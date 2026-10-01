أعلن سفير المملكة في اليمن، المشرف العام على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن محمد سعيد آل جابر اليوم (الخميس)، عن دعم جديد للموازنة الحكومية اليمنية، مؤكداً أن الدعم يتجاوز 224 مليون ريال سعودي.


وكتب آل جابر على حسابه في «إكس»: إن توجيهات القيادة وامتداداً لدعم المملكة المستمر للشعب اليمني والحكومة اليمنية في ظل ما يواجهه اليمن من اعتداءات تقوم بها المليشيا الحوثية على موارد وممتلكات ومصالح الشعب اليمني؛ واستجابةً لطلب الحكومة اليمنية؛ تقدم المملكة عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن دفعة جديدة من منحة دعم الموازنة المالية للحكومة اليمنية بأكثر من 224 مليون ريال سعودي، موضحاً أن ذلك سيعزز انتظام التدفقات المالية الحكومية، ويدعم كفاءة السياسة المالية، ويسهم في تعزيز القوة الشرائية للمواطن اليمني.


وكانت السعودية قد أعلنت 3 سبتمبر عن دعم مماثل عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن للبنك المركزي اليمني.


وقدمت السعودية خلال العام الحالي حزمة من المشاريع والمبادرات بقيمة 1.9 مليار ريال، تستهدف قطاعات الطاقة والمياه والتعليم والصحة والنقل والزراعة وتنمية القدرات، إلى جانب دعم الموازنة اليمنية وتعزيز الشراكات التنموية مع المؤسسات الإقليمية والدولية، إضافة إلى تقديم دعم للموازنة اليمنية لتغطية النفقات التشغيلية والرواتب، استجابة للحاجات العاجلة للحكومة اليمنية، ودعم الاستقرار الاقتصادي والمالي.


كما قدمت السعودية دعماً عاجلاً لليمن بالمشتقات النفطية بقيمة 150 مليون دولار، لتغطية حاجات تشغيل محطات الكهرباء بالديزل والمازوت في مختلف المحافظات، بما يدعم استمرارية خدمات الكهرباء والقطاعات الحيوية المرتبطة بها.


وفيما يتعلق بالمشاريع التنموية، وضع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن حجر الأساس لمشاريع محطات توليد الكهرباء لساحل ووادي حضرموت، بقدرة إجمالية تبلغ 100 ميجاوات لكل منهما، بما يرفع كفاءة إنتاج الطاقة ويعزز الاعتمادية التشغيلية واستمرارية الخدمات الأساسية.


كما شمل الدعم السعودي عدداً من القطاعات، بينها مشاريع المياه، حيث جرى إنشاء 7 خزانات برجية وتنفيذ شبكات توزيع حديثة، بما يخدم أكثر من 368 ألف مستفيد في مأرب.


كما وقع البرنامج اتفاقية مع برنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية لإعادة تأهيل 620 وحدة سكنية في محافظات عدن وتعز ولحج، فضلاً عن إنشاء مدرسة الصبان الثانوية في مدينة سيئون بمحافظة حضرموت، التي تضم فصولاً دراسية ومعامل متخصصة ومرافق تعليمية داعمة، بالتوازي مع تسارع الأعمال في مشروع إنشاء 3 كليات طبية بجامعة تعز تشمل الطب والتمريض والصيدلة.


كما تم تأهيل منظومة التعليم وتنفيذ 60 مشروعاً ومبادرة في 11 محافظة يمنية، تغطي التعليم العام والعالي والتدريب الفني والمهني.