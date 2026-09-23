The Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly emphasized that the security of the State of Kuwait and the Gulf Arab countries is an integral part of Egyptian national security, affirming Egypt's firm rejection and condemnation of any attacks targeting Kuwait or the Gulf Arab states.



During discussions with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Madbouly expressed Egypt's full solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait in facing any threats, whether internal or external.



Madbouly confirmed that Egyptian-Kuwaiti relations enjoy a historical and fraternal uniqueness, stressing Cairo's keenness to translate these relations into further rapprochement and cooperation in various sectors.



According to an official statement issued by the Egyptian Prime Minister's office, the Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, discussed with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination between the two countries during a meeting held in New York City, on the sidelines of the Egyptian Prime Minister's participation, on behalf of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.



Attending the meeting were Dr. Badr Abdel Aty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad, and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jraah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, along with a number of officials from both countries.



Madbouly conveys Sisi's greetings to the Emir of Kuwait



At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly conveyed President Sisi's greetings to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, affirming the continuous directives from the Egyptian president to continue working on advancing and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.



Kuwaiti investments and economic cooperation



The meeting addressed opportunities to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, where Madbouly confirmed Egypt's interest in increasing joint investments and trade exchange with Kuwait, in line with the nature of the fraternal and distinguished relations that bind the two countries.



He pointed out Cairo's aspiration to attract more direct Kuwaiti investments to operate in Egypt, building on the results of the meetings and discussions held by both sides in this regard in the past period.



Madbouly also highlighted the interest of Egyptian companies in enhancing their presence in the Kuwaiti market, especially in several sectors where Egyptian companies possess competitive expertise and advantages.



Conditions of the Egyptian community in Kuwait



The meeting also touched on the conditions of the Egyptian community residing in the State of Kuwait, where Madbouly praised the support that the community receives, commending the Kuwaiti government's commitment to providing various forms of care for Egyptian citizens residing in the country.



The Crown Prince of Kuwait praises Egypt



For his part, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah expressed the State of Kuwait's appreciation for the historical and fraternal relations it shares with Egypt, affirming the depth of the ties that bind the two countries on various levels.



The Crown Prince of Kuwait conveyed Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's appreciation for the efforts made by President Sisi, particularly regarding the handling of crises and challenges facing the Arab region.



Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah confirmed Kuwait's commitment to supporting various aspects of bilateral cooperation with Egypt, contributing to the realization of the hopes and aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.



He also stressed the importance of continuing effective communication between the two sides in the coming period and enhancing joint coordination, especially in light of the existence of a large number of bilateral agreements that provide frameworks for cooperation between the two countries in many sectors.



The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, reflects the continued Egyptian-Kuwaiti coordination at both the political and economic levels, and the two countries' commitment to developing bilateral relations and expanding areas of cooperation to serve the common interests of both peoples.