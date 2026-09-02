أعلنت مصر والصين اتفاقهما على مواصلة تعميق علاقات الشراكة الإستراتيجية الشاملة بين البلدين، وتعزيز التعاون السياسي والاقتصادي والأمني، إلى جانب تنسيق المواقف تجاه القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، وذلك في ختام زيارة دولة أجراها الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ إلى مصر يومي 1 و2 سبتمبر 2026.

وجاءت الزيارة تلبية لدعوة الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، بالتزامن مع الاحتفال بالذكرى السبعين لإقامة العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين مصر والصين، التي بدأت عام 1956، وكانت خلالها مصر أول دولة عربية وأفريقية تعترف بجمهورية الصين الشعبية وتقيم علاقات دبلوماسية معها.

وأكد الجانبان أن العقود السبعة الماضية شهدت تطورًا ملحوظًا في علاقات التعاون والصداقة بين البلدين، التي تقوم على المساواة والثقة والمنفعة المتبادلة والتضامن والمؤازرة والكسب المشترك، مشيرين إلى أن العلاقات المصرية الصينية أسهمت في تطوير روح الصداقة والتعاون بين الصين والدول العربية والأفريقية.

اتفاق على تعميق الشراكة الإستراتيجية

وعقد الرئيسان محادثات رسمية تناولت مجمل العلاقات الثنائية، واستعرضا التطور الملحوظ والطفرة النوعية التي شهدتها منذ تدشين الشراكة الإستراتيجية الشاملة عام 2014، كما تبادلا الآراء بشأن القضايا الدولية والإقليمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وتوصلا إلى توافق واسع النطاق.

واتفق الرئيسان على تعميق الشراكة الإستراتيجية الشاملة من خلال مواصلة التبادلات رفيعة المستوى، والاستفادة من الحوار الإستراتيجي بين وزيري الخارجية والآليات الأخرى، وتعزيز التنسيق الإستراتيجي، وتوطيد التعاون ذي المنفعة المتبادلة في مختلف المجالات.

كما اتفقا على توسيع التنسيق في قضايا الحوكمة العالمية والدفاع عن مصالح الدول النامية ودول الجنوب العالمي.

القضية الفلسطينية.. حل الدولتين ورفض التهجير

وأعاد الرئيسان التأكيد على أن القضية الفلسطينية هي القضية المركزية في الشرق الأوسط، وأكدا أهمية التوصل إلى تسوية عادلة ودائمة على أساس حل الدولتين.

وشدد الجانبان على ضرورة إقامة الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة ذات السيادة على خطوط الرابع من يونيو 1967، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.

كما جددا رفضهما القاطع لأي مخططات لتهجير الشعب الفلسطيني من أراضيه تحت أي ذرائع أو مسميات.

ودعا الجانبان إلى تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، وتسهيل تدفق المساعدات الإنسانية دون قيود، وعودة السلطة الفلسطينية إلى القطاع في أقرب وقت.

وأعربا عن قلقهما إزاء التصعيد الإسرائيلي الخطير في الضفة الغربية والقدس الشرقية، بما في ذلك ارتفاع وتيرة عنف المستوطنين ومصادرة الأراضي وبناء المستوطنات.

وشدد الرئيسان على أهمية الحفاظ على وحدة الأراضي الفلسطينية، ودعم دور وكالة الأمم المتحدة لغوث وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين «الأونروا»، وضرورة عدم المساس بولايتها.

أمن البحر الأحمر والقرن الأفريقي

وأكد الرئيسان أن تعزيز الاستقرار في منطقة القرن الأفريقي يتطلب احترام سيادة دولها ووحدة أراضيها وسلامتها الإقليمية.

كما شددا على أن حوكمة البحر الأحمر وأمنه تقع مسؤوليتهما الرئيسية على الدول المشاطئة له، وأنه ينبغي الاحترام الكامل لإرادة هذه الدول.

ودعا الجانبان إلى تعزيز التعاون الإقليمي بين الدول المشاطئة للبحر الأحمر لمواجهة التحديات المشتركة وضمان حرية الملاحة والتجارة الدولية.

مصر والصين تدعمان وقف الحرب في السودان

وأكد الطرفان ضرورة احترام وحدة وسيادة أراضي السودان والحفاظ على مؤسساته الوطنية وعدم التدخل في شؤونه الداخلية.

كما أكدا عزمهما على العمل معًا من أجل وقف الحرب في السودان وإطلاق عملية سياسية شاملة بملكية سودانية.

إشادة صينية بالدور المصري

وأشاد الجانب الصيني بالدور المحوري الذي تضطلع به مصر في دعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليميين، وجهودها المتواصلة للتوصل إلى تسويات سياسية شاملة للأزمات الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط، وتعزيز مبادئ حسن الجوار واحترام سيادة الدول وعدم التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية.

وأعرب الجانب المصري عن تقديره لرؤية الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ بشأن صون وتعزيز السلام والاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط.

ورحب الجانبان بالجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى خفض التوتر وتعزيز الحوار والتوصل إلى تفاهمات سياسية تراعي شواغل جميع الأطراف، وتسهم في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار في منطقة الخليج والشرق الأوسط.

الصين تؤكد أهمية نهر النيل.. ومصر تتمسك بمبدأ الصين الواحدة

وأكد الجانبان مجددًا تبادل الدعم الثابت في القضايا المتعلقة بالمصالح الجوهرية والشواغل الرئيسية لكل منهما.

