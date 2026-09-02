تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ينطلق مهرجان ولي العهد للهجن في نسخته الثامنة غداً (الخميس)، الذي ينظمه الاتحاد السعودي للهجن خلال الفترة من 21 ربيع الأول إلى 2 ربيع الآخر 1448هـ الموافق من 3 إلى 13 سبتمبر الجاري، على ميدان سباقات الهجن بمحافظة الطائف، بجوائز مالية تتجاوز 50 مليون ريال.
وبهذه المناسبة، رفع وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل، خالص الشكر وعظيم الامتنان إلى ولي العهد، على رعايته للمهرجان في نسخته الثامنة.
وقال: «إنّ الرعاية الكريمة من ولي العهد لمهرجان ولي العهد للهجن تجسد حجم الاهتمام والدعم اللذين يحظى بهما القطاع الرياضي من القيادة الرشيدة، وتعكس حرصه الدائم على دعم رياضة الهجن والمحافظة على مكانتها بوصفها جزءاً أصيلاً من الموروث الثقافي والوطني للمملكة. كما تمثل هذه الرعاية حافزاً لمواصلة تطوير هذه الرياضة وتعزيز حضورها محلياً ودولياً، بما يرسخ مكانة المملكة الريادية في مختلف الرياضات، ويسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030».
ويشهد المهرجان إقامة 248 شوطاً لفئات: «الحقايق، واللقايا، والجذاع، والثنايا، والحيل، والزمول»، إلى جانب أشواط مخصصة للإنتاج تقتصر على المشاركين السعوديين، يتنافسون خلالها على الفوز بكأس مهرجان ولي العهد للهجن، التي تبلغ جائزتها 500 ألف ريال.
كما يشهد المهرجان -للمرة الأولى- إقامة أشواط المزاين للإبل في ألوان: «الشقح، والشعل، والحمر، والصفر، والمجاهيم، والوضح وهجن أصايل».
وكانت النسخة السابقة قد سجلت تميزاً لافتاً، بعدما حقق المهرجان أربعة أرقام قياسية في موسوعة جينيس للأرقام القياسية؛ بوصفه أكبر مهرجان لرياضة الهجن في العالم، من خلال تسجيل أكبر عدد من المطايا المشاركة في سباقات الهجن، بواقع 21637 مطية، إلى جانب تحقيق نسبة زيادة بلغت 93.5% في عدد المطايا مقارنةً بالنسخة الأولى، ليتجاوز إجمالي الهجن المشاركة في النسخ السبع الماضية 100 ألف مطية.
Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the eighth edition of the Crown Prince Camel Festival will kick off tomorrow (Thursday), organized by the Saudi Camel Federation from the 21st of Rabi' al-Awwal to the 2nd of Rabi' al-Thani 1448 AH, corresponding to September 3 to 13, at the Camel Racing Field in Taif, with cash prizes exceeding 50 million riyals.
On this occasion, the Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, expressed his sincere thanks and deep gratitude to the Crown Prince for his patronage of the festival in its eighth edition.
He said: "The generous sponsorship from the Crown Prince for the Crown Prince Camel Festival embodies the level of attention and support that the sports sector receives from the wise leadership, and reflects his constant commitment to supporting camel racing and preserving its status as an integral part of the cultural and national heritage of the Kingdom. This sponsorship also serves as an incentive to continue developing this sport and enhancing its presence locally and internationally, thereby solidifying the Kingdom's pioneering position in various sports and contributing to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030."
The festival will feature 248 races for categories: "Al-Haqaiq, Al-Luqaya, Al-Jadha, Al-Thunayat, Al-Hayl, and Al-Zamoul," in addition to races dedicated to production limited to Saudi participants, competing for the Crown Prince Camel Festival Cup, which has a prize of 500,000 riyals.
The festival will also witness, for the first time, the holding of beauty contests for camels in colors: "Al-Shuqra, Al-Sha'al, Al-Humr, Al-Sufr, Al-Majahim, Al-Wadh, and Asail camels."
The previous edition recorded remarkable excellence, as the festival achieved four world records in the Guinness World Records; being the largest camel racing festival in the world, with the largest number of camels participating in camel races, totaling 21,637 camels, along with a 93.5% increase in the number of camels compared to the first edition, bringing the total number of camels participating in the past seven editions to over 100,000 camels.