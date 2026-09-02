Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the eighth edition of the Crown Prince Camel Festival will kick off tomorrow (Thursday), organized by the Saudi Camel Federation from the 21st of Rabi' al-Awwal to the 2nd of Rabi' al-Thani 1448 AH, corresponding to September 3 to 13, at the Camel Racing Field in Taif, with cash prizes exceeding 50 million riyals.

On this occasion, the Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, expressed his sincere thanks and deep gratitude to the Crown Prince for his patronage of the festival in its eighth edition.

He said: "The generous sponsorship from the Crown Prince for the Crown Prince Camel Festival embodies the level of attention and support that the sports sector receives from the wise leadership, and reflects his constant commitment to supporting camel racing and preserving its status as an integral part of the cultural and national heritage of the Kingdom. This sponsorship also serves as an incentive to continue developing this sport and enhancing its presence locally and internationally, thereby solidifying the Kingdom's pioneering position in various sports and contributing to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030."

The festival will feature 248 races for categories: "Al-Haqaiq, Al-Luqaya, Al-Jadha, Al-Thunayat, Al-Hayl, and Al-Zamoul," in addition to races dedicated to production limited to Saudi participants, competing for the Crown Prince Camel Festival Cup, which has a prize of 500,000 riyals.

The festival will also witness, for the first time, the holding of beauty contests for camels in colors: "Al-Shuqra, Al-Sha'al, Al-Humr, Al-Sufr, Al-Majahim, Al-Wadh, and Asail camels."

The previous edition recorded remarkable excellence, as the festival achieved four world records in the Guinness World Records; being the largest camel racing festival in the world, with the largest number of camels participating in camel races, totaling 21,637 camels, along with a 93.5% increase in the number of camels compared to the first edition, bringing the total number of camels participating in the past seven editions to over 100,000 camels.