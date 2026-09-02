اعتذر الممثل الأمريكي ميل غيبسون بعد موجة انتقادات واسعة أثارها مقطع فيديو متداول ظهر فيه وهو يقلّد مترجمة لغة الإشارة خلال مشاركته في فعالية (فان إكسبو كندا) بمدينة تورونتو نهاية الأسبوع.

وأظهرت اللقطات خروج غيبسون من خلف الستارة مستخدماً حركات يدوية ساخرة لثوانٍ قبل توجهه إلى مقعده على المسرح، ما أثار غضب مستخدمي منصات التواصل الذين وصفوا تصرفه بأنه «مهين وصادم»، وفق ما نقلته مجلة (بيبول).

وفي بيان أصدره الثلاثاء، عبّر غيبسون عن أسفه، قائلاً إن الارتباك عند الصعود إلى المسرح قد يدفع أحياناً إلى «تصرفات عفوية غير مقصودة»، مؤكداً أنه لم يكن ينوي الإساءة، ومعتذراً لكل من شعر بالانزعاج من الواقعة.

وأعادت الحادثة اسم غيبسون إلى دائرة الجدل مجدداً، إذ سبق أن واجه انتقادات حادة عام 2006 بعد تصريحات معادية للسامية خلال توقيفه للاشتباه بالقيادة تحت تأثير الكحول. كما عاد الجدل ليلاحقه عام 2010 بعد تسريب تسجيلات صوتية تضمنت عبارات وُصفت بأنها عنصرية ومعادية للنساء، إلى جانب تحقيقات تتعلق بالعنف المنزلي.

ورغم تلك الأزمات، تمكن غيبسون من استعادة حضوره في هوليوود، وحقق عودة قوية كمخرج عبر فيلم (Hacksaw Ridge) عام 2016 الذي نال إشادات واسعة وترشيحات لجوائز الأوسكار.