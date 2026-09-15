توفيت الممثلة اليابانية يوري ناكامورا، نجمة مسلسل «رومانتيك أنونيموس» على «نتفليكس»، عن عمر 44 عاماً، بعد صراع طويل مع سرطان المستقيم.

وأعلنت وكالة أعمالها «ألفا إيجنسي» وفاتها، موضحة أن ناكامورا شُخّصت بالسرطان للمرة الأولى قبل نحو 13 عاماً، لكنها قررت حينها عدم الكشف عن إصابتها، بالتوافق مع رئيس الوكالة، حرصاً على عدم إثارة القلق بين زملائها وعملائها وشركائها في الوسط الفني.

وبعد تعافيها، عادت ناكامورا إلى ممارسة عملها الفني، مع حرصها على إجراء الفحوصات الطبية بصورة دورية، قبل أن تتلقى في يناير 2025 نبأ عودة المرض.

وخضعت الممثلة لجراحة في البداية، إلا أن الفحوصات اللاحقة كشفت انتشار السرطان إلى أعضاء أخرى، لتواصل رحلة العلاج بالتزامن مع تمسكها بمسيرتها الفنية.

وأفادت الوكالة بأن ناكامورا قضت أيامها الأخيرة محاطة بعائلتها والمقربين منها، فيما نعاها عدد من محبيها عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مستذكرين أعمالها ومسيرتها الفنية.

وإلى جانب مسلسل «رومانتيك أنونيموس»، شاركت ناكامورا في مسلسل «ما وراء الوداع» على «نتفليكس»، كما ظهرت في عدد من الأفلام، من بينها «مثل الأب، مثل الابن»، و«أتمنى»، و«مايسترو!»، و«بعد العاصفة»، و«الأمومة».