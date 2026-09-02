In a new developmental step that reflects the ongoing generous support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Yemen, the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and Najran University signed a joint cooperation memorandum aimed at contributing to building Yemeni capacities and supporting research, development, and innovation in developmental projects and initiatives, ensuring their efficiency, sustainability, and enhancing their comprehensive developmental impact.

Representing Najran University in signing the memorandum was the university president, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Khudairi, while the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen was represented by the Assistant General Supervisor and Head of the Development Projects and Programs Sector, Engineer Hassan Al-Attas, in the presence of the Yemeni Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Amin Al-Qudsi (via video call), and the representative of the Saudi Ministry of Education, Dr. Sara Al-Rashoud.

Development of Education and the Labor Market

The areas of cooperation between the two parties include building human capacities and providing training programs accredited by Najran University, in addition to developing higher education and technical and vocational training to meet the needs of the Yemeni labor market, as well as providing advisory, administrative, and technical support for the program's developmental projects in priority sectors, such as renewable and clean energy, agriculture and water, and transportation.

Integration of Developmental and Academic Work

The Assistant General Supervisor of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Head of the Development Projects and Programs Sector, Engineer Hassan Al-Attas, confirmed that the memorandum combines developmental work with academic and research expertise, supporting the program's projects, enhancing their efficiency and sustainability, and maximizing the benefits from research, development, innovation, and capacity building to achieve sustainable development in Yemen.

300 Developmental Projects and Initiatives

It is noteworthy that the total number of developmental projects and initiatives provided by the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has reached 300 projects and initiatives across various Yemeni governorates, covering 8 essential sectors: education, health, transportation, water, energy, agriculture, fisheries, developmental programs, and the development and support of the Yemeni government's capacities.