment, and the non-profit sector. The fair allows participating entities to showcase their activities and career opportunities, engage directly with graduates and job seekers, and conduct personal interviews with candidates, contributing to the facilitation of recruitment processes and enhancing employment opportunities in line with localization targets and Saudi Vision 2030.