قُتل فلسطينيان وأصيب عدد آخر بجروح مختلفة، في قصف طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم، دراجة نارية في مدينة خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة.
وفي السياق ذاته، أفادت مصادر طبية فلسطينية، بارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا عدوان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على قطاع غزة إلى 73,658 شهيدًا و174,622 مصابًا بينهم أطفال ونساء وعائلات بأكملها، فيما تتواصل عمليات انتشال جثامين الشهداء من تحت ركام المنازل والمباني السكنية المدمرة في مناطق مختلفة من القطاع، بعد عامين من العدوان.
إجراءات عسكرية مشددة
من ناحية أخرى، اقتحم عشرات المستعمرين المسجد الأقصى المبارك بمدينة القدس المحتلة، اليوم، على شكل مجموعات متتالية، وتجولوا في ساحاته لعدة ساعات، بحماية من قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، التي تفرض إجراءات عسكرية مشددة على دخول المصلين للأقصى.
وفي موضوع آخر، أصيب شاب بالرصاص، وعدد من الفلسطينيين بالاختناق بالغاز السام، خلال اقتحام قوات الاحتلال بلدة قبلان جنوب مدينة نابلس بالضفة الغربية.
Two Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in various ways, during the bombing of Israeli occupation planes today, targeting a motorcycle in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
In the same context, Palestinian medical sources reported that the death toll from the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 73,658 martyrs and 174,622 injured, including children, women, and entire families, while the operations to recover the bodies of the martyrs from under the rubble of destroyed homes and residential buildings in various areas of the strip continue, after two years of aggression.
Strict Military Measures
On another note, dozens of settlers stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem today, in successive groups, and roamed its courtyards for several hours, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, which impose strict military measures on the entry of worshippers to Al-Aqsa.
In another incident, a young man was shot, and several Palestinians suffered from suffocation due to toxic gas during the incursion of occupation forces into the town of Qabalan, south of Nablus in the West Bank.