فيما كشفت خلية تهريب الأسلحة الإيرانية التي ألقي القبض عليها (الخميس) الماضي تفاصيل جديدة لتورط إيران في تهريب تقنيات لتطوير زوارق مفخخة للحوثيين، أعلن وزير الداخلية اليمني اللواء الركن إبراهيم حيدان، اليوم (الأربعاء)، ضبط خلية إرهابية حوثية في محافظة أبين.


وأشاد الوزير اليمني بجهود الأجهزة الأمنية في محافظة أبين، والتي أسفرت عن ضبط الخلية الحوثية التي كانت تخطط لزراعة عبوات ناسفة وتنفيذ أعمال تخريبية تستهدف أمن واستقرار المحافظة.


وثمّن حيدان مستوى اليقظة والجاهزية الأمنية التي أظهرتها الأجهزة الأمنية في متابعة ورصد تحركات عناصر الخلية وإحباط مخططاتها الإرهابية قبل تنفيذها.

أحد المهربين يتحدث عن دوره في تهريب الأسلحة للحوثيين من إيران

أحد المهربين يتحدث عن دوره في تهريب الأسلحة للحوثيين من إيران


وأكد اللواء حيدان أن هذه العملية تعكس الكفاءة الأمنية والجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها الأجهزة الأمنية في محافظة أبين في مواجهة التهديدات التي تستهدف أمن المواطنين والسكينة العامة.


وكان الإعلام العسكري للمقاومة الوطنية التابع للجيش اليمني قد كشف أمس عن اعترافات مصورة لعنصرين ضمن خلية تهريب أوقفتها البحرية اليمنية. وأقر المهربان عبدالله قميري ووليد صليل بارتباطهما بعمليات تهريب أسلحة ومعدات عبر البحر الأحمر، وعن تواصل مباشر بينهما وضباط في الحرس الثوري الإيراني.


وأكد العنصران مشاركتهما في إدارة عمليات نقل شحنات بحرية، بينها الشحنة الأخيرة التي اعترضتها القوات اليمنية في البحر الأحمر، وكانت تحتوي على معدات وأجهزة تقنية، مؤكدة أنها مخصصة لرفع كفاءة الزوارق المسيّرة المفخخة.


وأشار الموقوفان في تسجيلات مصورة عن عملية سابقة تمكنا خلالها من تجاوز إجراءات مراقبة أمريكية، قبل توقيفهما في عملية أخرى، ثم الإفراج عنهما لاحقاً ضمن عملية تبادل أسرى.


وأوضح الموقوفون أن مهمتهم لم تقتصر على خط إيران - اليمن، بل شملت مسارات تهريب بحرية مرتبطة بالصومال ودول في القرن الأفريقي، ما يسلط الضوء على شبكة أوسع يُشتبه في استخدامها لنقل المعدات والأسلحة عبر المنطقة.


في غضون ذلك، قالت المقاومة الوطنية إن نتائج الفحص الفني للشحنة التي ضُبطت أخيراً في البحر الأحمر، تؤكد وجود مكونات إلكترونية وميكانيكية وهيدروليكية متقدمة، مبينة أن المعدات شملت شاشات للبث المباشر من منظور الشخص الأول (FPV)، ووصلات لنقل البيانات، إضافة إلى مضخات وأنظمة هيدروليكية تستخدم للتحكم بمحركات الزوارق ورفع قدرتها على المناورة، موضحة أنه يمكن استخدام هذه المكونات في تشغيل وتوجيه زوارق مسيّرة محملة بالمتفجرات نحو أهداف بحرية، كما عُثر ضمن الشحنة على مكونات مرتبطة بطائرات مسيّرة تكتيكية.


وتعد الزوارق المسيّرة المفخخة من الأسلحة التي تثير مخاوف خاصة في الممرات البحرية الضيقة، إذ يمكن توجيهها عن بعد نحو السفن أو المنشآت الساحلية، فيما تسمح أنظمة الاتصال والبث المباشر للمشغل بتعديل مسارها أثناء الاقتراب من الهدف.