قُتل فلسطينيان وأصيب عدد آخر بجروح مختلفة، في قصف طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم، دراجة نارية في مدينة خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة.


وفي السياق ذاته، أفادت مصادر طبية فلسطينية، بارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا عدوان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على قطاع غزة إلى 73,658 شهيدًا و174,622 مصابًا بينهم أطفال ونساء وعائلات بأكملها، فيما تتواصل عمليات انتشال جثامين الشهداء من تحت ركام المنازل والمباني السكنية المدمرة في مناطق مختلفة من القطاع، بعد عامين من العدوان.


إجراءات عسكرية مشددة


من ناحية أخرى، اقتحم عشرات المستعمرين المسجد الأقصى المبارك بمدينة القدس المحتلة، اليوم، على شكل مجموعات متتالية، وتجولوا في ساحاته لعدة ساعات، بحماية من قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، التي تفرض إجراءات عسكرية مشددة على دخول المصلين للأقصى.


وفي موضوع آخر، أصيب شاب بالرصاص، وعدد من الفلسطينيين بالاختناق بالغاز السام، خلال اقتحام قوات الاحتلال بلدة قبلان جنوب مدينة نابلس بالضفة الغربية.