بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس الجمهورية الفرنسية إيمانويل ماكرون، في وفاة رئيس الوزراء الأسبق إدوار بالادور.

وقال الملك: «تلقينا نبأ وفاة رئيس وزراء الجمهورية الفرنسية الأسبق دولة السيد إدوار بالادور، ونعرب لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، متمنين ألا تروا أي سوء أو مكروه».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس الجمهورية الفرنسية إيمانويل ماكرون، في وفاة رئيس الوزراء الأسبق إدوار بالادور.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة رئيس وزراء الجمهورية الفرنسية الأسبق دولة السيد إدوار بالادور، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد عن بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنياً لكم دوام الصحة والسلامة، وألا تروا أي سوء».