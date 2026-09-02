أكد الرئيس التنفيذي والأمين العام للجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية، عبدالعزيز باعشن، أن مؤشرات التنمية الرياضية في المملكة سجلت منذ عام 2025 وحتى اليوم نمواً متصاعداً، انعكس في ارتفاع أعداد الممارسين لمختلف الرياضات، واتساع قاعدة الرياضة النسائية، وبروز أسماء ومواهب واعدة تعكس قوة قاعدة الناشئين والشباب، مشيراً إلى أن العمل يسير وفق إستراتيجية متكاملة تستهدف صناعة أبطال قادرين على المنافسة على منصات التتويج، وصولاً إلى دورة الألعاب الآسيوية «الرياض 2034».


جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الإعلامي الذي عقدته اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية قبيل المشاركة السعودية في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية «آيتشي–ناغويا 2026»، حيث استعرض باعشن أبرز مؤشرات تطور الرياضة السعودية، والمنجزات التي تحققت خلال الفترة الماضية، إلى جانب إستراتيجية تطوير الرياضيين والاتحادات، وبرامج اكتشاف المواهب، ومراكز النخبة، ومستهدفات المشاركات الآسيوية القادمة.


وأوضح باعشن أن المؤشرات المسجلة خلال الفترة الماضية تؤكد وجود منحنى تصاعدي للمنجزات الرياضية السعودية في مختلف المشاركات الخارجية، مشيراً إلى تحقيق الفريق السعودي 22 ميدالية في 13 رياضة خلال دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الثالثة للشباب، التي أقيمت في البحرين في أكتوبر 2025، وهي أعلى حصيلة من الميداليات تحققها الرياضة السعودية في الدورات الآسيوية بمختلف مسمياتها.


وأكد أن هذه النتائج تعكس قوة قاعدة الناشئين والشباب في المملكة، وتمثل مؤشراً مهماً على تطور مسار إعداد الرياضيين، وصولاً إلى الاستحقاق القاري الكبير المتمثل في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية «الرياض 2034».


وأشار إلى أن السعودية حققت 57 ميدالية متنوعة في 15 رياضة خلال دورة ألعاب التضامن الإسلامي السادسة في الرياض، من بينها 10 ميداليات نسائية، في حصيلة تعكس التطور الذي تشهده الرياضة النسائية السعودية.


كما لفت إلى ارتفاع حصيلة المملكة من 69 ميدالية في دورة الألعاب الخليجية الثالثة بالكويت عام 2022 إلى 82 ميدالية في النسخة الأخيرة التي أقيمت في الدوحة، مؤكداً أن المستهدف يتمثل في استمرار المنحنى التصاعدي خلال العام الحالي والأعوام القادمة وصولاً إلى «الرياض 2034».


وأوضح باعشن أن مسار تطوير الرياضيين يقوم على ثلاث مراحل رئيسية، تبدأ بتطوير الرياضيين الناشئين من خلال البرامج المستمرة، ثم مرحلة تنمية المواهب، وصولاً إلى المرحلة الثالثة المتمثلة في أداء النخبة.


وأكد أن كل مرحلة تتضمن مجموعة من الأهداف والعناصر التي تعمل بصورة متكاملة، بحيث يبدأ المسار من اكتشاف الرياضي وتطوير قدراته في سن مبكرة، وصولاً إلى تأهيله للمنافسة على أعلى المستويات.


وأشار إلى اعتماد إستراتيجية اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية للفترة من 2025 إلى 2031، والتي تتضمن عدداً من المحاور والبرامج الرئيسية، من بينها شبكة المنشآت الرياضية الاحترافية، وهوية الفريق السعودي، وبرامج التحول والخدمات المشتركة، وبرنامج تحول الاتحادات الرياضية.


وكشف باعشن عن تحديد 11 رياضة يتم التركيز عليها بصورة أكبر بهدف تعزيز فرص الوصول إلى منصات التتويج، موضحاً أن اختيار هذه الرياضات جاء وفق معايير محددة وبعد إقامة عدد من ورش العمل وإجراء تقييم شامل للإنجازات والميداليات والأداء التاريخي.


وشملت معايير الاختيار بطاقات أداء الرياضيين، وتحليل الأهداف، وعدد التخصصات والفئات، وتوزيع الميداليات، وأعداد المشاركين والمواهب الرياضية والممارسين.


وفي إطار توسيع قاعدة الممارسة، أشار باعشن إلى توقيع أربع اتفاقيات مع عدد من الجهات في القطاع الخاص بهدف تطوير مجموعة من الرياضات، من بينها الجودو والكاراتيه والمصارعة والجوجيتسو والتايكوندو وغيرها.


وأضاف أن الاتفاقيات تستهدف كذلك توفير كوادر تدريبية عالمية للإشراف على عمليات التدريب في الأندية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الأداء وزيادة أعداد الممارسين في الأندية الخاصة.


