The International Criminal Court is preparing for a new phase of confrontation with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, by strengthening its financial, technological, and operational systems in anticipation of an expansion of U.S. sanctions to encompass the entire institution, after earlier sanctions targeted officials and judges within it.



Deputy Prosecutor of the Court, Nazhat Shameem Khan, stated in an interview with the Financial Times (on Friday) that the court has taken a series of measures to protect its operations from the repercussions of any new U.S. sanctions, confirming that preparations have been ongoing for about a year, emphasizing that "the law must prevail over power."



Khan explained that the court has already established "protective barriers" to mitigate the effects of potential sanctions, following reports that the Trump administration is preparing to impose measures on the entire court, noting that the court has heard "rumors" about imminent sanctions, but has not yet received any official notification of new U.S. actions.



According to the Financial Times, the preparations included downloading and printing important files, reviewing banking, insurance, travel, and remote work arrangements, as well as reducing reliance on American technology providers. Over the past year, the court has reassessed its technological systems and began transferring its office work programs from Microsoft services to the German platform Open Desk, after more than 90% of its operations relied on American technological systems.



The court has also put alternative arrangements in place for banking and health insurance services, and has paid employee salaries several months in advance in anticipation of any potential disruption.



Trump issued an executive order in February 2025 allowing for sanctions against officials at the court, accusing it of taking "unlawful" actions against the United States and Israel. Washington later imposed sanctions on officials, including four judges, which included asset freezes and restrictions on transactions.



The dispute escalated after the court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in connection with accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war in Gaza, which were rejected by Israel and Washington.



The current confrontation recalls sanctions imposed by Trump’s first administration on former chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and another official in the prosecution office, before they were lifted by the Joe Biden administration in April 2021.