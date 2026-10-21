أعلنت مجموعة فقيه للرعاية الصحية عن تشغيل مركز الدكتور سليمان فقيه الطبي – أبحر الشمالية، في خطوة جديدة ضمن استراتيجية المجموعة لتوسيع شبكة منشآتها الصحية وتعزيز وصول خدمات الرعاية الطبية المتخصصة إلى مختلف مناطق المملكة، بما يلبي الاحتياجات الصحية المتنامية لسكان شمال جدة وزوارها.
ويقع المركز في حي الشراع بأبحر الشمالية، على شارع الأمير عبدالمجيد، ويمتد على مساحة أرض تبلغ 3,500 متر مربع، بإجمالي مساحة بناء تصل إلى نحو 11,000 متر مربع. ويضم أكثر من 25 عيادة طبية، إلى جانب مجموعة متكاملة من الخدمات التشخيصية والعلاجية، بما يوفر للمرضى تجربة رعاية صحية تجمع بين تنوع التخصصات وسهولة الوصول إلى الخدمات في موقع واحد.
وفي هذا السياق، قال الدكتور مازن فقيه، رئيس مجموعة فقيه للرعاية الصحية:
«يمثل تشغيل مركز الدكتور سليمان فقيه الطبي في أبحر الشمالية خطوة جديدة في مسيرة توسع المجموعة، انطلاقًا من رؤيتنا لتقريب خدمات الرعاية الصحية المتخصصة من المجتمعات التي نخدمها. ونؤمن بأن تطوير الرعاية الصحية لا يقتصر على زيادة عدد المنشآت الطبية، بل يمتد إلى توفير تجربة رعاية متكاملة تجمع بين الخبرات الطبية والجودة وسهولة الوصول إلى الخدمات. ونواصل الاستثمار في تطوير شبكتنا الصحية وتوسيع نطاق خدماتنا، بما يواكب تطلعات المجتمع ويدعم تطور القطاع الصحي في المملكة.»
ويقدم المركز خدماته عبر مجموعة واسعة من التخصصات الطبية، تشمل طب الأسرة، والطب الباطني، وطب الأطفال، وأمراض القلب، وجراحة العظام، والأمراض الجلدية، والطب النفسي، والنساء والولادة، وطب الأسنان، وطب العيون، وأمراض الجهاز الهضمي، والغدد الصماء، والأنف والأذن والحنجرة، والجراحة العامة، وأمراض الروماتيزم، بما يلبي الاحتياجات الصحية المتنوعة للأفراد والأسر.
كما يوفر المركز خدمات الطوارئ والصيدلية على مدار الساعة، إلى جانب خدمات المختبر والأشعة والتشخيص الطبي، التي تشمل التصوير بالرنين المغناطيسي، والأشعة المقطعية، والأشعة السينية، والموجات فوق الصوتية، وتصوير الثدي (الماموجرام)، بالإضافة إلى تخطيط القلب، وتصوير القلب بالموجات فوق الصوتية (الإيكو)، واختبار الجهد.
ويشمل المركز خدمات العلاج الطبيعي والتأهيل، من خلال مرافق مجهزة لدعم تعافي المرضى وتحسين قدراتهم الحركية والوظيفية، ضمن نهج يركز على استمرارية الرعاية وتلبية احتياجات المرضى في مختلف مراحل العلاج والتعافي.
وضمن مراحل التطوير المستقبلية، يعتزم المركز تشغيل وحدة لجراحة اليوم الواحد والمناظير، لتوفير مجموعة من الإجراءات والتدخلات الجراحية التي لا تتطلب إقامة طويلة في المستشفى، وتشمل بعض إجراءات جراحة العظام، والجراحة العامة، وأمراض النساء، وجراحات الأنف والأذن والحنجرة البسيطة، وفق نطاق الخدمات المعتمدة عند التشغيل.
ويرتكز نموذج الرعاية في المركز على كوادر طبية مؤهلة وتقنيات تشخيصية متقدمة، مدعومة بأنظمة رقمية تسهم في تيسير الإجراءات وتحسين تجربة المرضى، وتعزيز التنسيق بين الخدمات الطبية المختلفة، بما يدعم تقديم رعاية صحية تتسم بالجودة والكفاءة.
