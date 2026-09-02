The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, on the death of former Prime Minister Édouard Balladur.

The King said: “We received the news of the passing of the former Prime Minister of the French Republic, His Excellency Mr. Édouard Balladur, and we express to Your Excellency, to the family of the deceased, and to your friendly people our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy, wishing that you do not see any harm or misfortune.”



Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, on the death of former Prime Minister Édouard Balladur.

The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of the former Prime Minister of the French Republic, His Excellency Mr. Édouard Balladur, and I express to Your Excellency and to the family of the deceased my heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing you continued health and safety, and that you do not see any harm.”