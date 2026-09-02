The Saudi series "Habteen" has entered the map of currently aired works, with its first episodes being released today, in a dramatic experience based on the world of cars and drifting, offering a mix of action, excitement, and human relationships, set against a backdrop inspired by the streets of the capital, Riyadh.

Chases at the Forefront of Events

The work takes the viewer into a world governed by speed, chases, and risks, where car races and drifting intertwine with a series of dramatic events and love stories, shaping the characters' narratives and evolving their conflicts, in a treatment that combines adventurous atmospheres with dramatic lines.

Riyadh as the Scene's Star

Riyadh strongly features in the events of "Habteen," as its streets and atmosphere serve as a main backdrop for the story, giving the series a clear Saudi character and reflecting an aspect of car culture and drifting, alongside presenting scenes filled with suspense, action, and chases.

8 Episodes Unveiling the Details

Over the course of 8 episodes, "Habteen" continues to reveal the details of its characters' world and the experiences and situations they go through, with a new episode released every Wednesday at 10 AM Saudi time on the Yango Play platform.

The Creators of the Work

The cast includes Nayef Al-Bahr, who plays the character Ahmed "Al-Hudhud," alongside Abdul Mohsen Al-Nemr, Faisal Al-Zahrani, Aida Al-Qusi, Reem Al-Ali, and Najla Ahmed. The series is written by Ahmed Nada and directed by Al-Fawz Tanjour.