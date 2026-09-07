Two Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in various ways, during the bombing of Israeli occupation planes today, targeting a motorcycle in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.



In the same context, Palestinian medical sources reported that the death toll from the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 73,658 martyrs and 174,622 injured, including children, women, and entire families, while the operations to recover the bodies of the martyrs from under the rubble of destroyed homes and residential buildings in various areas of the strip continue, after two years of aggression.



Strict Military Measures



On another note, dozens of settlers stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem today, in successive groups, and roamed its courtyards for several hours, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, which impose strict military measures on the entry of worshippers to Al-Aqsa.



In another incident, a young man was shot, and several Palestinians suffered from suffocation due to toxic gas during the incursion of occupation forces into the town of Qabalan, south of Nablus in the West Bank.