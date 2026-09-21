In light of the significant losses suffered by the militia and the fall of its senior leaders in the ongoing battles in western Taiz, the Houthis have resorted to recruiting sanitation workers and municipal employees in several governorates.



Houthi media outlets have recently reported on subjecting sanitation workers, urban improvement workers, and sewage workers in several governorates to military training in preparation for sending them into the death pits, which has sparked outrage among the Yemeni people.

تدريب عمال النظافة وتجنيدهم



Yemeni activists stated that the Houthi militia is seeking to compensate for its increasing losses in fighters by forcing sanitation and sewage workers to undergo military training in preparation for sending them into the death pits, amid tribal reluctance and rejection of the militia's calls to hand over their children to the militia for killing. They indicated that the militia is sending committees to several villages to pressure people to join the militia.



Activists added: Where are the sons of Muhammad Ali al-Houthi, Muhammad al-Mashat, and other Houthi leaders? Why are they not being sent into battle instead of sanitation workers and tribesmen? They clarified that the children of the leaders roam Sana'a in luxury cars while the children of the poor and orphans are dying.



Meanwhile, a Yemeni activist reported that there is a mother of three orphans who was deceived by the Houthis and forcibly recruited from the Jabal Ras area, and she has gone mad after her eldest son was killed in battles in western Taiz, while another son was run over by a Houthi patrol and is still in intensive care, while the fate of the third remains unknown.



On another note, the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms revealed that the Houthis have committed 278,000 crimes over 12 years, stating that the Houthis killed 19,478 civilians, including 1,616 women and 1,345 children, and injured 42,960 others, including thousands of women and children.