وكشف باعشن أنه، وبتوجيه من وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية، تمت زيارة أكثر من 70 نادياً في مختلف مناطق المملكة للوقوف بصورة مباشرة على حاجات الأندية ودعم مساراتها التطويرية.


وأوضح أنه في ضوء نتائج تلك الزيارات أطلقت اللجنة مبادرة لتعزيز ونشر ممارسة الرياضات الأولمبية والبارالمبية في مختلف الأندية والمناطق، حيث قامت خمسة اتحادات رياضية حتى الآن بدعم 94 نادياً ومنشأة ضمن المرحلة الأولى من المبادرة.


وفي إطار توجيه الدعم المالي للاتحادات الرياضية بكفاءة وفاعلية، أوضح باعشن أن اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية أبرمت اتفاقيات للدعم المالي مع الاتحادات، بما يعزز انضباط الدعم ويربطه بتحقيق المستهدفات ورفع مستويات الأداء والحوكمة.


وأشار إلى أن الدعم التحفيزي يخضع لقياس دوري لمؤشرات الأداء الفنية والتشغيلية، بما يتيح متابعة التقدم المحرز وتعزيز كفاءة توجيه الموارد نحو تطوير الرياضة والرياضيين.


وامتداداً لهذه الجهود، أطلقت اللجنة المرحلة الأولى من برنامج انضمام الاتحادات الرياضية إلى منظومة الخدمات المشتركة لحلول الأعمال، بمشاركة خمسة اتحادات رياضية.


وتطرق باعشن إلى المبادرات المرتبطة بالمسار التعليمي للرياضيين، مشيراً إلى إطلاق مبادرة بالتعاون مع وزارة الرياضة ووزارة التعليم في يوليو 2025، تستهدف توفير 50 منحة دراسية سنوياً لعدد من الرياضيين المميزين، بداية من العام الحالي.


وأوضح أن المبادرة تستهدف ابتعاث الرياضيين إلى أفضل الجامعات المعتمدة حول العالم ضمن مسار التميز في برنامج الابتعاث بالمملكة، مع التركيز على الجامعات المميزة عالمياً أو الواقعة بالقرب من مراكز تدريب رياضية ذات مستوى عالمي.


وأكد باعشن أن اكتشاف المواهب الرياضية يمثل عملية تكاملية تبدأ من الأسرة والمدرسة، ثم انتقال الرياضي إلى مرحلة المشاركة والمنافسة في البطولات المحلية، وصولاً إلى الانضمام للمنتخب الوطني، وأخيراً إلى منظومة رياضيي النخبة حال استيفائه المعايير المحددة.


وأوضح أنه بهدف خدمة الرياضيين بصورة أفضل وتوفير بيئة تدريبية احترافية، تمت الموافقة على إنشاء عدد من مراكز النخبة في أنحاء المملكة، مع الاستفادة من عدد من المنشآت الرياضية القائمة.


وأشار إلى أن البداية كانت من خلال مركز النخبة للرياضات القتالية في محافظة جدة، في خطوة تعد الأولى من نوعها في تاريخ الرياضة بالمملكة، وتمثل أحد المسارات الأساسية لتطوير الأداء الرياضي.


وأوضح أن المركز يوفر منظومة متكاملة تشمل التدريب المتخصص، والعلوم الرياضية، والطب الرياضي، والتأهيل، والتغذية، وتحليل الأداء.


وأكد باعشن أن التوسع في مراكز النخبة لن يقتصر على مركز جدة، إذ تم التشغيل التجريبي لمركز مماثل في مدينة الرياض، وهو في مراحله الأخيرة.


وأشار كذلك إلى وجود مركز شامل للنخبة تحت الإنشاء في الرياض من المستهدف افتتاحه نهاية العام، إضافة إلى مركز شامل للنخبة في جدة مستهدف في عام 2028.


وكشف باعشن عن التوسع في إنشاء مراكز للنخبة متخصصة في ألعاب القوى، تشمل مراكز في بيشة وجازان، إلى جانب مركز في المنطقة الشرقية خلال الفترة القادمة.


وأشار إلى وجود مركز تدريب لألعاب القوى تم تفعيله خلال الربع الثاني من العام الحالي بالتعاون مع نادي الأنصار في المدينة المنورة، ويشتمل على مضمار وميدان، ويستهدف استقبال 200 لاعب ولاعبة.


وأضاف أن رفع مستوى المنافسة المحلية يسهم في إعداد لاعبين ولاعبات قادرين على تمثيل المملكة في الدورات والبطولات الخارجية، بما يتوافق مع أنظمة ولوائح الاتحادات الرياضية الدولية.


وأكد باعشن أن المستهدف من هذه البرامج والمبادرات هو بناء قاعدة رياضية سعودية تضم المواهب والأبطال من الفئات السنية والشباب، وإعداد جيل قادر على تمثيل المملكة في الاستحقاقات الرياضية الكبرى، وفي مقدمتها «الرياض 2034».


