دخل المسلسل السعودي «حبتين» خريطة الأعمال المعروضة في الوقت الحالى، مع طرح أولى حلقاته اليوم، في تجربة درامية تستند إلى عالم السيارات والتفحيط، وتقدم مزيجًا من الأكشن والإثارة والعلاقات الإنسانية، في أجواء مستوحاة من شوارع العاصمة الرياض.
المطاردات في صدارة الأحداث
ويأخذ العمل المشاهد إلى عالم تحكمه السرعة والمطاردات والمجازفات، حيث تتداخل سباقات السيارات والتفحيط مع مجموعة من الأحداث الدرامية وقصص الحب، لتتشكل من خلالها حكايات الشخصيات وتتطور صراعاتها، في معالجة تجمع بين أجواء المغامرة والخطوط الدرامية.
الرياض بطلة المشهد
وتحضر الرياض بقوة ضمن أحداث «حبتين»، إذ تشكل شوارعها وأجواؤها خلفية رئيسية للحكاية، بما يمنح المسلسل طابعًا سعوديًا واضحًا، ويعكس جانبًا من ثقافة السيارات والتفحيط، إلى جانب تقديم مشاهد مليئة بالتشويق والأكشن والمطاردات
8 حلقات تكشف التفاصيل
على مدار 8 حلقات، يواصل «حبتين» الكشف عن تفاصيل عالم شخصياته وما تخوضه من تجارب ومواقف، مع طرح حلقة جديدة كل أربعاء في تمام الساعة 10 صباحًا بتوقيت السعودية عبر منصة يانغو بلاي.
صناع العمل
ويشارك في بطولة العمل نايف البحر، الذي يؤدي شخصية أحمد «الهدهد»، إلى جانب عبدالمحسن النمر، وفيصل الزهراني، وعايدة القصي، وريم العلي، ونجلاء أحمد، والمسلسل من تأليف أحمد ندى، وإخراج الفوز طنجور.
The Saudi series "Habteen" has entered the map of currently aired works, with its first episodes being released today, in a dramatic experience based on the world of cars and drifting, offering a mix of action, excitement, and human relationships, set against a backdrop inspired by the streets of the capital, Riyadh.
Chases at the Forefront of Events
The work takes the viewer into a world governed by speed, chases, and risks, where car races and drifting intertwine with a series of dramatic events and love stories, shaping the characters' narratives and evolving their conflicts, in a treatment that combines adventurous atmospheres with dramatic lines.
Riyadh as the Scene's Star
Riyadh strongly features in the events of "Habteen," as its streets and atmosphere serve as a main backdrop for the story, giving the series a clear Saudi character and reflecting an aspect of car culture and drifting, alongside presenting scenes filled with suspense, action, and chases.
8 Episodes Unveiling the Details
Over the course of 8 episodes, "Habteen" continues to reveal the details of its characters' world and the experiences and situations they go through, with a new episode released every Wednesday at 10 AM Saudi time on the Yango Play platform.
The Creators of the Work
The cast includes Nayef Al-Bahr, who plays the character Ahmed "Al-Hudhud," alongside Abdul Mohsen Al-Nemr, Faisal Al-Zahrani, Aida Al-Qusi, Reem Al-Ali, and Najla Ahmed. The series is written by Ahmed Nada and directed by Al-Fawz Tanjour.