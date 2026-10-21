كشف فرع معهد الإدارة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة 370 فرصة وظيفية خلال فعاليات معرض الخريج والوظيفة 30 الذي انطلق اليوم (الأربعاء) برعاية وزير الموارد رئيس مجلس معهد الإدارة العامة أحمد الراجحي.


ويشارك في فعاليات المعرض، الذي افتتح فعالياته مدير عام فرع المعهد الدكتور محمد ناصر باصم، 18 جهة تتيح الفرص الوظيفية في مختلف التخصصات، وذلك ضمن جهود المعهد في تعزيز فرص التوظيف وربط الكفاءات الوطنية المؤهلة بحاجات سوق العمل.


وتتنوع الجهات المشاركة في المعرض بين القطاعات المصرفية والصناعية والتجارية والتقنية والصحية واللوجستية والرياضية والضيافة، إلى جانب الجهات المعنية بتنمية الموارد البشرية والتوظيف والقطاع غير الربحي. ويتيح المعرض للجهات المشاركة التعريف بأنشطتها وفرصها المهنية، والتواصل المباشر مع الخريجين والخريجات والباحثين عن العمل، وإجراء المقابلات الشخصية مع المرشحين، بما يسهم في تسهيل إجراءات الاستقطاب وتعزيز فرص التوظيف طبقاً لمستهدفات التوطين ورؤية السعودية 2030.