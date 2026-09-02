فيما كشفت خلية تهريب الأسلحة الإيرانية التي ألقي القبض عليها (الخميس) الماضي تفاصيل جديدة لتورط إيران في تهريب تقنيات لتطوير زوارق مفخخة للحوثيين، أعلن وزير الداخلية اليمني اللواء الركن إبراهيم حيدان، اليوم (الأربعاء)، ضبط خلية إرهابية حوثية في محافظة أبين.
وأشاد الوزير اليمني بجهود الأجهزة الأمنية في محافظة أبين، والتي أسفرت عن ضبط الخلية الحوثية التي كانت تخطط لزراعة عبوات ناسفة وتنفيذ أعمال تخريبية تستهدف أمن واستقرار المحافظة.
وثمّن حيدان مستوى اليقظة والجاهزية الأمنية التي أظهرتها الأجهزة الأمنية في متابعة ورصد تحركات عناصر الخلية وإحباط مخططاتها الإرهابية قبل تنفيذها.
أحد المهربين يتحدث عن دوره في تهريب الأسلحة للحوثيين من إيران
وأكد اللواء حيدان أن هذه العملية تعكس الكفاءة الأمنية والجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها الأجهزة الأمنية في محافظة أبين في مواجهة التهديدات التي تستهدف أمن المواطنين والسكينة العامة.
وكان الإعلام العسكري للمقاومة الوطنية التابع للجيش اليمني قد كشف أمس عن اعترافات مصورة لعنصرين ضمن خلية تهريب أوقفتها البحرية اليمنية. وأقر المهربان عبدالله قميري ووليد صليل بارتباطهما بعمليات تهريب أسلحة ومعدات عبر البحر الأحمر، وعن تواصل مباشر بينهما وضباط في الحرس الثوري الإيراني.
وأكد العنصران مشاركتهما في إدارة عمليات نقل شحنات بحرية، بينها الشحنة الأخيرة التي اعترضتها القوات اليمنية في البحر الأحمر، وكانت تحتوي على معدات وأجهزة تقنية، مؤكدة أنها مخصصة لرفع كفاءة الزوارق المسيّرة المفخخة.
وأشار الموقوفان في تسجيلات مصورة عن عملية سابقة تمكنا خلالها من تجاوز إجراءات مراقبة أمريكية، قبل توقيفهما في عملية أخرى، ثم الإفراج عنهما لاحقاً ضمن عملية تبادل أسرى.
وأوضح الموقوفون أن مهمتهم لم تقتصر على خط إيران - اليمن، بل شملت مسارات تهريب بحرية مرتبطة بالصومال ودول في القرن الأفريقي، ما يسلط الضوء على شبكة أوسع يُشتبه في استخدامها لنقل المعدات والأسلحة عبر المنطقة.
في غضون ذلك، قالت المقاومة الوطنية إن نتائج الفحص الفني للشحنة التي ضُبطت أخيراً في البحر الأحمر، تؤكد وجود مكونات إلكترونية وميكانيكية وهيدروليكية متقدمة، مبينة أن المعدات شملت شاشات للبث المباشر من منظور الشخص الأول (FPV)، ووصلات لنقل البيانات، إضافة إلى مضخات وأنظمة هيدروليكية تستخدم للتحكم بمحركات الزوارق ورفع قدرتها على المناورة، موضحة أنه يمكن استخدام هذه المكونات في تشغيل وتوجيه زوارق مسيّرة محملة بالمتفجرات نحو أهداف بحرية، كما عُثر ضمن الشحنة على مكونات مرتبطة بطائرات مسيّرة تكتيكية.
وتعد الزوارق المسيّرة المفخخة من الأسلحة التي تثير مخاوف خاصة في الممرات البحرية الضيقة، إذ يمكن توجيهها عن بعد نحو السفن أو المنشآت الساحلية، فيما تسمح أنظمة الاتصال والبث المباشر للمشغل بتعديل مسارها أثناء الاقتراب من الهدف.
While the Iranian arms smuggling cell that was arrested last Thursday revealed new details of Iran's involvement in smuggling technologies for developing explosive boats for the Houthis, Yemeni Interior Minister Major General Ibrahim Haidan announced today (Wednesday) the arrest of a Houthi terrorist cell in Abyan Governorate.
The Yemeni minister praised the efforts of the security forces in Abyan Governorate, which resulted in the arrest of the Houthi cell that was planning to plant explosive devices and carry out sabotage operations targeting the security and stability of the governorate.
Haidan valued the level of vigilance and security readiness demonstrated by the security forces in monitoring and tracking the movements of the cell's members and thwarting their terrorist plans before they could be executed.
أحد المهربين يتحدث عن دوره في تهريب الأسلحة للحوثيين من إيران
Major General Haidan confirmed that this operation reflects the security efficiency and the significant efforts made by the security forces in Abyan Governorate to confront the threats targeting the safety of citizens and public tranquility.
The military media of the National Resistance affiliated with the Yemeni army revealed yesterday the filmed confessions of two members of the smuggling cell arrested by the Yemeni navy. The smugglers, Abdullah Qumeiri and Walid Saleel, admitted their involvement in smuggling weapons and equipment across the Red Sea, and about direct communication between them and officers in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
The two individuals confirmed their participation in managing the operations of transporting maritime shipments, including the last shipment intercepted by Yemeni forces in the Red Sea, which contained equipment and technical devices, confirming that it was intended to enhance the efficiency of explosive drones.
The detainees mentioned in filmed recordings about a previous operation in which they managed to bypass American monitoring procedures, before being arrested in another operation, and then released later as part of a prisoner exchange.
The detainees clarified that their mission was not limited to the Iran-Yemen route, but included maritime smuggling routes linked to Somalia and countries in the Horn of Africa, highlighting a broader network suspected of being used to transport equipment and weapons across the region.
Meanwhile, the National Resistance stated that the results of the technical examination of the shipment recently seized in the Red Sea confirm the presence of advanced electronic, mechanical, and hydraulic components, indicating that the equipment included screens for first-person view (FPV) live broadcasting, data transmission links, as well as pumps and hydraulic systems used to control boat engines and enhance their maneuverability, explaining that these components can be used to operate and direct explosive-laden drones towards maritime targets, and tactical drone components were also found within the shipment.
Explosive-laden drones are considered weapons that raise particular concerns in narrow maritime passages, as they can be remotely directed towards ships or coastal facilities, while communication and live broadcasting systems allow the operator to adjust their course as they approach the target.