شدد رئيس الوزراء المصري الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، على أن أمن دولة الكويت ودول الخليج العربي يمثل جزءاً لا يتجزأ من الأمن القومي المصري، مؤكداً رفض مصر القاطع وإدانتها لأي اعتداءات تستهدف الكويت أو دول الخليج العربي.
وخلال مباحثات مع ولي عهد الكويت، الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد الصباح، أعرب مدبولي عن تضامن مصر الكامل مع دولة الكويت الشقيقة في مواجهة أي تهديدات، سواء كانت داخلية أو خارجية.
وأكد مدبولي أن العلاقات المصرية–الكويتية تتمتع بخصوصية تاريخية وأخوية، مشدداً على حرص القاهرة على ترجمة هذه العلاقات إلى مزيد من التقارب والتعاون في مختلف القطاعات.
وبحسب بيان رسمي، صدر عن رئاسة الوزراء المصرية، رئيس مجلس الوزراء المصري، الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، بحث مع ولي عهد الكويت، الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد الصباح، سبل تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق المشترك بين البلدين، خلال لقاء جمعهما في مدينة نيويورك الأمريكية، على هامش مشاركة رئيس الوزراء المصري، نيابة عن الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، في اجتماعات الدورة الـ81 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.
وحضر اللقاء الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي، وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج، ونظيره الكويتي الشيخ جراح جابر الأحمد الصباح، إلى جانب عدد من المسؤولين من البلدين.
مدبولي ينقل تحيات السيسي لأمير الكويت
وفي مستهل اللقاء، نقل الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي تحيات الرئيس السيسي إلى أمير دولة الكويت، الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، مؤكداً وجود توجيهات دائمة من الرئيس المصري بضرورة مواصلة العمل على دفع العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وتعزيزها في مختلف المجالات.
استثمارات كويتية وتعاون اقتصادي
وتناول اللقاء فرص تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي والاستثماري بين البلدين، حيث أكد مدبولي اهتمام مصر بزيادة الاستثمارات المشتركة والتبادل التجاري مع الكويت، بما يتناسب مع طبيعة العلاقات الأخوية والمميزة التي تجمع البلدين.
وأشار إلى تطلع القاهرة إلى جذب المزيد من الاستثمارات الكويتية المباشرة للعمل في مصر، والبناء على نتائج الاجتماعات واللقاءات التي عقدها الجانبان خلال الفترة الماضية في هذا الشأن.
كما لفت رئيس الوزراء المصري إلى اهتمام الشركات المصرية بتعزيز وجودها في السوق الكويتية، خصوصاً في عدد من القطاعات التي تمتلك فيها الشركات المصرية خبرات ومزايا تنافسية.
أوضاع الجالية المصرية في الكويت
وتطرق اللقاء كذلك إلى أوضاع الجالية المصرية المقيمة في دولة الكويت، حيث ثمّن مدبولي الدعم الذي تحظى به الجالية، مشيداً بحرْص الحكومة الكويتية على توفير مختلف أوجه الرعاية للمواطنين المصريين المقيمين في البلاد.
ولي عهد الكويت يشيد بمصر
من جانبه، أعرب الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد الصباح عن تقدير دولة الكويت للعلاقات التاريخية والأخوية التي تربطها بمصر، مؤكداً عمق الروابط التي تجمع البلدين على مختلف الأصعدة.
ونقل ولي عهد الكويت تقدير الأمير مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، للجهود التي يبذلها الرئيس السيسي، ولا سيما فيما يتعلق بالتعامل مع الأزمات والتحديات التي تشهدها المنطقة العربية.
وأكد الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد الصباح حرص دولة الكويت على دعم مختلف أوجه التعاون الثنائي مع مصر، بما يسهم في تحقيق آمال وتطلعات الشعبين الشقيقين.
كما شدد على أهمية استمرار التواصل الفاعل بين الجانبين خلال الفترة القادمة، وتعزيز التنسيق المشترك، خصوصاً في ظل وجود عدد كبير من الاتفاقيات الثنائية التي توفر أطرًا للتعاون بين البلدين في العديد من القطاعات.
ويعكس اللقاء، الذي عقد على هامش اجتماعات الدورة الـ81 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في نيويورك، استمرار التنسيق المصري–الكويتي على المستويين السياسي والاقتصادي، وحرص البلدين على تطوير العلاقات الثنائية وتوسيع مجالات التعاون بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للشعبين.
The Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly emphasized that the security of the State of Kuwait and the Gulf Arab countries is an integral part of Egyptian national security, affirming Egypt's firm rejection and condemnation of any attacks targeting Kuwait or the Gulf Arab states.
During discussions with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Madbouly expressed Egypt's full solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait in facing any threats, whether internal or external.
Madbouly confirmed that Egyptian-Kuwaiti relations enjoy a historical and fraternal uniqueness, stressing Cairo's keenness to translate these relations into further rapprochement and cooperation in various sectors.
According to an official statement issued by the Egyptian Prime Minister's office, the Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, discussed with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination between the two countries during a meeting held in New York City, on the sidelines of the Egyptian Prime Minister's participation, on behalf of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Attending the meeting were Dr. Badr Abdel Aty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad, and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jraah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, along with a number of officials from both countries.
Madbouly conveys Sisi's greetings to the Emir of Kuwait
At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly conveyed President Sisi's greetings to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, affirming the continuous directives from the Egyptian president to continue working on advancing and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.
Kuwaiti investments and economic cooperation
The meeting addressed opportunities to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, where Madbouly confirmed Egypt's interest in increasing joint investments and trade exchange with Kuwait, in line with the nature of the fraternal and distinguished relations that bind the two countries.
He pointed out Cairo's aspiration to attract more direct Kuwaiti investments to operate in Egypt, building on the results of the meetings and discussions held by both sides in this regard in the past period.
Madbouly also highlighted the interest of Egyptian companies in enhancing their presence in the Kuwaiti market, especially in several sectors where Egyptian companies possess competitive expertise and advantages.
Conditions of the Egyptian community in Kuwait
The meeting also touched on the conditions of the Egyptian community residing in the State of Kuwait, where Madbouly praised the support that the community receives, commending the Kuwaiti government's commitment to providing various forms of care for Egyptian citizens residing in the country.
The Crown Prince of Kuwait praises Egypt
For his part, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah expressed the State of Kuwait's appreciation for the historical and fraternal relations it shares with Egypt, affirming the depth of the ties that bind the two countries on various levels.
The Crown Prince of Kuwait conveyed Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's appreciation for the efforts made by President Sisi, particularly regarding the handling of crises and challenges facing the Arab region.
Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah confirmed Kuwait's commitment to supporting various aspects of bilateral cooperation with Egypt, contributing to the realization of the hopes and aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.
He also stressed the importance of continuing effective communication between the two sides in the coming period and enhancing joint coordination, especially in light of the existence of a large number of bilateral agreements that provide frameworks for cooperation between the two countries in many sectors.
The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, reflects the continued Egyptian-Kuwaiti coordination at both the political and economic levels, and the two countries' commitment to developing bilateral relations and expanding areas of cooperation to serve the common interests of both peoples.