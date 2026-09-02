أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكار شديد- الاستهداف الإيراني الآثم للناقلة السعودية «سدر» خلال عبورها مضيق هرمز، وكذلك الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة التي استهدفت المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ومملكة البحرين، ودولة الكويت.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى التنديد بالاعتداءات الإيرانية التي تنتهك كل القيم الدينية، والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، مشدداً على التضامن الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ومملكة البحرين، ودولة الكويت، في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات تحفظ أمنها وسيادتها ومقدراتها.

وتقدم بخالص العزاء وصادق المواساة للمملكة العربية السعودية قيادة وشعباً، ولذوي المتوفين من طاقم السفينة «سدر»، جراء هذا العدوان الآثم.