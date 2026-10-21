A human rights report has revealed the crimes and violations of the Houthi militia during the past 48 hours in Taiz Governorate, southwestern Yemen, disclosing that they committed 109 crimes, in addition to firing about 147 projectiles randomly targeting residential neighborhoods, and launching two ballistic missiles at the Sinaa neighborhood in the city center.



Shelling, Sniping, Kidnapping, and Killing



The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms reported in a recent report (Wednesday) that the violations varied between killing and injury from shelling and sniping, kidnapping and enforced disappearance, house raids, targeting residential neighborhoods with projectiles and ballistic missiles, assaulting ambulances and medical teams, storming Quran memorization centers and places of worship, blocking public roads, and the ongoing siege imposed on the people of Taiz Governorate.



It confirmed the killing of eight civilians, including three women and three children, and the injury of 26 others, including seven women and four children, as well as the kidnapping of 24 civilians and their transfer to unknown locations, raiding about 23 houses, and damaging 17 houses due to shelling, with both partial and total damage, in addition to damaging 11 private vehicles belonging to civilians.



The violations included targeting an ambulance with a mortar shell in the Sabir area of Taiz Governorate, resulting in the death of its driver, injury to the accompanying doctor, and destruction of the vehicle, in an assault that threatens the safety of medical crews and undermines their ability to treat the injured and save lives.



Storming Mosques and Quran Memorization Centers



The report indicated that the shelling included about 147 projectiles using mortars, Katyusha rockets, artillery shells, and drones, in addition to the two ballistic missiles that targeted the Sinaa neighborhood. It noted that the assaults concentrated on the areas of Al-Shuqab, Al-Masrak, Al-Aqroud, the northwestern and eastern regions, and the neighborhoods of Al-Masbah and Sinaa, as well as the Al-Dabba area in the Al-Taziah district, and the Al-Zahr area in the Jabal Habashi district, among other densely populated neighborhoods and gatherings in the countryside of Taiz and the city of Taiz. These areas also witnessed incidents of gunfire, clashes, and direct targeting of civilians.



The network documented the storming of the Umm al-Mu'minin Khadijah Quran memorization center in the Al-Noor Mosque in the Mawza district, west of Taiz, and converting it into a rest area, as well as converting several mosques in the coastal districts of Taiz into councils for consuming qat.



It warned that the continuation of the intensified siege and the prevention of the entry of food, essential materials, fuel derivatives, and medicines, coinciding with the military escalation, obstructs the population's access to food, treatment, and essential services, exacerbating the rise in prices and the risks of hunger and disease, especially among children, the sick, and the most vulnerable groups.



Severe Violations of Human Rights



The network confirmed that the documented incidents constitute severe violations of human rights, and that targeting civilians, civilian objects, and medical teams, as well as using starvation and collective punishment, are acts that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, warning that the continuation of intense shelling and supply shortages heralds a worsening humanitarian disaster that threatens the lives of families and their ability to survive and access food and treatment.



It called on the United Nations and the international community to issue a clear condemnation of these violations and to take urgent and tangible measures to stop the assaults and protect civilians, lift the siege, open roads, and ensure the free movement of the population and the safe, regular, and unobstructed access to food, water, fuel, medicines, and humanitarian aid. It also called for declaring Taiz a disaster-stricken city and expanding the humanitarian response in line with the scale of needs.