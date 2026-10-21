Fakih Healthcare Group has announced the operation of Dr. Sulaiman Fakih Medical Center – North Obhur, in a new step within the group's strategy to expand its network of healthcare facilities and enhance access to specialized medical care services across various regions of the Kingdom, meeting the growing health needs of the residents of North Jeddah and its visitors.

The center is located in the Al-Shiraa neighborhood of North Obhur, on Prince Abdul Majid Street, covering an area of 3,500 square meters, with a total built area of approximately 11,000 square meters. It includes more than 25 medical clinics, along with a comprehensive range of diagnostic and therapeutic services, providing patients with a healthcare experience that combines diverse specialties and easy access to services in one location.

In this context, Dr. Mazen Fakih, Chairman of Fakih Healthcare Group, stated:

“The operation of Dr. Sulaiman Fakih Medical Center in North Obhur represents a new step in the group's expansion journey, stemming from our vision to bring specialized healthcare services closer to the communities we serve. We believe that developing healthcare is not limited to increasing the number of medical facilities but extends to providing a comprehensive care experience that combines medical expertise, quality, and ease of access to services. We continue to invest in developing our healthcare network and expanding our range of services to align with community aspirations and support the development of the healthcare sector in the Kingdom.”

The center offers its services across a wide range of medical specialties, including family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, cardiology, orthopedics, dermatology, psychiatry, obstetrics and gynecology, dentistry, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, ENT, general surgery, and rheumatology, addressing the diverse health needs of individuals and families.

The center also provides emergency and pharmacy services around the clock, in addition to laboratory, radiology, and medical diagnostic services, which include MRI, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, as well as ECG, echocardiography, and stress testing.

The center includes physical therapy and rehabilitation services, through facilities equipped to support patient recovery and improve their mobility and functional abilities, within an approach that focuses on continuity of care and meeting patient needs at various stages of treatment and recovery.

As part of future development phases, the center plans to operate a day surgery and endoscopy unit, to provide a range of procedures and surgical interventions that do not require long hospital stays, including some orthopedic surgeries, general surgeries, gynecological surgeries, and simple ENT surgeries, according to the scope of services approved upon operation.

The care model at the center is based on qualified medical staff and advanced diagnostic technologies, supported by digital systems that facilitate procedures and enhance the patient experience, improving coordination among various medical services, thereby supporting the provision of healthcare that is characterized by quality and efficiency.

The operation of the North Obhur Center is part of an ongoing expansion plan implemented by Fakih Healthcare Group, which recently saw the opening of Dr. Sulaiman Fakih Medical Center in the Al-Awali neighborhood of Mecca, while preparations continue for the Dr. Sulaiman Fakih Medical Center in the Al-Zahra neighborhood of Jeddah, in anticipation of its opening in the upcoming phase. These projects reflect the group's direction towards enhancing the spread of its medical facilities and providing specialized healthcare services close to residential communities, contributing to meeting the growing demand for health services.

This expansion embodies Fakih Healthcare Group's commitment to continue investing in the development of its services and medical facilities, enhancing its contribution to achieving the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030, by providing high-quality healthcare that focuses on patient needs and contributes to improving quality of life.