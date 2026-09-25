A state of shock has descended upon the residents of the village of "Zahra" in Egypt's Beheira Governorate following a bloody family crime, which witnessed the end of the life of an imam and preacher at the Ministry of Awqaf inside his home at the hands of his son.

A sudden financial dispute within the walls of the home escalated into a heated verbal altercation, after the father refused to provide the additional financial assistance requested by his teenage son for personal expenses. Tensions quickly rose within the room, prompting the student to grab a knife and deliver fatal stabs to the abdomen, leaving the father dead at the scene of the incident.

In the wake of the tragedy, the perpetrator did not take the usual route of fleeing as seen in criminal cases; instead, he made a call to the security authorities to report the incident himself, and sat next to his father's body inside the apartment until the arrival of police and ambulance vehicles.

The security forces took control of the crime scene upon their arrival and arrested the student while securing the weapon used in the crime. By order of the public prosecution, the body of the victim was transferred to Kafr El-Dawar General Hospital for forensic autopsy to determine the exact causes of death, while investigations continued to uncover the motives behind the behavior exhibited by the accused following the crime.