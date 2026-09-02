في خطوة تنموية جديدة تعكس امتداد الدعم السخي المستمر الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية لليمن، وقّع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وجامعة نجران، مذكرة تعاون مشتركة تهدف إلى المساهمة في بناء القدرات اليمنية، ودعم مجالات البحث والتطوير والابتكار في المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية، بما يضمن رفع كفاءتها واستدامتها وتعزيز أثرها التنموي الشامل.

ومثّل جامعة نجران في توقيع المذكرة رئيس الجامعة الدكتور عبدالرحمن الخضيري، فيما مثّل البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن مساعد المشرف العام رئيس قطاع المشاريع والبرامج التنموية المهندس حسن العطاس، بحضور وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي اليمني الدكتور أمين القدسي (عبر الاتصال المرئي)، وممثلة وزارة التعليم السعودية الدكتورة سارة الرشود.

تطوير التعليم وسوق العمل

وتتضمن مجالات التعاون بين الجانبين بناء القدرات البشرية، وتقديم برامج تدريبية معتمدة من جامعة نجران، إلى جانب تطوير التعليم الجامعي والتدريب التقني والمهني بما يخدم احتياجات سوق العمل اليمني، علاوة على تقديم الدعم الاستشاري والإداري والفني لمشاريع البرنامج التنموية في القطاعات ذات الأولوية؛ كالحيوية منها الطاقة المتجددة والنظيفة، والزراعة والمياه، والنقل.

تكامل العمل التنموي والأكاديمي

وأكد مساعد المشرف العام على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن رئيس قطاع المشاريع والبرامج التنموية المهندس حسن العطاس، أن المذكرة تجمع بين العمل التنموي والخبرات الأكاديمية والبحثية؛ بما يدعم مشاريع البرنامج ويرفع كفاءتها واستدامتها، ويعزز الاستفادة من البحث والتطوير والابتكار وبناء القدرات لتحقيق تنمية مستدامة في اليمن.

300 مشروع ومبادرة تنموية

يُذكر أن إجمالي المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية التي قدمها البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن بلغت 300 مشروع ومبادرة في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، شملت 8 قطاعات أساسية هي؛ التعليم، الصحة، النقل، المياه، الطاقة، الزراعة الثروة السمكية، البرامج التنموية، تنمية ودعم قدرات الحكومة اليمنية.