Advisor Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced today (Wednesday) a cash prize of one million riyals for the holder of ticket number one million in Saudi Arabia for the global Arabic action film "Seven Dogs".

The best-selling film in the history of Arabic cinema is nearing the milestone of ticket number one million in cinemas, continuing the strong demand it has witnessed since its local and international release.

The film, which began its release in late May, continues to be shown in theaters around the world, having launched its screenings a week ago in India, thereby enhancing the successes it has achieved at both local and regional levels, and expanding its presence as one of the most prominent Arabic cinematic productions with a global character.

The film has recorded the highest number of tickets for a Saudi Arabic film and the highest opening for a film in the history of Arabic cinema, achieving over 3.25 million tickets sold in the Arab world, with revenues exceeding 24.2 million dollars.

The film tells the story of an Interpol officer who confronts an international criminal network specializing in drug trafficking, within events that combine action, chases, and thrilling confrontations. The cast includes a selection of stars from Arabic and international cinema and drama, led by Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Ezz, Nasser Al Qasabi, and Tara Emad, alongside international star Monica Bellucci, Indian cinema stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, and American actor Giancarlo Esposito. It is based on a story by Advisor Turki Al Sheikh, with a screenplay by Mohamed Al Dabbah, and directed by the international duo Adil Al Arabi and Bilall Fallah.