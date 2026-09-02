The Muslim World League condemned -in strong terms- the wicked Iranian targeting of the Saudi tanker "Sidr" while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the heinous Iranian attacks that targeted the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Kuwait.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated the condemnation of the Iranian attacks that violate all religious values, international laws, and humanitarian norms, emphasizing full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Kuwait in all measures they take to preserve their security, sovereignty, and resources.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people, and to the families of the deceased crew members of the "Sidr" ship, as a result of this wicked aggression.