شدد رئيس الوزراء المصري الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، على أن أمن دولة الكويت ودول الخليج العربي يمثل جزءاً لا يتجزأ من الأمن القومي المصري، مؤكداً رفض مصر القاطع وإدانتها لأي اعتداءات تستهدف الكويت أو دول الخليج العربي.


وخلال مباحثات مع ولي عهد الكويت، الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد الصباح، أعرب مدبولي عن تضامن مصر الكامل مع دولة الكويت الشقيقة في مواجهة أي تهديدات، سواء كانت داخلية أو خارجية.


وأكد مدبولي أن العلاقات المصرية–الكويتية تتمتع بخصوصية تاريخية وأخوية، مشدداً على حرص القاهرة على ترجمة هذه العلاقات إلى مزيد من التقارب والتعاون في مختلف القطاعات.


وبحسب بيان رسمي، صدر عن رئاسة الوزراء المصرية، رئيس مجلس الوزراء المصري، الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، بحث مع ولي عهد الكويت، الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد الصباح، سبل تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق المشترك بين البلدين، خلال لقاء جمعهما في مدينة نيويورك الأمريكية، على هامش مشاركة رئيس الوزراء المصري، نيابة عن الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، في اجتماعات الدورة الـ81 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.


وحضر اللقاء الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي، وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج، ونظيره الكويتي الشيخ جراح جابر الأحمد الصباح، إلى جانب عدد من المسؤولين من البلدين.


مدبولي ينقل تحيات السيسي لأمير الكويت


وفي مستهل اللقاء، نقل الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي تحيات الرئيس السيسي إلى أمير دولة الكويت، الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، مؤكداً وجود توجيهات دائمة من الرئيس المصري بضرورة مواصلة العمل على دفع العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وتعزيزها في مختلف المجالات.


استثمارات كويتية وتعاون اقتصادي


وتناول اللقاء فرص تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي والاستثماري بين البلدين، حيث أكد مدبولي اهتمام مصر بزيادة الاستثمارات المشتركة والتبادل التجاري مع الكويت، بما يتناسب مع طبيعة العلاقات الأخوية والمميزة التي تجمع البلدين.


وأشار إلى تطلع القاهرة إلى جذب المزيد من الاستثمارات الكويتية المباشرة للعمل في مصر، والبناء على نتائج الاجتماعات واللقاءات التي عقدها الجانبان خلال الفترة الماضية في هذا الشأن.


كما لفت رئيس الوزراء المصري إلى اهتمام الشركات المصرية بتعزيز وجودها في السوق الكويتية، خصوصاً في عدد من القطاعات التي تمتلك فيها الشركات المصرية خبرات ومزايا تنافسية.


أوضاع الجالية المصرية في الكويت


وتطرق اللقاء كذلك إلى أوضاع الجالية المصرية المقيمة في دولة الكويت، حيث ثمّن مدبولي الدعم الذي تحظى به الجالية، مشيداً بحرْص الحكومة الكويتية على توفير مختلف أوجه الرعاية للمواطنين المصريين المقيمين في البلاد.


ولي عهد الكويت يشيد بمصر


من جانبه، أعرب الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد الصباح عن تقدير دولة الكويت للعلاقات التاريخية والأخوية التي تربطها بمصر، مؤكداً عمق الروابط التي تجمع البلدين على مختلف الأصعدة.


ونقل ولي عهد الكويت تقدير الأمير مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، للجهود التي يبذلها الرئيس السيسي، ولا سيما فيما يتعلق بالتعامل مع الأزمات والتحديات التي تشهدها المنطقة العربية.


وأكد الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد الصباح حرص دولة الكويت على دعم مختلف أوجه التعاون الثنائي مع مصر، بما يسهم في تحقيق آمال وتطلعات الشعبين الشقيقين.


كما شدد على أهمية استمرار التواصل الفاعل بين الجانبين خلال الفترة القادمة، وتعزيز التنسيق المشترك، خصوصاً في ظل وجود عدد كبير من الاتفاقيات الثنائية التي توفر أطرًا للتعاون بين البلدين في العديد من القطاعات.


ويعكس اللقاء، الذي عقد على هامش اجتماعات الدورة الـ81 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في نيويورك، استمرار التنسيق المصري–الكويتي على المستويين السياسي والاقتصادي، وحرص البلدين على تطوير العلاقات الثنائية وتوسيع مجالات التعاون بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للشعبين.