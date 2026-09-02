اختارت وزارة الثقافة الفلسطينية فيلم «المواطن أسامة»، للمخرج المصري أحمد حسونة، لتمثيل فلسطين رسمياً في منافسات جائزة الأوسكار عن فئة أفضل فيلم دولي، في الدورة الـ69 المقرر إقامة حفلها في مارس 2027.

ويصبح «المواطن أسامة» بهذا الاختيار الترشيح الـ19 لفلسطين في هذه الفئة منذ عام 2003، في خطوة تمنح الفيلم فرصة للوصول إلى واحد من أبرز المحافل السينمائية العالمية، بعدما تناول قصة إنسانية من قلب الحرب في قطاع غزة.

ويرصد الفيلم حياة الصحفي الفلسطيني أسامة العشي في غزة، منذ ولادة ابنه وحتى إتمامه عامه الأول، متتبعاً تفاصيل الحياة اليومية لعائلة تحاول الحفاظ على لحظاتها العادية في ظل الحرب والدمار، في تجربة تمزج بين البعد الشخصي والواقع الإنساني القاسي الذي يعيشه سكان القطاع.

ولا يكتفي العمل بتوثيق الحرب، بل يسلط الضوء على تجربة الصحفيين الفلسطينيين في غزة، الذين واصلوا عملهم في نقل الأحداث وتوثيقها رغم المخاطر الكبيرة التي تحيط بالعمل الصحفي في القطاع، الذي أصبح أحد أخطر البيئات في العالم بالنسبة للصحفيين.

وينتمي «المواطن أسامة» إلى مشروع «من المسافة صفر+»، الذي أطلقه المخرج الفلسطيني الراحل رشيد مشهراوي، بهدف إتاحة المجال أمام سينمائيين من غزة لتوثيق قصصهم وتجاربهم بأنفسهم، بعيداً عن الروايات الخارجية، وتحويل تفاصيل الحياة اليومية في القطاع إلى أعمال سينمائية تنقل أصوات أصحابها.

ويمثل الترشيح استمراراً لحضور السينما الفلسطينية في سباق الأوسكار، بعدما سبق لفلسطين أن تقدمت بأعمال عدة إلى فئة أفضل فيلم دولي، كان أبرزها فيلم «عمر» للمخرج هاني أبو أسعد، الذي وصل إلى القائمة النهائية للترشيحات في 2014، ليصبح أول فيلم فلسطيني يبلغ المنافسة النهائية في هذه الفئة.

ومن المنتظر أن يبدأ «المواطن أسامة» رحلته في المهرجانات الدولية بعرضه في مهرجان البندقية السينمائي خلال سبتمبر الجاري، قبل مشاركته في مهرجانات أخرى، بالتزامن مع سعي فريق العمل إلى تعزيز فرص الفيلم في موسم الجوائز.

وبحسب الجدول المعلن لموسم الأوسكار، من المقرر الكشف عن القائمة القصيرة للأفلام المتنافسة في 15 ديسمبر 2026، على أن تعلن الترشيحات النهائية في 21 يناير 2027، فيما يقام حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار في 14 مارس 2027.

وبينما تدخل فلسطين السباق من بوابة فيلم يحكي قصة صحفي وعائلته في غزة، يحمل «المواطن أسامة» إلى الشاشة حكاية تتجاوز الحرب نفسها، لتوثق كيف يمكن للحياة اليومية والأسرة والطفولة أن تستمر وسط واقع يفرض الموت والدمار على تفاصيلها.