The Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Sha'if Al-Zindani condemned the repeated terrorist attacks carried out by the Houthi militia on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia using missiles and drones, targeting civilian objects and vital facilities. He pointed out that these attacks cannot be separated from the military escalation on the western coast, as they are part of an Iranian-backed destructive project that goes beyond targeting the Yemeni people to threatening the security of neighboring countries and regional and international interests.

During his meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the Yemeni Parliament, Muhammad Al-Shaddadi, Al-Zindani considered that the Houthi escalation is no longer an internal military matter but represents a comprehensive threat to national and regional security, in light of the systematic Iranian support for the militia and its transformation of Yemeni land and waters into a platform to threaten the security of the region and international interests. He emphasized that the current phase requires the highest levels of national cohesion and the integration of state institutions' roles, and not allowing the Houthi militia and its regional supporters to impose new realities at the expense of Yemen and the security and stability of the region. He reviewed during the meeting the developments of the dangerous military escalation led by the terrorist Houthi militia, stressing the importance of coordination between the executive and legislative authorities to unify the national position and enhance the cohesion of state institutions in facing the current developments.

The meeting addressed the Houthi violations against civilians and displaced persons, and the need to convey their reality to the international community and hold it accountable for these crimes, in addition to prioritizing support for the fronts, caring for the displaced and affected, and enhancing stability in the liberated areas, which contributes to restoring initiative and imposing the authority of the state over all Yemeni territories.

For his part, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Muhammad Al-Shaddadi affirmed the legislative institution's support for the efforts of the Presidential Leadership Council, the government, and the armed forces, and its backing for all measures that protect the state, its institutions, and its sovereignty, stressing the importance of national unity and the integration of state institutions' efforts to face the current challenges.