ويأتي تشغيل مركز أبحر الشمالية ضمن خطة توسع متواصلة تنفذها مجموعة فقيه للرعاية الصحية، حيث شهدت الفترة الماضية تشغيل مركز الدكتور سليمان فقيه الطبي في حي العوالي بمكة المكرمة، فيما تتواصل الأعمال لتجهيز مركز الدكتور سليمان فقيه الطبي في حي الزهراء بجدة، تمهيدًا لافتتاحه خلال المرحلة المقبلة. وتعكس هذه المشاريع توجه المجموعة نحو تعزيز انتشار منشآتها الطبية وتوفير خدمات رعاية صحية متخصصة بالقرب من المجتمعات السكنية، بما يسهم في تلبية الطلب المتنامي على الخدمات الصحية.
ويجسد هذا التوسع التزام مجموعة فقيه للرعاية الصحية بمواصلة الاستثمار في تطوير خدماتها ومنشآتها الطبية، وتعزيز مساهمتها في تحقيق مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي ورؤية السعودية 2030، من خلال توفير رعاية صحية عالية الجودة تركز على احتياجات المرضى وتسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة.
Fakih Healthcare Group has announced the operation of Dr. Sulaiman Fakih Medical Center – North Obhur, in a new step within the group's strategy to expand its network of healthcare facilities and enhance access to specialized medical care services across various regions of the Kingdom, meeting the growing health needs of the residents of North Jeddah and its visitors.
The center is located in the Al-Shiraa neighborhood of North Obhur, on Prince Abdul Majid Street, covering an area of 3,500 square meters, with a total built area of approximately 11,000 square meters. It includes more than 25 medical clinics, along with a comprehensive range of diagnostic and therapeutic services, providing patients with a healthcare experience that combines diverse specialties and easy access to services in one location.
In this context, Dr. Mazen Fakih, Chairman of Fakih Healthcare Group, stated:
“The operation of Dr. Sulaiman Fakih Medical Center in North Obhur represents a new step in the group's expansion journey, stemming from our vision to bring specialized healthcare services closer to the communities we serve. We believe that developing healthcare is not limited to increasing the number of medical facilities but extends to providing a comprehensive care experience that combines medical expertise, quality, and ease of access to services. We continue to invest in developing our healthcare network and expanding our range of services to align with community aspirations and support the development of the healthcare sector in the Kingdom.”
The center offers its services across a wide range of medical specialties, including family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, cardiology, orthopedics, dermatology, psychiatry, obstetrics and gynecology, dentistry, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, ENT, general surgery, and rheumatology, addressing the diverse health needs of individuals and families.
The center also provides emergency and pharmacy services around the clock, in addition to laboratory, radiology, and medical diagnostic services, which include MRI, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, as well as ECG, echocardiography, and stress testing.
The center includes physical therapy and rehabilitation services, through facilities equipped to support patient recovery and improve their mobility and functional abilities, within an approach that focuses on continuity of care and meeting patient needs at various stages of treatment and recovery.
As part of future development phases, the center plans to operate a day surgery and endoscopy unit, to provide a range of procedures and surgical interventions that do not require long hospital stays, including some orthopedic surgeries, general surgeries, gynecological surgeries, and simple ENT surgeries, according to the scope of services approved upon operation.
The care model at the center is based on qualified medical staff and advanced diagnostic technologies, supported by digital systems that facilitate procedures and enhance the patient experience, improving coordination among various medical services, thereby supporting the provision of healthcare that is characterized by quality and efficiency.
The operation of the North Obhur Center is part of an ongoing expansion plan implemented by Fakih Healthcare Group, which recently saw the opening of Dr. Sulaiman Fakih Medical Center in the Al-Awali neighborhood of Mecca, while preparations continue for the Dr. Sulaiman Fakih Medical Center in the Al-Zahra neighborhood of Jeddah, in anticipation of its opening in the upcoming phase. These projects reflect the group's direction towards enhancing the spread of its medical facilities and providing specialized healthcare services close to residential communities, contributing to meeting the growing demand for health services.
This expansion embodies Fakih Healthcare Group's commitment to continue investing in the development of its services and medical facilities, enhancing its contribution to achieving the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030, by providing high-quality healthcare that focuses on patient needs and contributes to improving quality of life.