اختارت وزارة الثقافة الفلسطينية فيلم «المواطن أسامة»، للمخرج المصري أحمد حسونة، لتمثيل فلسطين رسمياً في منافسات جائزة الأوسكار عن فئة أفضل فيلم دولي، في الدورة الـ69 المقرر إقامة حفلها في مارس 2027.
ويصبح «المواطن أسامة» بهذا الاختيار الترشيح الـ19 لفلسطين في هذه الفئة منذ عام 2003، في خطوة تمنح الفيلم فرصة للوصول إلى واحد من أبرز المحافل السينمائية العالمية، بعدما تناول قصة إنسانية من قلب الحرب في قطاع غزة.
ويرصد الفيلم حياة الصحفي الفلسطيني أسامة العشي في غزة، منذ ولادة ابنه وحتى إتمامه عامه الأول، متتبعاً تفاصيل الحياة اليومية لعائلة تحاول الحفاظ على لحظاتها العادية في ظل الحرب والدمار، في تجربة تمزج بين البعد الشخصي والواقع الإنساني القاسي الذي يعيشه سكان القطاع.
ولا يكتفي العمل بتوثيق الحرب، بل يسلط الضوء على تجربة الصحفيين الفلسطينيين في غزة، الذين واصلوا عملهم في نقل الأحداث وتوثيقها رغم المخاطر الكبيرة التي تحيط بالعمل الصحفي في القطاع، الذي أصبح أحد أخطر البيئات في العالم بالنسبة للصحفيين.
وينتمي «المواطن أسامة» إلى مشروع «من المسافة صفر+»، الذي أطلقه المخرج الفلسطيني الراحل رشيد مشهراوي، بهدف إتاحة المجال أمام سينمائيين من غزة لتوثيق قصصهم وتجاربهم بأنفسهم، بعيداً عن الروايات الخارجية، وتحويل تفاصيل الحياة اليومية في القطاع إلى أعمال سينمائية تنقل أصوات أصحابها.
ويمثل الترشيح استمراراً لحضور السينما الفلسطينية في سباق الأوسكار، بعدما سبق لفلسطين أن تقدمت بأعمال عدة إلى فئة أفضل فيلم دولي، كان أبرزها فيلم «عمر» للمخرج هاني أبو أسعد، الذي وصل إلى القائمة النهائية للترشيحات في 2014، ليصبح أول فيلم فلسطيني يبلغ المنافسة النهائية في هذه الفئة.
ومن المنتظر أن يبدأ «المواطن أسامة» رحلته في المهرجانات الدولية بعرضه في مهرجان البندقية السينمائي خلال سبتمبر الجاري، قبل مشاركته في مهرجانات أخرى، بالتزامن مع سعي فريق العمل إلى تعزيز فرص الفيلم في موسم الجوائز.
وبحسب الجدول المعلن لموسم الأوسكار، من المقرر الكشف عن القائمة القصيرة للأفلام المتنافسة في 15 ديسمبر 2026، على أن تعلن الترشيحات النهائية في 21 يناير 2027، فيما يقام حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار في 14 مارس 2027.
وبينما تدخل فلسطين السباق من بوابة فيلم يحكي قصة صحفي وعائلته في غزة، يحمل «المواطن أسامة» إلى الشاشة حكاية تتجاوز الحرب نفسها، لتوثق كيف يمكن للحياة اليومية والأسرة والطفولة أن تستمر وسط واقع يفرض الموت والدمار على تفاصيلها.
The Palestinian Ministry of Culture has chosen the film "Citizen Osama," directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ahmed Hassouna, to officially represent Palestine in the competition for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film at the 69th Academy Awards, scheduled to be held in March 2027.
With this selection, "Citizen Osama" becomes Palestine's 19th nomination in this category since 2003, a step that gives the film a chance to reach one of the most prominent global cinematic platforms, after telling a human story from the heart of the war in the Gaza Strip.
The film chronicles the life of Palestinian journalist Osama Al-Ashi in Gaza, from the birth of his son until he turns one year old, tracking the daily life details of a family trying to maintain their ordinary moments amid war and destruction, in an experience that blends personal dimensions with the harsh human reality faced by the residents of the strip.
The work does not merely document the war but also sheds light on the experiences of Palestinian journalists in Gaza, who continued their work in reporting and documenting events despite the significant dangers surrounding journalism in the strip, which has become one of the most dangerous environments in the world for journalists.
"Citizen Osama" is part of the "From Zero Distance+" project, launched by the late Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi, aimed at providing space for filmmakers from Gaza to document their stories and experiences themselves, away from external narratives, and to transform the details of daily life in the strip into cinematic works that convey the voices of their owners.
The nomination represents a continuation of the presence of Palestinian cinema in the Oscar race, as Palestine has previously submitted several works in the Best International Feature Film category, the most notable being the film "Omar" by director Hany Abu-Assad, which reached the final nomination list in 2014, becoming the first Palestinian film to reach the final competition in this category.
"Citizen Osama" is expected to begin its journey in international festivals with a screening at the Venice Film Festival during this September, before participating in other festivals, coinciding with the team's efforts to enhance the film's chances during the awards season.
According to the announced schedule for the Oscar season, the shortlist of competing films is set to be revealed on December 15, 2026, with the final nominations announced on January 21, 2027, while the Oscar ceremony will take place on March 14, 2027.
As Palestine enters the race through a film that tells the story of a journalist and his family in Gaza, "Citizen Osama" brings to the screen a narrative that transcends the war itself, documenting how daily life, family, and childhood can continue amidst a reality that imposes death and destruction on its details.