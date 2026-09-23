تعود فكرة إقامة بطولة كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم إلى الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة، الذي طرح في أواخر ستينيات القرن الماضي فكرة تنظيم بطولة تجمع منتخبات دول الخليج العربي في منافسة رياضية تعزز أواصر الأخوة والتقارب بين أبناء المنطقة.
وقد تبنت مملكة البحرين الفكرة وسعت إلى تحويلها إلى واقع، لتستضيف النسخة الأولى من البطولة عام 1970 بمشاركة منتخبات البحرين والسعودية والكويت وقطر.
وشكَّلت البطولة منذ انطلاقتها أحد أبرز الأحداث الرياضية في المنطقة، إذ أسهمت في تطوير كرة القدم الخليجية وصقل المواهب ورفع مستوى التنافس بين المنتخبات، قبل أن تتوسع دائرة المشاركة بانضمام بقية دول مجلس التعاون والعراق واليمن، لتصبح حدثًا رياضيًا ينتظره الملايين من الجماهير الخليجية والعربية.
وعلى مدى أكثر من خمسة عقود، تحول كأس الخليج من فكرة رياضية طموحة إلى منصة إقليمية راسخة أسهمت في تعزيز الروابط بين شعوب المنطقة، وشهدت بروز أجيال من النجوم الذين تركوا بصماتهم في تاريخ كرة القدم الخليجية.
وتستضيف مدينة جدة النسخة السابعة والعشرين من البطولة للمرة الأولى في تاريخها، امتدادًا لمسيرة طويلة من النجاح والتطور، في وقت تشهد فيه المملكة نهضة رياضية شاملة جعلتها وجهة عالمية لاستضافة كبرى البطولات والأحداث الرياضية، ليواصل «خليجي 27» مسيرة البطولة التي انطلقت قبل أكثر من نصف قرن من فكرة وحدت أبناء الخليج داخل المستطيل الأخضر وخارجه.
The idea of holding the Arabian Gulf Cup football tournament dates back to Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Emir of the Makkah Region, who proposed in the late 1960s the idea of organizing a tournament that would bring together the national teams of the Arabian Gulf countries in a sports competition that strengthens the bonds of brotherhood and closeness among the people of the region.
The Kingdom of Bahrain adopted the idea and sought to turn it into reality, hosting the first edition of the tournament in 1970 with the participation of the national teams of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.
Since its inception, the tournament has become one of the most prominent sporting events in the region, contributing to the development of Gulf football, honing talents, and raising the level of competition among the teams, before the circle of participation expanded with the inclusion of the other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Iraq, and Yemen, turning it into a sporting event awaited by millions of Gulf and Arab fans.
Over more than five decades, the Gulf Cup has transformed from an ambitious sports idea into a solid regional platform that has contributed to strengthening the ties between the peoples of the region, witnessing the emergence of generations of stars who have left their mark in the history of Gulf football.
The city of Jeddah is hosting the twenty-seventh edition of the tournament for the first time in its history, continuing a long journey of success and development, at a time when the Kingdom is witnessing a comprehensive sports renaissance that has made it a global destination for hosting major tournaments and sporting events, allowing "Gulf 27" to continue the legacy of the tournament that began more than half a century ago with an idea that united the people of the Gulf both on and off the field.