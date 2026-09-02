American actor Mel Gibson apologized after a wave of widespread criticism was sparked by a viral video in which he mimicked a sign language interpreter during his participation in the (Fan Expo Canada) event in Toronto over the weekend.

The footage showed Gibson emerging from behind the curtain using mocking hand gestures for a few seconds before heading to his seat on stage, which angered social media users who described his behavior as "offensive and shocking," according to People magazine.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Gibson expressed his regret, saying that the confusion when stepping onto the stage can sometimes lead to "unintentional spontaneous actions," emphasizing that he did not intend to offend and apologizing to anyone who felt disturbed by the incident.

The incident has once again brought Gibson's name back into the controversy, as he previously faced sharp criticism in 2006 after making anti-Semitic remarks during his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. The controversy followed him again in 2010 after leaked audio recordings included phrases described as racist and misogynistic, along with investigations related to domestic violence.

Despite those crises, Gibson managed to regain his presence in Hollywood and made a strong comeback as a director with the film (Hacksaw Ridge) in 2016, which received widespread acclaim and Oscar nominations.