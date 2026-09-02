أعلن المستشار تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ، رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA)، اليوم (الأربعاء) عن جائزة مليون ريال نقداً لصاحب التذكرة رقم مليون في السعودية لفيلم الأكشن العربي العالمي «سفن دوجز».
ويقترب الفيلم الأعلى مبيعاً في تاريخ السينما العربية، ويعرض حالياً حصرياً في صالات «فوكس سينما» في جميع أنحاء المملكة، من تسجيل التذكرة رقم مليون في صالات السينما، في امتداد للإقبال الذي يشهده منذ بدء عرضه محليًا ودوليًا.
ويواصل الفيلم الذي بدأ طرحه في أواخر مايو الماضي، حضوره في دور العرض بمختلف أنحاء العالم، حيث انطلقت عروضه قبل أسبوع في الهند، ليعزز بذلك النجاحات التي حققها على المستويين المحلي والإقليمي، ويوسع حضوره بوصفه أحد أبرز الإنتاجات السينمائية العربية ذات الطابع العالمي.
وسجل الفيلم أعلى عدد تذاكر لفيلم عربي سعودي، وأعلى افتتاحية لفيلم في تاريخ السينما العربية، محققاً أكثر من 3.25 مليون تذكرة عربياً، مسجلاً إيرادات بأكثر من 24.2 مليون دولار.
ويروي الفيلم قصة ضابط في الإنتربول يدخل في مواجهة مع شبكة إجرامية دولية متخصصة في تهريب المخدرات، ضمن أحداث تجمع بين الحركة والمطاردات والمواجهات المشوقة. ويضم العمل نخبة من نجوم السينما والدراما العربية والعالمية، يتقدمهم كريم عبدالعزيز، وأحمد عز، وناصر القصبي، وتارا عماد، إلى جانب النجمة العالمية مونيكا بيلوتشي، ونجمي السينما الهندية سلمان خان وسنجاي دوت، والممثل الأمريكي جيانكارلو إسبوزيتو. وهو من قصة المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، وسيناريو محمد الدباح، وإخراج الثنائي العالمي عادل العربي وبلال فلاح.
Advisor Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced today (Wednesday) a cash prize of one million riyals for the holder of ticket number one million in Saudi Arabia for the global Arabic action film "Seven Dogs".
The best-selling film in the history of Arabic cinema is nearing the milestone of ticket number one million in cinemas, continuing the strong demand it has witnessed since its local and international release.
The film, which began its release in late May, continues to be shown in theaters around the world, having launched its screenings a week ago in India, thereby enhancing the successes it has achieved at both local and regional levels, and expanding its presence as one of the most prominent Arabic cinematic productions with a global character.
The film has recorded the highest number of tickets for a Saudi Arabic film and the highest opening for a film in the history of Arabic cinema, achieving over 3.25 million tickets sold in the Arab world, with revenues exceeding 24.2 million dollars.
The film tells the story of an Interpol officer who confronts an international criminal network specializing in drug trafficking, within events that combine action, chases, and thrilling confrontations. The cast includes a selection of stars from Arabic and international cinema and drama, led by Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Ezz, Nasser Al Qasabi, and Tara Emad, alongside international star Monica Bellucci, Indian cinema stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, and American actor Giancarlo Esposito. It is based on a story by Advisor Turki Al Sheikh, with a screenplay by Mohamed Al Dabbah, and directed by the international duo Adil Al Arabi and Bilall Fallah.