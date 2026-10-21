أعلنت مجموعة فقيه للرعاية الصحية عن تشغيل مركز الدكتور سليمان فقيه الطبي – أبحر الشمالية، في خطوة جديدة ضمن استراتيجية المجموعة لتوسيع شبكة منشآتها الصحية وتعزيز وصول خدمات الرعاية الطبية المتخصصة إلى مختلف مناطق المملكة، بما يلبي الاحتياجات الصحية المتنامية لسكان شمال جدة وزوارها.

ويقع المركز في حي الشراع بأبحر الشمالية، على شارع الأمير عبدالمجيد، ويمتد على مساحة أرض تبلغ 3,500 متر مربع، بإجمالي مساحة بناء تصل إلى نحو 11,000 متر مربع. ويضم أكثر من 25 عيادة طبية، إلى جانب مجموعة متكاملة من الخدمات التشخيصية والعلاجية، بما يوفر للمرضى تجربة رعاية صحية تجمع بين تنوع التخصصات وسهولة الوصول إلى الخدمات في موقع واحد.

وفي هذا السياق، قال الدكتور مازن فقيه، رئيس مجموعة فقيه للرعاية الصحية:

«يمثل تشغيل مركز الدكتور سليمان فقيه الطبي في أبحر الشمالية خطوة جديدة في مسيرة توسع المجموعة، انطلاقًا من رؤيتنا لتقريب خدمات الرعاية الصحية المتخصصة من المجتمعات التي نخدمها. ونؤمن بأن تطوير الرعاية الصحية لا يقتصر على زيادة عدد المنشآت الطبية، بل يمتد إلى توفير تجربة رعاية متكاملة تجمع بين الخبرات الطبية والجودة وسهولة الوصول إلى الخدمات. ونواصل الاستثمار في تطوير شبكتنا الصحية وتوسيع نطاق خدماتنا، بما يواكب تطلعات المجتمع ويدعم تطور القطاع الصحي في المملكة.»

ويقدم المركز خدماته عبر مجموعة واسعة من التخصصات الطبية، تشمل طب الأسرة، والطب الباطني، وطب الأطفال، وأمراض القلب، وجراحة العظام، والأمراض الجلدية، والطب النفسي، والنساء والولادة، وطب الأسنان، وطب العيون، وأمراض الجهاز الهضمي، والغدد الصماء، والأنف والأذن والحنجرة، والجراحة العامة، وأمراض الروماتيزم، بما يلبي الاحتياجات الصحية المتنوعة للأفراد والأسر.

كما يوفر المركز خدمات الطوارئ والصيدلية على مدار الساعة، إلى جانب خدمات المختبر والأشعة والتشخيص الطبي، التي تشمل التصوير بالرنين المغناطيسي، والأشعة المقطعية، والأشعة السينية، والموجات فوق الصوتية، وتصوير الثدي (الماموجرام)، بالإضافة إلى تخطيط القلب، وتصوير القلب بالموجات فوق الصوتية (الإيكو)، واختبار الجهد.

ويشمل المركز خدمات العلاج الطبيعي والتأهيل، من خلال مرافق مجهزة لدعم تعافي المرضى وتحسين قدراتهم الحركية والوظيفية، ضمن نهج يركز على استمرارية الرعاية وتلبية احتياجات المرضى في مختلف مراحل العلاج والتعافي.

وضمن مراحل التطوير المستقبلية، يعتزم المركز تشغيل وحدة لجراحة اليوم الواحد والمناظير، لتوفير مجموعة من الإجراءات والتدخلات الجراحية التي لا تتطلب إقامة طويلة في المستشفى، وتشمل بعض إجراءات جراحة العظام، والجراحة العامة، وأمراض النساء، وجراحات الأنف والأذن والحنجرة البسيطة، وفق نطاق الخدمات المعتمدة عند التشغيل.

ويرتكز نموذج الرعاية في المركز على كوادر طبية مؤهلة وتقنيات تشخيصية متقدمة، مدعومة بأنظمة رقمية تسهم في تيسير الإجراءات وتحسين تجربة المرضى، وتعزيز التنسيق بين الخدمات الطبية المختلفة، بما يدعم تقديم رعاية صحية تتسم بالجودة والكفاءة.

ويأتي تشغيل مركز أبحر الشمالية ضمن خطة توسع متواصلة تنفذها مجموعة فقيه للرعاية الصحية، حيث شهدت الفترة الماضية تشغيل مركز الدكتور سليمان فقيه الطبي في حي العوالي بمكة المكرمة، فيما تتواصل الأعمال لتجهيز مركز الدكتور سليمان فقيه الطبي في حي الزهراء بجدة، تمهيدًا لافتتاحه خلال المرحلة المقبلة. وتعكس هذه المشاريع توجه المجموعة نحو تعزيز انتشار منشآتها الطبية وتوفير خدمات رعاية صحية متخصصة بالقرب من المجتمعات السكنية، بما يسهم في تلبية الطلب المتنامي على الخدمات الصحية.

ويجسد هذا التوسع التزام مجموعة فقيه للرعاية الصحية بمواصلة الاستثمار في تطوير خدماتها ومنشآتها الطبية، وتعزيز مساهمتها في تحقيق مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي ورؤية السعودية 2030، من خلال توفير رعاية صحية عالية الجودة تركز على احتياجات المرضى وتسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة.