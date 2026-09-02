The Saudi national team under 20 years old will play an important match tomorrow (Thursday) when they face their Omani counterpart at exactly 7 PM at Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha, as part of the second round of the qualifiers for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2027.



The Saudi Green enters this match leading the group with 3 points after their victory in the first round against Hong Kong with a score of two goals to none, while the Oman national team enters this match in second place with the same number of points but with a goal difference after their win over the Qatar national team with a score of two goals to one.



The national team aims to win tomorrow's match to ensure qualification for the AFC Asian Cup 2027. Despite the difficulty posed by the Omani team, the Saudi Green possesses the capabilities and names capable of securing the three points, taking the lead in the group, and avoiding complicated calculations, as the group leaders will qualify directly for the Asian Cup, in addition to the best 7 teams that finish second in the eight groups to join the host country, China.



On the field, the Green players conducted their training session this evening (Wednesday) under the supervision of Spanish coach Sergio Bernas and the coaching staff, during which they practiced tactical exercises, followed by work on set pieces, and concluded the session with a full-field scrimmage.



It is worth noting that the national team under 20 years old is in Group 5 of the qualifiers for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2027, alongside the teams of Qatar, Oman, and Hong Kong.



The qualifiers for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2027 represent an important opportunity for young teams to prove their capabilities and compete on the Asian stage, and this tournament serves as a pathway to the World Cup finals, increasing the significance of every match in the qualification journey.