وأكد الجانب الصيني إدراكه للأهمية الحيوية لنهر النيل بالنسبة إلى مصر باعتباره شريان الحياة الرئيسي، وحقها المشروع في حماية أمنها المائي والغذائي ومصالحها التنموية، داعيًا جميع دول حوض النيل إلى الالتزام بالقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك عدم التسبب في إحداث ضرر.

في المقابل، أكد الجانب المصري رفضه التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية للصين، ومواصلة الالتزام الثابت بمبدأ الصين الواحدة، وأن تايوان جزء لا يتجزأ من أراضي جمهورية الصين الشعبية، إلى جانب دعم موقف الجانب الصيني بشأن القضايا المتعلقة بسيادة الصين ووحدة أراضيها، ودعم تحقيق إعادة توحيد الصين.

قناة السويس والطاقة والذكاء الاصطناعي

وأشاد الرئيسان باستمرار التعاون الناجح في المشروعات الكبرى بمجالات البنية التحتية والنقل والطاقة والتصنيع والفضاء والتكنولوجيا، بما في ذلك استمرار تنفيذ خطة التعاون المشترك لمبادرة الحزام والطريق.

كما أكد الجانبان دعمهما لتطوير المنطقة الاقتصادية لقناة السويس، وتشجيع شركات البلدين على التعاون في مشروعات الطاقة المتجددة والذكاء الاصطناعي والتحول الرقمي والتصنيع المحلي.

واتفق الجانبان على العمل لتحقيق مواءمة أعمق بين رؤية مصر 2030 ومبادرة التعاون في بناء الحزام والطريق، بما يسهم في تحويل مصر إلى مركز إقليمي للصناعة والخدمات اللوجستية والطاقة النظيفة والاقتصاد الرقمي، يربط بين آسيا وأفريقيا وأوروبا.

تعاون في السيارات الكهربائية وبناء السفن وأشباه الموصلات

وبحسب البيان المشترك، تشمل مجالات التعاون المستقبلية توطين الصناعة، بما في ذلك صناعة السيارات الكهربائية وبناء السفن والطاقة المتجددة، مثل الألواح الشمسية وأبراج الرياح، إلى جانب تحلية مياه البحر.

كما اتفق الجانبان على توسيع التعاون في التكنولوجيا المتقدمة، ومنها الحوسبة السحابية ومراكز البيانات والاقتصاد القائم على البيانات وأشباه الموصلات والأمن السيبراني وتطبيقات الفضاء والاستشعار عن بعد وسلاسل إمداد المعادن الحرجة والزراعة وصناعة السيارات.

ويشمل التعاون أيضًا تعزيز بناء القدرات البشرية وتبادل الخبرات والتكنولوجيات في هذه المجالات، بما يدعم التحول الرقمي والتنمية المستدامة في مصر.

اتفاقية تبادل العملات وتعزيز الاستثمارات

وأعرب الرئيسان عن تقديرهما للتعاون المالي القائم بين البلدين، بما في ذلك إصدار سندات «الباندا» الصينية وتوسيع ترتيبات تبادل العملات المحلية.

كما شجعا المؤسسات المالية في البلدين على دعم الاستثمارات الصناعية والتنموية ومشروعات البنية التحتية والتحول الأخضر والرقمي.

وفي هذا الإطار، رحب الرئيسان بتجديد اتفاقية تبادل العملات بين البلدين وزيادة قيمتها.

توافق مصري صيني بشأن القضايا الإقليمية والدولية

أكد الرئيسان تعزيز التنسيق السياسي والأمني بين البلدين بشأن القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، والحرص على مواصلة التنسيق الوثيق بما يسهم في دعم السلم والاستقرار والتنمية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

كما أكدا التزام البلدين بمبادئ ومقاصد ميثاق الأمم المتحدة ومبادئ القانون الدولي، ورفض المعايير المزدوجة والإجراءات الأحادية الجانب.

وشدد الجانبان على ضرورة إصلاح النظام الدولي ومؤسسات التمويل الدولية لتكون أكثر عدلًا وتمثيلًا للدول النامية، وأكثر فاعلية في الاستجابة للتحديات العالمية.

واتفق الرئيسان على استمرار مصر والصين في تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون في المحافل الدولية، بما في ذلك الأمم المتحدة وتجمع «بريكس» ومنظمة شنغهاي للتعاون ومجموعة العشرين، وبما يشمل قضايا تغير المناخ والأمن الغذائي والطاقة والاقتصاد الرقمي.

وأكد الجانب المصري دعمه للرئاسة الصينية لتجمع «بريكس» عام 2027 وتنظيم الاجتماع التاسع عشر لقادة دول التجمع، فيما ثمّن الجانب المصري مبادرات الصين المتعلقة بإطلاق المنظمة الدولية للوساطة والمنظمة العالمية للتعاون في الذكاء الاصطناعي.

دعم التعاون العربي والأفريقي

وأشاد الرئيسان بالتعاون المثمر ضمن منتدى التعاون الصيني العربي ومنتدى التعاون الصيني الأفريقي، وأكدا عزمهما مواصلة تنفيذ مخرجاتهما وتعزيز التعاون العملي في إطارهما.

كما أكد الرئيسان أهمية تعزيز صوت الجنوب العالمي، ودعم حق الدول النامية في المشاركة العادلة والمتوازنة في صنع القرار الاقتصادي والسياسي الدولي، والعمل على تعزيز دور الأسواق الناشئة والدول النامية في النظام الدولي.

شي جين بينغ يدعو السيسي لزيارة الصين

ووجه شي جين بينغ الدعوة إلى الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي لزيارة الصين، حيث قبل الرئيس المصري الدعوة، ووعد بتلبيتها في الوقت الذي يناسب الجانبين.