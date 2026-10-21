تتواصل الاعتداءات التي تنفذها مليشيا الحوثي بدعم إيراني، مستهدفةً أمن المملكة العربية السعودية واستقرار المنطقة ومصالح الاقتصاد العالمي. وفي مفارقة فاضحة، تعرض طهران التدخل لتهدئة الأوضاع، بينما تواصل دعم الطرف الذي يشعل النار؛ في مراوغة «مفضوحة» بهدف «الظهور بمظهر من يسعى إلى إطفائها». وتلك أحجية عفا عليها الزمن ولا تنطلي على السعودية واليمن والأسرة الدولية.


وفي هذا المشهد، تتجلى معادلة الردع التي لا تترك أمن المملكة رهينة لتهديدات المليشيا أو حسابات داعميها؛ إذ إن الضربات العسكرية، بما تحمله من قوة ودقة واستمرارية، تستهدف تقويض القدرات التي تُستخدم لتهديد المدنيين والمنشآت الحيوية، وتجفيف مصادر الخطر قبل أن تتحوّل إلى اعتداءات جديدة.


ولعلّ أبلغ ما يختصر التحوّل في لغة المواجهة تلك الرسالة العسكرية الحاسمة التي وجّهها المتحدث باسم قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، إلى مليشيا الحوثي، حين ردّ على مزاعم الحوثيين بإسقاط طائرة «أباتشي»، بصورة لطائرات من الطراز ذاته، أرفقها بعبارة مقتضبة: «تدّعي إسقاطها.. ستدخل الميدان قريباً.. تذكّر شكلها فلا تنسى».


لم تكن الكلمات مجرد ردّ على ادعاء عسكري، بل رسالة تحمل دلالات تتجاوز الصورة والعبارة؛ فحين تُواجَه مزاعم إسقاط الطائرات بالإعلان عن دخولها إلى الميدان، فإن الرسالة تعكس ثقة القيادة العسكرية بقدراتها وجاهزيتها، وتؤكد أن الحرب لا تُحسم بضجيج البيانات، وإنما بما يتحقق على الأرض من نتائج.


لقد تجاوزت السعودية مرحلة التعويل على هدنٍ هشّة ووعود بلا ضمانات. فالاعتداءات المتكررة على المدنيين والمنشآت الحيوية لا تواجه بالاسترضاء، بل بموقف حازم يردع المعتدي ويضع حداً لمصادر تهديده، ويعاقب من يحرّضه على ذلك، والسعودية قادرة على حماية أمنها وصون مصالحها، فيما تقتضي مسؤولية المجتمع الدولي موقفاً عملياً موازياً يدعم الدولة اليمنية الشرعية، ويواجه التدخلات الإيرانية المزعزعة للأمن والاستقرار.


إن خطر هذه المليشيات لا يتوقف عند حدود اليمن أو السعودية؛ فاستهداف أمن المملكة يمس استقرار الخليج وأسواق الطاقة والتجارة الدولية. ومن ثمّ، فإن مواجهة هذا الخطر ليست مسؤولية المملكة وحدها، بل اختبار لجدية التحالفات والشراكات الدولية وصدق الالتزامات التي تُعلن في أوقات الرخاء.


فالحروب لا تكشف قوة السلاح وحدها، بل تكشف حقيقة تلك التحالفات، وتضع العلاقات الدولية أمام اختبار لا تنفع فيه المجاملات ولا تستر فيه البيانات صدقية المواقف. ففي زمن الاستقرار، يسهل على الجميع الحديث عن الشراكة والمصالح المشتركة؛ أما حين تتعرّض المصالح للخطر، فتظهر الفوارق بين حليفٍ تثبت مواقفه، وآخر تتراجع التزاماته، وطرفٍ يترقب لحظة الضعف ليعيد حساباته على حساب من وثق به.


لقد كشفت هذه الأزمة أن العلاقات بين الدول لا تُقاس بحرارة التصريحات ولا بكثرة الوعود، بل بميزان الفعل حين تشتد التحديات. فالسياسة قد تتسع للمناورة، لكنها لا تستطيع محو الذاكرة، كما أن المصالح قد تتبدل، لكن «تمييع» المواقف في الشدائد يترك أثراً لا تمحوه البيانات ولا تجبره المجاملات، وهنا تظهر حقيقة «الوجوه»!


السعودية لا تقيس حلفاءها بما يقولونه في أوقات الرخاء، بل بما يفعلونه حين تشتد الأمور وتُستهدف أمنياً وتُختبر مصالحها. حقاً المملكة ليست بحاجة لأحد ولكن تحتاج معرفة حقيقة المواقف وصدقيتها في الأزمات دون النظر إلى «الشعارات».


الأكيد أن الحروب تنتهي ولو بعد حين، وتُفتح أبواب التسويات، لكن سجل المواقف الصادقة والعابرة لا يُطوى بالنسيان؛ فالدول التي تعرف قدرها لا تجهل مكانة من ساندها ووقف إلى جانبها «الكتف بالكتف»، ولا تنسى من تخلى عنها عند أول اختبار. وفي نهاية المطاف، تسقط الأقنعة، وتتكشف الحسابات، ويبقى التاريخ شاهداً على «الصديق والشقيق وأبو وجهين وأبو 10 وجوه».