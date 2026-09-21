في ظل الخسائر الكبيرة التي منيت بها المليشيا وتساقط كبار قادتها في المعارك الدائرة في غربي تعز، لجأ الحوثيون إلى تجنيد عمال النظافة والبلديات في عدد من المحافظات.


وعرضت وسائل إعلام حوثية خلال الساعات الماضية تقارير لإخضاع عمال النظافة والعاملين في تحسين المدن وعمال الصرف الصحي في عدد من المحافظات لتدريبات عسكرية استعداداً للزج بهم في محارق الموت، مما أثار حالة من الغضب في أوساط الشعب اليمني.

تدريب عمال النظافة وتجنيدهم

تدريب عمال النظافة وتجنيدهم


وقال ناشطون يمنيون إن المليشيا الحوثية تسعى إلى تعويض خسائرها المتزايدة في المقاتلين بعمال النظافة والصرف الصحي الذين يجبرون بالقوة على الخضوع لتدريبات عسكرية حالياً استعداداً للزج بهم في محارق الموت في ظل العزوف القبلي والرفض لدعوات المليشيا في تسليم أطفالهم للمليشيا لقتلهم، مبينة أن المليشيا تدفع بلجان إلى عدد من القرى للضغط بالالتحاق بالمليشيا.


وأضاف الناشطون: أين أولاد محمد علي الحوثي ومحمد المشاط وغيرهم من القيادات الحوثية، لماذا لم يتم الزج بهم في المعارك بدلاً من عمال النظافة وأبناء القبائل، موضحين أن أبناء القيادات يتجولون في صنعاء بسيارات فارهة بينما يموت أبناء الفقراء والأيتام.


في غضون ذلك، قال ناشط يمني إن هناك والدة ثلاثة أيتام غرر بهم الحوثي بالقوة من منطقة جبل رأس أصيبت بالجنون، بعد أن قتل ابنها الأكبر في معارك غربي تعز، فيما دهست دورية حوثية آخر ولا يزال في العناية المركزة، بينما الثالث لا يزال مصيره مجهولاً.


من جهة أخرى، كشفت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات، عن ارتكاب الحوثي 278 ألف جريمة خلال 12 عاماً، موضحة أن الحوثي قتل 19,478 مدنياً، بينهم 1,616 امرأة و1,345 طفلاً، وأصاب 42,960 آخرين، بينهم آلاف النساء والأطفال.