The Public Prosecution Office in Lebanon has requested to charge former President Michel Aoun in the Beirut port explosion case, in a significant judicial development that brings the file, more than six years after the disaster, to a critical stage.



A judicial source revealed today (Tuesday) that the Attorney General requested the investigative judge, Judge Tarek Bitar, to "directly charge Aoun," who is 92 years old, based on the grounds that he was aware of the presence of ammonium nitrate in the port and its dangers, without taking the necessary measures or bringing the matter before the Supreme Defense Council, according to Agence France-Presse.



The Attorney General, Judge Mohamed Saab, previously submitted the prosecution's memorandum to Bitar, specifying the responsibilities of more than 70 individuals, including politicians, security leaders, military personnel, and employees who had previously been accused by the investigative judge.



The indictment decision remains within Bitar's authority, who is expected to issue it in the coming weeks, as he has the power to accept the prosecution's requests or to bypass some of them based on the results of the investigation and the evidence he has gathered. The request to charge Aoun does not imply proof of his responsibility or the issuance of a judgment against him, as the case remains within the pre-trial judicial process.



Bitar concluded his investigations on March 30, and referred the file to the Public Prosecution Office for their opinion, in a procedural step that precedes the issuance of the indictment decision. The file includes about 70 defendants.



The Beirut port explosion occurred on August 4, 2020, following a fire that broke out in a warehouse containing about 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored for years under unsafe conditions, resulting in the deaths of more than 220 people and injuries to over 6,500, in addition to widespread destruction in the Lebanese capital.



Aoun was the President of the Republic at the time of the explosion and had previously stated that he was informed about three weeks before the disaster about the presence of hazardous materials in the port, and that he had asked the relevant security authorities to deal with them, denying that he had direct authority to handle the file.



Legal lawsuits, appeals, and judicial disputes have obstructed the investigation for years, while former political, security, and judicial officials refused to appear before Bitar or challenged his authority. In February, a Lebanese indictment body dismissed a previous prosecution against Bitar for "usurpation of authority," removing a judicial obstacle to completing the investigation.



With the file returning to the forefront of the Lebanese scene, Bitar is now in the final stage of the investigation, before determining the individuals who will be included in the indictment decision and the charges against them, in preparation for referring the case to trial.