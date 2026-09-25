من منصات الدراما إلى أروقة المحاكم الألمانية، تجد الممثلة التركية بيران داملا يلماز نفسها أمام ملاحقة قضائية قد تنتهي بها خلف القضبان.

تواجه الشابة البالغة من العمر 29 عاماً احتمال الصدور الفعلي لحكم بالسجن لمدة تصل إلى ستة أشهر داخل ألمانيا، بسبب نزاع مالي معقد تفاقم عقب إقامتها الأخيرة هناك، وتحول من مطالبات مالية خاصة إلى ملف ينظر فيه القضاء.

كشفت التسريبات الصحفية الواردة عن صحيفة «صباح» التركية أن القضية تفجرت إثر تراكم مستحقات غير مسددة لصالح مراكز طبية، مقابل إجراءات تجميلية متعددة شملت حقن البوتوكس والفيلر وجلسات الليزر. وقدرت التقارير القيمة الإجمالية للديون المتداولة بنحو 285 ألف يورو، مما دفع الأطراف المتضررة للجوء إلى القضاء.

ولم تقف الملاحقة القانونية عند حدود الديون التجارية، إذ تشير قراءات صحفية متقاطعة إلى أن السلطات الألمانية تدقق أيضاً في شبهات وجود اختلالات ومخالفات في أوراق ومستندات الإقامة التي استخدمتها بطلة مسلسل «الأزهار الحزينة» خلال تواجدها في ألمانيا.

وحتى اللحظة، يتواصل الصمت الرسمي من جانب السفارة التركية والسلطات الألمانية، بينما يمتنع الفريق القانوني للفنانة عن إصدار أي بيانات توضيحية تحسم المسار الذي ستؤول إليه القضية بين التسوية المالية أو تنفيذ العقوبة.