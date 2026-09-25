تستعد المحكمة الجنائية الدولية لمرحلة جديدة من المواجهة مع إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، عبر تحصين أنظمتها المالية والتكنولوجية والتشغيلية تحسباً لتوسيع العقوبات الأمريكية لتشمل المؤسسة بأكملها، بعدما طالت في وقت سابق مسؤولين وقضاة فيها.


وقالت نائبة المدعي العام للمحكمة، نزهت شميم خان، في مقابلة مع صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز» (الجمعة)، إن المحكمة اتخذت سلسلة إجراءات لحماية عملياتها من تداعيات أي عقوبات أمريكية جديدة، مؤكدة أن الاستعدادات مستمرة منذ نحو عام، ومشددة على أنه «يجب أن يسود القانون على القوة».


وأوضحت خان أن المحكمة وضعت بالفعل «حواجز حماية» للحد من آثار العقوبات المحتملة، بعد تقارير أفادت بأن إدارة ترمب تستعد لفرض إجراءات على المحكمة بأكملها، مشيرة إلى أن المحكمة سمعت «شائعات» بشأن عقوبات وشيكة، لكنها لم تتلق حتى الآن إخطاراً رسمياً بإجراءات أمريكية جديدة.


وبحسب «فايننشال تايمز»، شملت الاستعدادات تنزيل وطباعة ملفات مهمة، ومراجعة ترتيبات الخدمات المصرفية والتأمين والسفر والعمل عن بعد، إلى جانب تقليل الاعتماد على مزودي التكنولوجيا الأمريكيين. وأعادت المحكمة خلال العام الماضي النظر في أنظمتها التقنية، وبدأت نقل برامج العمل المكتبي من خدمات «مايكروسوفت» إلى منصة «أوبن ديسك» الألمانية، بعدما كان أكثر من 90% من عملياتها يعتمد على أنظمة تكنولوجية أمريكية.


كما وضعت المحكمة ترتيبات بديلة للخدمات المصرفية والتأمين الصحي، ودفعت رواتب موظفين لأشهر مقدماً تحسباً لأي اضطراب محتمل.


وكان ترمب أصدر في فبراير 2025 أمراً تنفيذياً يتيح فرض عقوبات على مسؤولين في المحكمة، متهماً إياها باتخاذ إجراءات «غير مشروعة» ضد الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل. وفرضت واشنطن لاحقاً عقوبات على مسؤولين، بينهم أربعة قضاة، شملت تجميد أصول وقيوداً على التعاملات.


وتصاعد الخلاف بعد إصدار المحكمة في نوفمبر 2024 مذكرتي توقيف بحق رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير الدفاع السابق يوآف غالانت، على خلفية اتهامات بارتكاب جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية مرتبطة بالحرب في غزة، وهو ما رفضته إسرائيل وواشنطن.


وتعيد المواجهة الحالية إلى الأذهان عقوبات فرضتها إدارة ترمب الأولى على المدعية العامة السابقة فاتو بنسودا ومسؤول آخر في مكتب الادعاء، قبل أن تلغيها إدارة جو بايدن في أبريل 2021.