وأشار إلى أن نتائج البرامج والمبادرات التطويرية بدأت تظهر من خلال الإنجازات التي حققتها الاتحادات الرياضية خلال العام الحالي، والتي بلغت نحو 250 ميدالية في مجموعة من الرياضات، من بينها ألعاب القوى، والرياضات البارالمبية، والتايكوندو، والجمباز، والفروسية، والجودو، والمبارزة وغيرها.


واستعرض باعشن خلال المؤتمر منحنى الإنجازات التاريخية للمملكة في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية، موضحاً أن السعودية حققت في مشاركاتها السابقة 71 ميدالية، بواقع 29 ذهبية و15 فضية و27 برونزية.


وأشار إلى أن 59 ميدالية من إجمالي الميداليات السعودية الـ71 جاءت خلال سلسلة من المشاركات الآسيوية منذ مطلع الألفية وحتى دورة هانغتشو، وهي الفترة التي شهدت كذلك عدداً من أفضل المشاركات السعودية في تاريخ دورة الألعاب الآسيوية.


وبيّن باعشن أن ألعاب القوى تأتي في المرتبة الأولى تاريخياً في قائمة الرياضات السعودية الأكثر تحقيقاً للميداليات في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية، إذ أسهمت بنحو 49% من إجمالي الميداليات.


كما جاءت الفروسية وقفز الحواجز ضمن أبرز الرياضات المساهمة في الرصيد السعودي، فيما توزعت نسبة 24% من الميداليات على ثماني رياضات أخرى.


ولفت إلى أن 66% من الميداليات الذهبية السعودية في تاريخ المشاركات الآسيوية تحققت عن طريق ألعاب القوى، في مؤشر يعكس الحضور التاريخي لهذه الرياضة في المنجز السعودي القاري.


وفيما يتعلق بالفئات العمرية للبعثة السعودية المشاركة في الاستحقاق الآسيوي القادم، أوضح باعشن أن 48% من رياضيي البعثة تقل أعمارهم عن 23 عاماً.


وأكد أن مشاركة هذه النسبة من الرياضيين الشباب تستهدف منحهم فرصة الاحتكاك بنظرائهم من مختلف الدول الآسيوية، وتكوين تصور كامل لديهم عن طبيعة ومستوى المنافسة في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية.


وأشار إلى أن إشراك الرياضيين الشباب يتوافق مع إستراتيجية طويلة المدى تستهدف بناء قاعدة من المواهب والأبطال القادرين على تمثيل المملكة في الاستحقاقات الكبرى القادمة، وصولاً إلى «الرياض 2034».


وكشف باعشن عن مستهدف الميداليات للمشاركة السعودية، موضحاً أنه بناءً على الأرقام والتقييمات الفنية المقدمة، تستهدف المملكة تحقيق ما بين 9 و12 ميدالية.


وأوضح أن المستهدف يمثل ارتفاعاً مقارنة بالدورة السابقة في هانغتشو، التي تراوح مستهدفها بين 6 و9 ميداليات، بما يعكس تطور الطموحات ومستويات الرياضيين والبرامج الفنية.


وأكد أن رفع سقف المستهدف يأتي امتداداً للعمل الذي تم خلال الفترة الماضية لتطوير رياضيي النخبة ورفع جاهزيتهم للمنافسة القارية.


وعلى مستوى المشاركة البارالمبية الآسيوية، أوضح باعشن أن الوفد السعودي سيشارك بـ44 لاعباً ولاعبة يمثلون ثماني رياضات، هي ألعاب القوى، والبوتشيا، والدراجات، وكرة الطاولة، والسباحة، والتايكوندو، والريشة الطائرة، ورفع الأثقال.


وكشف باعشن أن المستهدف في المشاركة البارالمبية يتمثل في تحقيق ما بين 12 و15 ميدالية، مقارنة بتسع ميداليات حققتها المملكة خلال النسخة الماضية في هانغتشو 2022.


وأكد أن تطلعات المملكة في المشاركتين كبيرة، ولا تقتصر على عدد الميداليات، وإنما تشمل تعزيز خبرات الرياضيين السعوديين من فئتي الناشئين والشباب، خصوصاً أن عدداً منهم يخوض تجربته الأولى على المستوى الآسيوي.


واختتم الرئيس التنفيذي والأمين العام للجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية حديثه بالتأكيد على أن العمل مستمر لتطوير الرياضيين السعوديين ورفع مستوى حضورهم في مختلف المحافل القارية والدولية، وقال إن الطموح الذي يجمع المنظومة الرياضية هو مواصلة تحقيق الإنجازات ورفع علم المملكة على مختلف منصات التتويج.


انفوجرافيك


دورات الألعاب الآسيوية القادمة


- «آيتشي–ناغويا 2026»


- «الرياض 2034»