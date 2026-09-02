Egypt and China announced their agreement to continue deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, enhancing political, economic, and security cooperation, as well as coordinating positions on regional and international issues, at the conclusion of a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Egypt on September 1 and 2, 2026.

The visit came in response to an invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, coinciding with the celebration of the seventieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and China, which began in 1956, during which Egypt was the first Arab and African country to recognize the People's Republic of China and establish diplomatic relations with it.

The two sides affirmed that the past seven decades have witnessed significant development in the cooperative and friendly relations between the two countries, based on equality, trust, mutual benefit, solidarity, support, and shared gains, noting that Egyptian-Chinese relations have contributed to fostering the spirit of friendship and cooperation between China and Arab and African countries.

Agreement to Deepen the Strategic Partnership

The two presidents held official talks that addressed the overall bilateral relations, reviewing the notable development and qualitative leap that have occurred since the launch of the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014, and exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, reaching a broad consensus.

The two presidents agreed to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership by continuing high-level exchanges, benefiting from the strategic dialogue between the foreign ministers and other mechanisms, enhancing strategic coordination, and solidifying mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

They also agreed to expand coordination on global governance issues and defend the interests of developing countries and the Global South.

The Palestinian Issue: Two-State Solution and Rejection of Displacement

The two presidents reiterated that the Palestinian issue is the central issue in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of reaching a just and lasting settlement based on the two-state solution.

The two sides stressed the necessity of establishing an independent Palestinian state with sovereignty along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They also renewed their firm rejection of any plans to displace the Palestinian people from their lands under any pretexts or names.

The two sides called for the establishment of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, facilitating the flow of humanitarian aid without restrictions, and the return of the Palestinian Authority to the sector as soon as possible.

They expressed their concern over the dangerous Israeli escalation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including the rising violence of settlers, land confiscation, and settlement construction.

The two presidents emphasized the importance of maintaining the unity of Palestinian territories, supporting the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and the necessity of not undermining its mandate.

Security of the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa

The two presidents affirmed that enhancing stability in the Horn of Africa requires respecting the sovereignty of its countries and the unity and territorial integrity of their lands.

They also stressed that the governance and security of the Red Sea are primarily the responsibility of the coastal states, and that the will of these countries should be fully respected.

The two sides called for enhancing regional cooperation among the coastal states of the Red Sea to address common challenges and ensure freedom of navigation and international trade.

Egypt and China Support Ending the War in Sudan

The two parties emphasized the necessity of respecting the unity and sovereignty of Sudan's territory, preserving its national institutions, and not interfering in its internal affairs.

They also affirmed their determination to work together to end the war in Sudan and launch a comprehensive political process with Sudanese ownership.

Chinese Praise for the Egyptian Role

The Chinese side praised Egypt's pivotal role in supporting regional security and stability, and its ongoing efforts to reach comprehensive political settlements for geopolitical crises in the Middle East, promoting the principles of good neighborliness, respecting the sovereignty of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs.

The Egyptian side expressed its appreciation for President Xi Jinping's vision regarding the preservation and enhancement of peace and stability in the Middle East.

Both sides welcomed regional and international efforts aimed at reducing tensions, enhancing dialogue, and reaching political understandings that consider the concerns of all parties, contributing to the consolidation of security and stability in the Gulf and the Middle East.

China Affirms the Importance of the Nile River, Egypt Adheres to the One China Principle

The two sides reaffirmed their mutual support on issues related to each other's core interests and major concerns.

The Chinese side acknowledged the vital importance of the Nile River to Egypt as its main lifeline and its legitimate right to protect its water and food security and developmental interests, calling on all Nile Basin countries to adhere to international law, including not causing harm.

In return, the Egyptian side affirmed its rejection of interference in China's internal affairs, its continued firm commitment to the One China principle, and that Taiwan is an integral part of the territory of the People's Republic of China, along with supporting China's position on issues related to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and supporting the achievement of China's reunification.

Suez Canal, Energy, and Artificial Intelligence

The two presidents praised the continued successful cooperation in major projects in the fields of infrastructure, transportation, energy, manufacturing, space, and technology, including the ongoing implementation of the joint cooperation plan for the Belt and Road Initiative.

The two sides also affirmed their support for the development of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, encouraging companies from both countries to collaborate on renewable energy projects, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and local manufacturing.

They agreed to work towards achieving deeper alignment between Egypt's Vision 2030 and the Belt and Road Initiative, contributing to transforming Egypt into a regional hub for industry, logistics services, clean energy, and the digital economy, linking Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Cooperation in Electric Vehicles, Shipbuilding, and Semiconductors

According to the joint statement, future areas of cooperation include localizing industries, including electric vehicle manufacturing, shipbuilding, and renewable energy, such as solar panels and wind towers, along with desalination of seawater.

The two sides also agreed to expand cooperation in advanced technologies, including cloud computing, data centers, data-driven economies, semiconductors, cybersecurity, space applications, remote sensing, critical mineral supply chains, agriculture, and automotive manufacturing.

The cooperation also includes enhancing human capacity building and exchanging expertise and technologies in these fields, supporting digital transformation and sustainable development in Egypt.

Currency Exchange Agreement and Investment Enhancement

The two presidents expressed their appreciation for the existing financial cooperation between the two countries, including the issuance of Chinese "panda" bonds and expanding arrangements for local currency exchange.

They also encouraged financial institutions in both countries to support industrial and developmental investments, infrastructure projects, and green and digital transformation.

In this context, the two presidents welcomed the renewal of the currency exchange agreement between the two countries and its increased value.

Egyptian-Chinese Consensus on Regional and International Issues

The two presidents confirmed the enhancement of political and security coordination between the two countries on regional and international issues of mutual interest, and their commitment to continue close coordination that contributes to supporting peace, stability, and development at both regional and international levels.

They also affirmed the commitment of both countries to the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law, and their rejection of double standards and unilateral actions.

The two sides stressed the necessity of reforming the international system and international financial institutions to make them fairer and more representative of developing countries, and more effective in responding to global challenges.

The two presidents agreed that Egypt and China would continue to enhance coordination and cooperation in international forums, including the United Nations, the BRICS group, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the G20, including issues of climate change, food security, energy, and the digital economy.

The Egyptian side affirmed its support for China's presidency of the BRICS group in 2027 and the organization of the nineteenth summit of the leaders of the group, while the Egyptian side valued China's initiatives related to launching the International Mediation Organization and the Global Cooperation Organization in Artificial Intelligence.

Support for Arab and African Cooperation

The two presidents praised the fruitful cooperation within the framework of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum and the China-Africa Cooperation Forum, affirming their determination to continue implementing their outcomes and enhancing practical cooperation within their frameworks.

They also emphasized the importance of amplifying the voice of the Global South, supporting the right of developing countries to participate fairly and equitably in international economic and political decision-making, and working to enhance the role of emerging markets and developing countries in the international system.

Xi Jinping Invites Sisi to Visit China

Xi Jinping extended an invitation to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to visit China, to which the Egyptian president accepted, promising to fulfill it at a time convenient for both sides.