دخل المسلسل السعودي «حبتين» خريطة الأعمال المعروضة في الوقت الحالى، مع طرح أولى حلقاته اليوم، في تجربة درامية تستند إلى عالم السيارات والتفحيط، وتقدم مزيجًا من الأكشن والإثارة والعلاقات الإنسانية، في أجواء مستوحاة من شوارع العاصمة الرياض.

المطاردات في صدارة الأحداث

ويأخذ العمل المشاهد إلى عالم تحكمه السرعة والمطاردات والمجازفات، حيث تتداخل سباقات السيارات والتفحيط مع مجموعة من الأحداث الدرامية وقصص الحب، لتتشكل من خلالها حكايات الشخصيات وتتطور صراعاتها، في معالجة تجمع بين أجواء المغامرة والخطوط الدرامية.

الرياض بطلة المشهد

وتحضر الرياض بقوة ضمن أحداث «حبتين»، إذ تشكل شوارعها وأجواؤها خلفية رئيسية للحكاية، بما يمنح المسلسل طابعًا سعوديًا واضحًا، ويعكس جانبًا من ثقافة السيارات والتفحيط، إلى جانب تقديم مشاهد مليئة بالتشويق والأكشن والمطاردات

8 حلقات تكشف التفاصيل

على مدار 8 حلقات، يواصل «حبتين» الكشف عن تفاصيل عالم شخصياته وما تخوضه من تجارب ومواقف، مع طرح حلقة جديدة كل أربعاء في تمام الساعة 10 صباحًا بتوقيت السعودية عبر منصة يانغو بلاي.

صناع العمل

ويشارك في بطولة العمل نايف البحر، الذي يؤدي شخصية أحمد «الهدهد»، إلى جانب عبدالمحسن النمر، وفيصل الزهراني، وعايدة القصي، وريم العلي، ونجلاء أحمد، والمسلسل من تأليف أحمد ندى، وإخراج الفوز طنجور.