أدان رئيس الوزراء اليمني الدكتور شائع الزنداني الاعتداءات الإرهابية المتكررة التي تنفذها مليشيا الحوثي على أراضي المملكة العربية السعودية بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، مستهدفة الأعيان المدنية والمنشآت الحيوية، مشيراً إلى أن تلك الاعتداءات لا يمكن فصلها عن التصعيد العسكري في الساحل الغربي، باعتبارها جزءاً من مشروع تخريبي مدعوم إيرانياً، يتجاوز استهداف الشعب اليمني إلى تهديد أمن دول الجوار والمصالح الإقليمية والدولية.

واعتبر الزنداني خلال لقائه نائب رئيس مجلس النواب اليمني محمد الشدادي، أن التصعيد الحوثي لم يعد شأناً عسكرياً داخلياً، بل يمثل تهديداً شاملاً للأمن الوطني والإقليمي، في ظل الدعم الإيراني الممنهج للمليشيا وتحويلها الأراضي والمياه اليمنية إلى منصة لتهديد أمن المنطقة والمصالح الدولية، مؤكداً أن المرحلة الراهنة تتطلب أعلى درجات التماسك الوطني وتكامل أدوار مؤسسات الدولة، وعدم السماح للمليشيا الحوثية وداعميها الإقليميين بفرض وقائع جديدة على حساب اليمن وأمن المنطقة واستقرارها، مستعرضاً خلال اللقاء مستجدات التصعيد العسكري الخطير الذي تقوده مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، مؤكداً أهمية التنسيق بين السلطتين التنفيذية والتشريعية لتوحيد الموقف الوطني وتعزيز تماسك مؤسسات الدولة في مواجهة التطورات الراهنة.

ووقف اللقاء أمام الانتهاكات الحوثية بحق المدنيين والنازحين، وما يتطلب من إيصال حقيقتها إلى المجتمع الدولي وتحميله مسؤولياته تجاه هذه الجرائم، إضافة إلى أولوية دعم الجبهات، ورعاية النازحين والمتضررين، وتعزيز الاستقرار في المناطق المحررة، بما يسهم في استعادة المبادرة وفرض سلطة الدولة على كامل الأراضي اليمنية.

من جانبه، أكد نائب رئيس مجلس النواب محمد الشدادي وقوف المؤسسة التشريعية إلى جانب جهود مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة والقوات المسلحة، ودعمها كل الإجراءات الكفيلة بحماية الدولة ومؤسساتها وسيادتها، مشدداً على أهمية وحدة الصف الوطني وتكامل جهود مؤسسات الدولة لمواجهة التحديات الراهنة.