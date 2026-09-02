The Palestinian Ministry of Culture has chosen the film "Citizen Osama," directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ahmed Hassouna, to officially represent Palestine in the competition for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film at the 69th Academy Awards, scheduled to be held in March 2027.

With this selection, "Citizen Osama" becomes Palestine's 19th nomination in this category since 2003, a step that gives the film a chance to reach one of the most prominent global cinematic platforms, after telling a human story from the heart of the war in the Gaza Strip.

The film chronicles the life of Palestinian journalist Osama Al-Ashi in Gaza, from the birth of his son until he turns one year old, tracking the daily life details of a family trying to maintain their ordinary moments amid war and destruction, in an experience that blends personal dimensions with the harsh human reality faced by the residents of the strip.

The work does not merely document the war but also sheds light on the experiences of Palestinian journalists in Gaza, who continued their work in reporting and documenting events despite the significant dangers surrounding journalism in the strip, which has become one of the most dangerous environments in the world for journalists.

"Citizen Osama" is part of the "From Zero Distance+" project, launched by the late Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi, aimed at providing space for filmmakers from Gaza to document their stories and experiences themselves, away from external narratives, and to transform the details of daily life in the strip into cinematic works that convey the voices of their owners.

The nomination represents a continuation of the presence of Palestinian cinema in the Oscar race, as Palestine has previously submitted several works in the Best International Feature Film category, the most notable being the film "Omar" by director Hany Abu-Assad, which reached the final nomination list in 2014, becoming the first Palestinian film to reach the final competition in this category.

"Citizen Osama" is expected to begin its journey in international festivals with a screening at the Venice Film Festival during this September, before participating in other festivals, coinciding with the team's efforts to enhance the film's chances during the awards season.

According to the announced schedule for the Oscar season, the shortlist of competing films is set to be revealed on December 15, 2026, with the final nominations announced on January 21, 2027, while the Oscar ceremony will take place on March 14, 2027.

As Palestine enters the race through a film that tells the story of a journalist and his family in Gaza, "Citizen Osama" brings to the screen a narrative that transcends the war itself, documenting how daily life, family, and childhood can continue amidst a reality that imposes death and destruction on its details.