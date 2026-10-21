فضح تقرير حقوقي جرائم وانتهاكات مليشيا الحوثي خلال الـ48 ساعة الماضية في محافظة تعز، جنوب غربي اليمن، مكشفاً أنها ارتكبت 109 جرائم، إلى جانب إطلاق نحو 147 مقذوفاً بصورة عشوائية، استهدف الأحياء السكنية، وإطلاق صاروخين باليستيين على حي صينة وسط المدينة.


قصف وقنص واختطاف وقتل


وأفادت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات، في تقرير حديث، (الأربعاء)، بأن الانتهاكات تنوعت بين القتل والإصابة بالقصف والقنص، والاختطاف والإخفاء القسري، ومداهمة المنازل، واستهداف الأحياء السكنية بالمقذوفات والصواريخ الباليستية، والاعتداء على سيارات الإسعاف والفرق الطبية، واقتحام مراكز تحفيظ القرآن الكريم ودور العبادة، وقطع الطرق العامة، واستمرار الحصار المفروض على أبناء محافظة تعز.


وأكدت مقتل ثمانية مواطنين، بينهم ثلاث نساء وثلاثة أطفال، وإصابة 26 آخرين، بينهم سبع نساء وأربعة أطفال، واختطاف 24 مواطناً ونقلهم إلى جهات مجهولة، ومداهمة نحو 23 منزلاً، وتضرر 17 منزلاً جراء القصف، بين أضرار جزئية وكلية، فضلاً عن تضرر 11 مركبة خاصة بالمواطنين.


وشملت الانتهاكات استهداف سيارة إسعاف بقذيفة مدفعية في منطقة صبر بمحافظة تعز، ما أدى إلى مقتل سائقها وإصابة الطبيب المرافق وتدمير السيارة، في اعتداء يهدد سلامة الطواقم الطبية ويقوض قدرتها على إسعاف المصابين وإنقاذ حياتهم.


اقتحام المساجد ومراكز تحفيظ القرآن


وأشار التقرير إلى أن القصف شمل نحو 147 مقذوفاً باستخدام قذائف الهاون وصواريخ الكاتيوشا وقذائف المدفعية والطائرات المسيّرة، إلى جانب الصاروخين الباليستيين اللذين استهدفا حي صينة. ولاحظ أن الاعتداءات تركزت على مناطق الشقب والمسراخ والأقروض، والمناطق الشمالية الغربية والشرقية، وأحياء المسبح وصينة، ومنطقة الضبة بمديرية التعزية، ومنطقة الظهر بمديرية جبل حبشي، وغيرها من الأحياء والتجمعات السكنية المكتظة في ريف تعز ومدينة تعز. كما شهدت هذه المناطق حوادث إطلاق نار واشتباكات واستهدافاً مباشراً لمدنيين.


ورصدت الشبكة اقتحام مليشيا الحوثي مركز أم المؤمنين خديجة لتحفيظ القرآن الكريم في مسجد النور بمديرية موزع، غربي تعز، وتحويله إلى استراحة، وتحويل عدد من مساجد مديريات ساحل تعز إلى مجالس لتناول القات.


وحذرت من أن استمرار الحصار المشدد ومنع دخول المواد الغذائية والأساسية والمشتقات النفطية والأدوية، بالتزامن مع التصعيد العسكري، يعيقان وصول السكان إلى الغذاء والعلاج والخدمات الضرورية، ويفاقمان ارتفاع الأسعار ومخاطر الجوع والمرض، ولا سيما بين الأطفال والمرضى والفئات الأكثر احتياجاً.


انتهاكات جسيمة لحقوق الإنسان


وأكدت الشبكة أن الوقائع المرصودة تشكل انتهاكات جسيمة لحقوق الإنسان، وأن استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية والطواقم الطبية، واستخدام التجويع والعقاب الجماعي، أفعال ترقى إلى جرائم حرب، وجرائم ضد الإنسانية، محذرة من أن استمرار القصف المكثف ونقص الإمدادات ينذران بكارثة إنسانية متفاقمة تهدد حياة الأسر وقدرتها على البقاء والوصول إلى الغذاء والعلاج.


وطالبت الأمم المتحدة والمجتمع الدولي بإدانة واضحة لهذه الانتهاكات، واتخاذ إجراءات عاجلة وملموسة لوقف الاعتداءات وحماية المدنيين، ورفع الحصار وفتح الطرق، وضمان حرية حركة السكان ووصول الغذاء والمياه والوقود والأدوية والمساعدات الإنسانية بصورة آمنة ومنتظمة ودون عوائق، كما دعت إلى إعلان تعز مدينة منكوبة، وتوسيع الاستجابة الإنسانية بما يتناسب مع حجم الحاجات.