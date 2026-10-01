The Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, the General Supervisor of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Mohammed Saeed Al Jaber, announced today (Thursday) a new support for the Yemeni government budget, confirming that the support exceeds 224 million Saudi riyals.



Al Jaber wrote on his account on "X": The directives of the leadership and the ongoing support of the Kingdom for the Yemeni people and the Yemeni government in light of the attacks faced by Yemen from the Houthi militia on the resources, properties, and interests of the Yemeni people; and in response to the request of the Yemeni government; the Kingdom is providing through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen a new tranche of financial budget support for the Yemeni government of more than 224 million Saudi riyals, explaining that this will enhance the regularity of government financial flows, support the efficiency of fiscal policy, and contribute to strengthening the purchasing power of the Yemeni citizen.



Saudi Arabia had announced on September 3 a similar support through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen for the Central Bank of Yemen.



During this year, Saudi Arabia has provided a package of projects and initiatives worth 1.9 billion riyals, targeting the sectors of energy, water, education, health, transportation, agriculture, and capacity building, in addition to supporting the Yemeni budget and enhancing developmental partnerships with regional and international institutions, as well as providing support for the Yemeni budget to cover operational expenses and salaries, in response to the urgent needs of the Yemeni government, and to support economic and financial stability.



Saudi Arabia has also provided urgent support to Yemen in the form of petroleum derivatives worth 150 million dollars, to cover the operational needs of electricity stations using diesel and mazut in various governorates, thereby supporting the continuity of electricity services and the vital sectors associated with them.



Regarding developmental projects, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen laid the foundation stone for electricity generation projects on the coast and in the Wadi Hadramout, with a total capacity of 100 megawatts each, which raises the efficiency of energy production and enhances operational reliability and the continuity of basic services.



The Saudi support also included several sectors, including water projects, where 7 elevated tanks were constructed and modern distribution networks were implemented, benefiting more than 368,000 beneficiaries in Marib.



The program also signed an agreement with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme to rehabilitate 620 housing units in the governorates of Aden, Taiz, and Lahij, in addition to establishing Al-Sabban Secondary School in the city of Sayun in Hadramout, which includes classrooms, specialized laboratories, and supportive educational facilities, alongside the acceleration of work on the project to establish 3 medical colleges at Taiz University, including medicine, nursing, and pharmacy.



The education system has also been rehabilitated, and 60 projects and initiatives have been implemented in 11 Yemeni governorates, covering general and higher education as well as technical and vocational training.