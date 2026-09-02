اعتذر الممثل الأمريكي ميل غيبسون بعد موجة انتقادات واسعة أثارها مقطع فيديو متداول ظهر فيه وهو يقلّد مترجمة لغة الإشارة خلال مشاركته في فعالية (فان إكسبو كندا) بمدينة تورونتو نهاية الأسبوع.
وأظهرت اللقطات خروج غيبسون من خلف الستارة مستخدماً حركات يدوية ساخرة لثوانٍ قبل توجهه إلى مقعده على المسرح، ما أثار غضب مستخدمي منصات التواصل الذين وصفوا تصرفه بأنه «مهين وصادم»، وفق ما نقلته مجلة (بيبول).
وفي بيان أصدره الثلاثاء، عبّر غيبسون عن أسفه، قائلاً إن الارتباك عند الصعود إلى المسرح قد يدفع أحياناً إلى «تصرفات عفوية غير مقصودة»، مؤكداً أنه لم يكن ينوي الإساءة، ومعتذراً لكل من شعر بالانزعاج من الواقعة.
وأعادت الحادثة اسم غيبسون إلى دائرة الجدل مجدداً، إذ سبق أن واجه انتقادات حادة عام 2006 بعد تصريحات معادية للسامية خلال توقيفه للاشتباه بالقيادة تحت تأثير الكحول. كما عاد الجدل ليلاحقه عام 2010 بعد تسريب تسجيلات صوتية تضمنت عبارات وُصفت بأنها عنصرية ومعادية للنساء، إلى جانب تحقيقات تتعلق بالعنف المنزلي.
ورغم تلك الأزمات، تمكن غيبسون من استعادة حضوره في هوليوود، وحقق عودة قوية كمخرج عبر فيلم (Hacksaw Ridge) عام 2016 الذي نال إشادات واسعة وترشيحات لجوائز الأوسكار.
American actor Mel Gibson apologized after a wave of widespread criticism was sparked by a viral video in which he mimicked a sign language interpreter during his participation in the (Fan Expo Canada) event in Toronto over the weekend.
The footage showed Gibson emerging from behind the curtain using mocking hand gestures for a few seconds before heading to his seat on stage, which angered social media users who described his behavior as "offensive and shocking," according to People magazine.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Gibson expressed his regret, saying that the confusion when stepping onto the stage can sometimes lead to "unintentional spontaneous actions," emphasizing that he did not intend to offend and apologizing to anyone who felt disturbed by the incident.
The incident has once again brought Gibson's name back into the controversy, as he previously faced sharp criticism in 2006 after making anti-Semitic remarks during his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. The controversy followed him again in 2010 after leaked audio recordings included phrases described as racist and misogynistic, along with investigations related to domestic violence.
Despite those crises, Gibson managed to regain his presence in Hollywood and made a strong comeback as a director with the film (Hacksaw Ridge) in 2016, which received widespread acclaim and Oscar nominations.