أعلن المستشار تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ، رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA)، اليوم (الأربعاء) عن جائزة مليون ريال نقداً لصاحب التذكرة رقم مليون في السعودية لفيلم الأكشن العربي العالمي «سفن دوجز».

ويقترب الفيلم الأعلى مبيعاً في تاريخ السينما العربية، ويعرض حالياً حصرياً في صالات «فوكس سينما» في جميع أنحاء المملكة، من تسجيل التذكرة رقم مليون في صالات السينما، في امتداد للإقبال الذي يشهده منذ بدء عرضه محليًا ودوليًا.

ويواصل الفيلم الذي بدأ طرحه في أواخر مايو الماضي، حضوره في دور العرض بمختلف أنحاء العالم، حيث انطلقت عروضه قبل أسبوع في الهند، ليعزز بذلك النجاحات التي حققها على المستويين المحلي والإقليمي، ويوسع حضوره بوصفه أحد أبرز الإنتاجات السينمائية العربية ذات الطابع العالمي.

وسجل الفيلم أعلى عدد تذاكر لفيلم عربي سعودي، وأعلى افتتاحية لفيلم في تاريخ السينما العربية، محققاً أكثر من 3.25 مليون تذكرة عربياً، مسجلاً إيرادات بأكثر من 24.2 مليون دولار.

ويروي الفيلم قصة ضابط في الإنتربول يدخل في مواجهة مع شبكة إجرامية دولية متخصصة في تهريب المخدرات، ضمن أحداث تجمع بين الحركة والمطاردات والمواجهات المشوقة. ويضم العمل نخبة من نجوم السينما والدراما العربية والعالمية، يتقدمهم كريم عبدالعزيز، وأحمد عز، وناصر القصبي، وتارا عماد، إلى جانب النجمة العالمية مونيكا بيلوتشي، ونجمي السينما الهندية سلمان خان وسنجاي دوت، والممثل الأمريكي جيانكارلو إسبوزيتو. وهو من قصة المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، وسيناريو محمد الدباح، وإخراج الثنائي العالمي عادل العربي وبلال فلاح.