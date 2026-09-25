يخيم ذهول على أهالي قرية «زهرة» في محافظة البحيرة المصرية عقب جريمة أسرية دموية، شهدت إنهاء حياة إمام وخطيب بوزارة الأوقاف داخل منزله على يد نجله.

تطور خلاف مالي مفاجئ داخل جدران المنزل إلى مشادة كلامية حادة، إثر رفض الأب تقديم المساعدات المالية الإضافية التي طلبها نجله المراهق للإنفاق الشخصي. وسرعان ما تصاعد التوتر داخل الغرفة، ليستل الطالب سكيناً ويوجه طعنات نافذة في منطقة البطن، أسقطت الأب قتيلاً في موقع الحادثة.

ومع وقوع الفاجعة، لم يسلك الجاني مسار الفرار المعتاد في الجرائم الجنائية، بل أجرى اتصالاً بالجهات الأمنية للإبلاغ عن الواقعة بنفسه، وجلس بجوار جثمان والده داخل الشقة حتى وصول سيارات الشرطة والإسعاف.

وسيطرت القوات الأمنية على مسرح الجريمة فور وصولها، وألقت القبض على الطالب مع تحفظها على أداة الجريمة المستخدمة. وبأمر من النيابة العامة، نُقل جثمان المجني عليه إلى مستشفى كفر الدوار العام لإخضاعه لتشريح الطب الشرعي وبيان الأسباب الدقيقة للوفاة، بالتوازي مع استكمال تحريات المباحث لمعرفة دوافع السلوك الذي أظهره المتهم عقب وقوع الجريمة.