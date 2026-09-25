يخيم ذهول على أهالي قرية «زهرة» في محافظة البحيرة المصرية عقب جريمة أسرية دموية، شهدت إنهاء حياة إمام وخطيب بوزارة الأوقاف داخل منزله على يد نجله.
تطور خلاف مالي مفاجئ داخل جدران المنزل إلى مشادة كلامية حادة، إثر رفض الأب تقديم المساعدات المالية الإضافية التي طلبها نجله المراهق للإنفاق الشخصي. وسرعان ما تصاعد التوتر داخل الغرفة، ليستل الطالب سكيناً ويوجه طعنات نافذة في منطقة البطن، أسقطت الأب قتيلاً في موقع الحادثة.
ومع وقوع الفاجعة، لم يسلك الجاني مسار الفرار المعتاد في الجرائم الجنائية، بل أجرى اتصالاً بالجهات الأمنية للإبلاغ عن الواقعة بنفسه، وجلس بجوار جثمان والده داخل الشقة حتى وصول سيارات الشرطة والإسعاف.
وسيطرت القوات الأمنية على مسرح الجريمة فور وصولها، وألقت القبض على الطالب مع تحفظها على أداة الجريمة المستخدمة. وبأمر من النيابة العامة، نُقل جثمان المجني عليه إلى مستشفى كفر الدوار العام لإخضاعه لتشريح الطب الشرعي وبيان الأسباب الدقيقة للوفاة، بالتوازي مع استكمال تحريات المباحث لمعرفة دوافع السلوك الذي أظهره المتهم عقب وقوع الجريمة.
A state of shock has descended upon the residents of the village of "Zahra" in Egypt's Beheira Governorate following a bloody family crime, which witnessed the end of the life of an imam and preacher at the Ministry of Awqaf inside his home at the hands of his son.
A sudden financial dispute within the walls of the home escalated into a heated verbal altercation, after the father refused to provide the additional financial assistance requested by his teenage son for personal expenses. Tensions quickly rose within the room, prompting the student to grab a knife and deliver fatal stabs to the abdomen, leaving the father dead at the scene of the incident.
In the wake of the tragedy, the perpetrator did not take the usual route of fleeing as seen in criminal cases; instead, he made a call to the security authorities to report the incident himself, and sat next to his father's body inside the apartment until the arrival of police and ambulance vehicles.
The security forces took control of the crime scene upon their arrival and arrested the student while securing the weapon used in the crime. By order of the public prosecution, the body of the victim was transferred to Kafr El-Dawar General Hospital for forensic autopsy to determine the exact causes of death, while investigations continued to uncover the motives behind the behavior exhibited by the accused following the crime.