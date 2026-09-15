طلبت النيابة العامة التمييزية في لبنان توجيه الاتهام إلى الرئيس السابق ميشال عون، في قضية انفجار مرفأ بيروت، في تطور قضائي بارز يضع الملف، بعد أكثر من ست سنوات على الكارثة، أمام مرحلة حاسمة.
وكشف مصدر قضائي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن المحامي العام التمييزي طلب من المحقق العدلي القاضي طارق البيطار «توجيه الاتهام مباشرة إلى عون»، البالغ 92 عاماً، على خلفية اعتباره كان على علم مسبق بوجود نيترات الأمونيوم في المرفأ وخطورتها، دون اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة أو طرح الأمر أمام المجلس الأعلى للدفاع، بحسب وكالة فرانس برس.
وسلّم المحامي العام التمييزي القاضي محمد صعب، في وقت سابق، مطالعة النيابة العامة إلى البيطار، محدداً فيها مسؤوليات أكثر من 70 شخصاً، بينهم سياسيون وقادة أمنيون وعسكريون وموظفون سبق أن ادعى عليهم المحقق العدلي.
ويبقى القرار الاتهامي من صلاحية البيطار، الذي يُتوقع أن يصدره خلال الأسابيع القادمة، إذ يملك صلاحية الأخذ بمطالب النيابة العامة أو تجاوز بعضها استناداً إلى نتائج التحقيق والأدلة التي توصل إليها. ولا يعني طلب اتهام عون ثبوت مسؤوليته أو صدور حكم بحقه، إذ لا تزال القضية ضمن المسار القضائي السابق للمحاكمة.
وكان البيطار أنهى تحقيقاته في 30 مارس الماضي، وأحال الملف إلى النيابة العامة التمييزية لإبداء مطالعتها، في خطوة إجرائية تسبق إصدار القرار الاتهامي. ويضم الملف نحو 70 مدعى عليهم.
ووقع انفجار مرفأ بيروت في 4 أغسطس 2020، إثر حريق اندلع في مستودع كان يضم نحو 2750 طناً من نيترات الأمونيوم المخزنة لسنوات في ظروف غير آمنة، ما أدى إلى مقتل أكثر من 220 شخصاً وإصابة أكثر من 6500، فضلاً عن دمار واسع في العاصمة اللبنانية.
وكان عون رئيساً للجمهورية عند وقوع الانفجار، وسبق أن قال إنه أُبلغ قبل نحو ثلاثة أسابيع من الكارثة بوجود مواد خطرة في المرفأ، وإنه طلب من الجهات الأمنية المختصة التعامل معها، نافياً امتلاكه صلاحية مباشرة لمعالجة الملف.
وعرقلت دعاوى وطعون وخلافات قضائية التحقيق لسنوات، فيما رفض مسؤولون سياسيون وأمنيون وقضائيون سابقون المثول أمام البيطار أو طعنوا في صلاحياته. وفي فبراير الماضي، أسقطت هيئة اتهامية لبنانية ملاحقة سابقة ضد البيطار بتهمة «انتحال السلطة»، ما أزال عقبة قضائية أمام استكمال التحقيق.
ومع عودة الملف إلى واجهة المشهد اللبناني، بات البيطار أمام مرحلة أخيرة من التحقيق، قبل تحديد الأشخاص الذين سيشملهم القرار الاتهامي والتهم الموجهة إليهم، تمهيداً لإحالة القضية إلى المحاكمة.
The Public Prosecution Office in Lebanon has requested to charge former President Michel Aoun in the Beirut port explosion case, in a significant judicial development that brings the file, more than six years after the disaster, to a critical stage.
A judicial source revealed today (Tuesday) that the Attorney General requested the investigative judge, Judge Tarek Bitar, to "directly charge Aoun," who is 92 years old, based on the grounds that he was aware of the presence of ammonium nitrate in the port and its dangers, without taking the necessary measures or bringing the matter before the Supreme Defense Council, according to Agence France-Presse.
The Attorney General, Judge Mohamed Saab, previously submitted the prosecution's memorandum to Bitar, specifying the responsibilities of more than 70 individuals, including politicians, security leaders, military personnel, and employees who had previously been accused by the investigative judge.
The indictment decision remains within Bitar's authority, who is expected to issue it in the coming weeks, as he has the power to accept the prosecution's requests or to bypass some of them based on the results of the investigation and the evidence he has gathered. The request to charge Aoun does not imply proof of his responsibility or the issuance of a judgment against him, as the case remains within the pre-trial judicial process.
Bitar concluded his investigations on March 30, and referred the file to the Public Prosecution Office for their opinion, in a procedural step that precedes the issuance of the indictment decision. The file includes about 70 defendants.
The Beirut port explosion occurred on August 4, 2020, following a fire that broke out in a warehouse containing about 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored for years under unsafe conditions, resulting in the deaths of more than 220 people and injuries to over 6,500, in addition to widespread destruction in the Lebanese capital.
Aoun was the President of the Republic at the time of the explosion and had previously stated that he was informed about three weeks before the disaster about the presence of hazardous materials in the port, and that he had asked the relevant security authorities to deal with them, denying that he had direct authority to handle the file.
Legal lawsuits, appeals, and judicial disputes have obstructed the investigation for years, while former political, security, and judicial officials refused to appear before Bitar or challenged his authority. In February, a Lebanese indictment body dismissed a previous prosecution against Bitar for "usurpation of authority," removing a judicial obstacle to completing the investigation.
With the file returning to the forefront of the Lebanese scene, Bitar is now in the final stage of the investigation, before determining the individuals who will be included in the indictment decision and the charges against them, in preparation for referring the case to trial.