The idea of holding the Arabian Gulf Cup football tournament dates back to Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Emir of the Makkah Region, who proposed in the late 1960s the idea of organizing a tournament that would bring together the national teams of the Arabian Gulf countries in a sports competition that strengthens the bonds of brotherhood and closeness among the people of the region.



The Kingdom of Bahrain adopted the idea and sought to turn it into reality, hosting the first edition of the tournament in 1970 with the participation of the national teams of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.



Since its inception, the tournament has become one of the most prominent sporting events in the region, contributing to the development of Gulf football, honing talents, and raising the level of competition among the teams, before the circle of participation expanded with the inclusion of the other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Iraq, and Yemen, turning it into a sporting event awaited by millions of Gulf and Arab fans.



Over more than five decades, the Gulf Cup has transformed from an ambitious sports idea into a solid regional platform that has contributed to strengthening the ties between the peoples of the region, witnessing the emergence of generations of stars who have left their mark in the history of Gulf football.



The city of Jeddah is hosting the twenty-seventh edition of the tournament for the first time in its history, continuing a long journey of success and development, at a time when the Kingdom is witnessing a comprehensive sports renaissance that has made it a global destination for hosting major tournaments and sporting events, allowing "Gulf 27" to continue the legacy of the tournament that began more than half a century ago with an idea that united the people of the Gulf both on and off the field.