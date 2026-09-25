From drama platforms to the halls of German courts, Turkish actress Biran Damla Yılmaz finds herself facing legal action that could end with her behind bars.

The 29-year-old young woman is facing the actual possibility of a prison sentence of up to six months in Germany due to a complex financial dispute that escalated following her recent stay there, transforming from private financial claims into a case being examined by the judiciary.

Leaks from the Turkish newspaper "Sabah" revealed that the case erupted due to the accumulation of unpaid dues owed to medical centers for various cosmetic procedures, including Botox injections, fillers, and laser sessions. Reports estimated the total amount of outstanding debts at around 285,000 euros, prompting the affected parties to resort to the courts.

The legal pursuit did not stop at the boundaries of commercial debts, as intersecting media readings indicate that German authorities are also investigating suspicions of irregularities and violations in the residency papers and documents used by the star of the series "Sad Flowers" during her time in Germany.

So far, there has been official silence from both the Turkish embassy and German authorities, while the actress's legal team refrains from issuing any clarifying statements that would determine the course of the case between a financial settlement or the execution of the penalty.