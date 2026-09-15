The Japanese actress Yuri Nakamura, star of the series "Romantic Anonymous" on Netflix, has passed away at the age of 44 after a long battle with rectal cancer.

Her agency, Alpha Agency, announced her death, explaining that Nakamura was first diagnosed with cancer about 13 years ago, but she decided at that time not to disclose her illness, in agreement with the agency's president, in order to avoid causing concern among her colleagues, clients, and partners in the artistic community.

After recovering, Nakamura returned to her artistic work, while ensuring she underwent regular medical check-ups, before receiving news of the return of the disease in January 2025.

The actress initially underwent surgery, but subsequent tests revealed that the cancer had spread to other organs, prompting her to continue her treatment while remaining committed to her artistic career.

The agency reported that Nakamura spent her final days surrounded by her family and loved ones, while many of her fans mourned her on social media, recalling her works and artistic journey.

In addition to the series "Romantic Anonymous," Nakamura participated in the series "Beyond Goodbye" on Netflix, and appeared in several films, including "Like Father, Like Son," "I Wish," "Maestro!," "After the Storm," and "Motherhood."