طلبت النيابة العامة التمييزية في لبنان توجيه الاتهام إلى الرئيس السابق ميشال عون، في قضية انفجار مرفأ بيروت، في تطور قضائي بارز يضع الملف، بعد أكثر من ست سنوات على الكارثة، أمام مرحلة حاسمة.


وكشف مصدر قضائي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن المحامي العام التمييزي طلب من المحقق العدلي القاضي طارق البيطار «توجيه الاتهام مباشرة إلى عون»، البالغ 92 عاماً، على خلفية اعتباره كان على علم مسبق بوجود نيترات الأمونيوم في المرفأ وخطورتها، دون اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة أو طرح الأمر أمام المجلس الأعلى للدفاع، بحسب وكالة فرانس برس.


وسلّم المحامي العام التمييزي القاضي محمد صعب، في وقت سابق، مطالعة النيابة العامة إلى البيطار، محدداً فيها مسؤوليات أكثر من 70 شخصاً، بينهم سياسيون وقادة أمنيون وعسكريون وموظفون سبق أن ادعى عليهم المحقق العدلي.


ويبقى القرار الاتهامي من صلاحية البيطار، الذي يُتوقع أن يصدره خلال الأسابيع القادمة، إذ يملك صلاحية الأخذ بمطالب النيابة العامة أو تجاوز بعضها استناداً إلى نتائج التحقيق والأدلة التي توصل إليها. ولا يعني طلب اتهام عون ثبوت مسؤوليته أو صدور حكم بحقه، إذ لا تزال القضية ضمن المسار القضائي السابق للمحاكمة.


وكان البيطار أنهى تحقيقاته في 30 مارس الماضي، وأحال الملف إلى النيابة العامة التمييزية لإبداء مطالعتها، في خطوة إجرائية تسبق إصدار القرار الاتهامي. ويضم الملف نحو 70 مدعى عليهم.


ووقع انفجار مرفأ بيروت في 4 أغسطس 2020، إثر حريق اندلع في مستودع كان يضم نحو 2750 طناً من نيترات الأمونيوم المخزنة لسنوات في ظروف غير آمنة، ما أدى إلى مقتل أكثر من 220 شخصاً وإصابة أكثر من 6500، فضلاً عن دمار واسع في العاصمة اللبنانية.


وكان عون رئيساً للجمهورية عند وقوع الانفجار، وسبق أن قال إنه أُبلغ قبل نحو ثلاثة أسابيع من الكارثة بوجود مواد خطرة في المرفأ، وإنه طلب من الجهات الأمنية المختصة التعامل معها، نافياً امتلاكه صلاحية مباشرة لمعالجة الملف.


وعرقلت دعاوى وطعون وخلافات قضائية التحقيق لسنوات، فيما رفض مسؤولون سياسيون وأمنيون وقضائيون سابقون المثول أمام البيطار أو طعنوا في صلاحياته. وفي فبراير الماضي، أسقطت هيئة اتهامية لبنانية ملاحقة سابقة ضد البيطار بتهمة «انتحال السلطة»، ما أزال عقبة قضائية أمام استكمال التحقيق.


ومع عودة الملف إلى واجهة المشهد اللبناني، بات البيطار أمام مرحلة أخيرة من التحقيق، قبل تحديد الأشخاص الذين سيشملهم القرار الاتهامي والتهم الموجهة إليهم، تمهيداً لإحالة القضية إلى المحاكمة.