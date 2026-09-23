تعود فكرة إقامة بطولة كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم إلى الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة، الذي طرح في أواخر ستينيات القرن الماضي فكرة تنظيم بطولة تجمع منتخبات دول الخليج العربي في منافسة رياضية تعزز أواصر الأخوة والتقارب بين أبناء المنطقة.


وقد تبنت مملكة البحرين الفكرة وسعت إلى تحويلها إلى واقع، لتستضيف النسخة الأولى من البطولة عام 1970 بمشاركة منتخبات البحرين والسعودية والكويت وقطر.


وشكَّلت البطولة منذ انطلاقتها أحد أبرز الأحداث الرياضية في المنطقة، إذ أسهمت في تطوير كرة القدم الخليجية وصقل المواهب ورفع مستوى التنافس بين المنتخبات، قبل أن تتوسع دائرة المشاركة بانضمام بقية دول مجلس التعاون والعراق واليمن، لتصبح حدثًا رياضيًا ينتظره الملايين من الجماهير الخليجية والعربية.


وعلى مدى أكثر من خمسة عقود، تحول كأس الخليج من فكرة رياضية طموحة إلى منصة إقليمية راسخة أسهمت في تعزيز الروابط بين شعوب المنطقة، وشهدت بروز أجيال من النجوم الذين تركوا بصماتهم في تاريخ كرة القدم الخليجية.


وتستضيف مدينة جدة النسخة السابعة والعشرين من البطولة للمرة الأولى في تاريخها، امتدادًا لمسيرة طويلة من النجاح والتطور، في وقت تشهد فيه المملكة نهضة رياضية شاملة جعلتها وجهة عالمية لاستضافة كبرى البطولات والأحداث الرياضية، ليواصل «خليجي 27» مسيرة البطولة التي انطلقت قبل أكثر من نصف قرن من فكرة وحدت أبناء الخليج داخل المستطيل الأخضر وخارجه.