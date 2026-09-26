كشفت دبلوماسي أممي اليوم (السبت)، عن إعداد فرنسا مشروع قرار في مجلس الأمن الدولي التابع للأمم المتحدة يدعم حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.


ونقلت وكالة «أسوشييتد برس» عن الدبلوماسي قوله: القرار سيؤكد مجدداً ضرورة احترام حرية الملاحة في المضيق، الذي يُعد إحدى بؤر التوتر في الحرب المرتبطة بإيران، نظراً لأهميته لحركة الشحن العالمية الحيوية للأمن الغذائي وأمن الطاقة، مضيفاً: مشروع القرار سيشدد على ضرورة احترام قانون البحار، ودعم المبادرات السلمية الرامية إلى ضمان المرور الآمن عبر المضيق.


وأشار الدبلوماسي إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون ناقشا هذا الموضوع على هامش الاجتماعات السنوية للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة هذا الأسبوع، كما جرت مناقشته أيضاً مع دول عربية ومع إيران أيضاً.


وأكدت أمريكا بأن القوات الإيرانية لا تسيطر على المضيق الحيوي، مع انتشار القوات الأمريكية في محيطه، وحصارها للموانئ الإيرانية.


في المقابل، قال الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان في مقابلة مع شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز» الأمريكية، إن بلاده لا تسعى إلى امتلاك سلاح نووي، مؤكدا استعدادها للسماح لمفتشي الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية بدخول البلاد.


وأوضح الرئيس الإيراني أن المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي بصحة تامة، مشيرا إلى أن الإصابات التي تعرض لها في الوجه والساقين تعافت.


وقال بزشكيان، إنه التقى المرشد مرتين الأولى لنحو 3 ساعات والثانية لـ7 ساعات ونصف، مبيناً أن هيكلية القيادة هي وضع السياسات بينما يقع التنفيذ على عاتقنا وما نقوم بتطبيقه هو في إطار القوانين الموجودة.


وأضاف: لا مشكلة في الجانب التنفيذي ولكن يحدث بعض التأخير بالأمور المتعلقة بالمفاوضات وما تنتظره أمريكا ودول أخرى.