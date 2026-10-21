The assaults carried out by the Houthi militia with Iranian support continue, targeting the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the stability of the region, and the interests of the global economy. In a blatant irony, Tehran offers to intervene to calm the situation while continuing to support the party that ignites the fire; in a "transparent" maneuver aimed at "appearing as one who seeks to extinguish it." This is an outdated puzzle that does not deceive Saudi Arabia, Yemen, or the international community.



In this scene, the deterrence equation is evident, which does not leave the security of the Kingdom hostage to the threats of the militia or the calculations of its supporters; as military strikes, with their power, precision, and continuity, aim to undermine the capabilities used to threaten civilians and vital facilities, and to dry up sources of danger before they turn into new assaults.



Perhaps the most succinct expression of the shift in the language of confrontation is the decisive military message delivered by the spokesperson for the Coalition Forces supporting legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, to the Houthi militia, when he responded to the Houthis' claims of shooting down an "Apache" helicopter with images of the same model, accompanied by a brief statement: "They claim to have shot it down... it will enter the field soon... remember its shape so you don't forget."



The words were not merely a response to a military claim, but a message carrying implications that go beyond the image and the phrase; when claims of shooting down aircraft are met with the announcement of their entry into the field, the message reflects the confidence of the military leadership in its capabilities and readiness, and confirms that wars are not decided by the noise of statements, but by the results achieved on the ground.



Saudi Arabia has moved beyond relying on fragile truces and promises without guarantees. The repeated assaults on civilians and vital facilities are not met with appeasement, but with a firm stance that deters the aggressor and puts an end to the sources of its threat, punishing those who incite it to do so. Saudi Arabia is capable of protecting its security and safeguarding its interests, while the responsibility of the international community requires a parallel practical stance that supports the legitimate Yemeni state and confronts the Iranian interventions that destabilize security and stability.



The danger of these militias does not stop at the borders of Yemen or Saudi Arabia; targeting the security of the Kingdom affects the stability of the Gulf and international energy and trade markets. Therefore, confronting this danger is not solely the responsibility of the Kingdom, but a test of the seriousness of international alliances and partnerships and the sincerity of commitments declared in times of prosperity.



Wars do not only reveal the strength of weapons, but also the reality of those alliances, putting international relations to a test where niceties do not help, and statements do not cover the credibility of positions. In times of stability, it is easy for everyone to talk about partnership and common interests; however, when interests are threatened, the differences emerge between an ally whose positions are steadfast, another whose commitments wane, and a party that waits for a moment of weakness to reassess its calculations at the expense of those who trusted it.



This crisis has revealed that relations between countries are not measured by the warmth of statements or the abundance of promises, but by the scale of action when challenges intensify. Politics may allow for maneuvering, but it cannot erase memory, and while interests may change, "watering down" positions in times of hardship leaves an impact that statements cannot erase nor niceties can mend, and here the truth of "faces" emerges!



Saudi Arabia does not measure its allies by what they say in times of prosperity, but by what they do when matters intensify and are targeted security-wise, and their interests are tested. Indeed, the Kingdom does not need anyone but seeks to know the truth of positions and their credibility in crises without regard to "slogans."



It is certain that wars end, even after a while, and doors to settlements open, but the record of sincere and transcendent positions is not folded away by forgetfulness; for countries that know their worth do not ignore the status of those who supported them and stood by them "shoulder to shoulder," nor do they forget those who abandoned them at the first test. Ultimately, masks fall, calculations are revealed, and history remains a witness to "the friend, the brother, the two-faced, and the one with ten faces."