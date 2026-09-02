في خطوة تنموية جديدة تعكس امتداد الدعم السخي المستمر الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية لليمن، وقّع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وجامعة نجران، مذكرة تعاون مشتركة تهدف إلى المساهمة في بناء القدرات اليمنية، ودعم مجالات البحث والتطوير والابتكار في المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية، بما يضمن رفع كفاءتها واستدامتها وتعزيز أثرها التنموي الشامل.
ومثّل جامعة نجران في توقيع المذكرة رئيس الجامعة الدكتور عبدالرحمن الخضيري، فيما مثّل البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن مساعد المشرف العام رئيس قطاع المشاريع والبرامج التنموية المهندس حسن العطاس، بحضور وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي اليمني الدكتور أمين القدسي (عبر الاتصال المرئي)، وممثلة وزارة التعليم السعودية الدكتورة سارة الرشود.
تطوير التعليم وسوق العمل
وتتضمن مجالات التعاون بين الجانبين بناء القدرات البشرية، وتقديم برامج تدريبية معتمدة من جامعة نجران، إلى جانب تطوير التعليم الجامعي والتدريب التقني والمهني بما يخدم احتياجات سوق العمل اليمني، علاوة على تقديم الدعم الاستشاري والإداري والفني لمشاريع البرنامج التنموية في القطاعات ذات الأولوية؛ كالحيوية منها الطاقة المتجددة والنظيفة، والزراعة والمياه، والنقل.
تكامل العمل التنموي والأكاديمي
وأكد مساعد المشرف العام على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن رئيس قطاع المشاريع والبرامج التنموية المهندس حسن العطاس، أن المذكرة تجمع بين العمل التنموي والخبرات الأكاديمية والبحثية؛ بما يدعم مشاريع البرنامج ويرفع كفاءتها واستدامتها، ويعزز الاستفادة من البحث والتطوير والابتكار وبناء القدرات لتحقيق تنمية مستدامة في اليمن.
300 مشروع ومبادرة تنموية
يُذكر أن إجمالي المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية التي قدمها البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن بلغت 300 مشروع ومبادرة في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، شملت 8 قطاعات أساسية هي؛ التعليم، الصحة، النقل، المياه، الطاقة، الزراعة الثروة السمكية، البرامج التنموية، تنمية ودعم قدرات الحكومة اليمنية.
In a new developmental step that reflects the ongoing generous support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Yemen, the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and Najran University signed a joint cooperation memorandum aimed at contributing to building Yemeni capacities and supporting research, development, and innovation in developmental projects and initiatives, ensuring their efficiency, sustainability, and enhancing their comprehensive developmental impact.
Representing Najran University in signing the memorandum was the university president, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Khudairi, while the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen was represented by the Assistant General Supervisor and Head of the Development Projects and Programs Sector, Engineer Hassan Al-Attas, in the presence of the Yemeni Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Amin Al-Qudsi (via video call), and the representative of the Saudi Ministry of Education, Dr. Sara Al-Rashoud.
Development of Education and the Labor Market
The areas of cooperation between the two parties include building human capacities and providing training programs accredited by Najran University, in addition to developing higher education and technical and vocational training to meet the needs of the Yemeni labor market, as well as providing advisory, administrative, and technical support for the program's developmental projects in priority sectors, such as renewable and clean energy, agriculture and water, and transportation.
Integration of Developmental and Academic Work
The Assistant General Supervisor of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Head of the Development Projects and Programs Sector, Engineer Hassan Al-Attas, confirmed that the memorandum combines developmental work with academic and research expertise, supporting the program's projects, enhancing their efficiency and sustainability, and maximizing the benefits from research, development, innovation, and capacity building to achieve sustainable development in Yemen.
300 Developmental Projects and Initiatives
It is noteworthy that the total number of developmental projects and initiatives provided by the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has reached 300 projects and initiatives across various Yemeni governorates, covering 8 essential sectors: education, health, transportation, water, energy, agriculture, fisheries, developmental programs, and the development and support of the Yemeni government's capacities.