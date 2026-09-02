يخوض المنتخب الوطني السعودي تحت 20 عاماً غداً (الخميس) مباراة هامة عندما يواجه نظيره المنتخب العماني عند تمام السابعة مساءً على استاد حمد بن خليفة في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة، ضمن الجولة الثانية من التصفيات المؤهلة لكأس آسيا تحت 20 عاماً 2027.
يدخل الأخضر السعودي هذا اللقاء متصدراً منتخبات المجموعة برصيد 3 نقاط بعد فوزه في الجولة الأولى على هونغ كونغ بهدفين دون مقابل، فيما يدخل منتخب عُمان هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الثاني بالرصيد ذاته من النقاط وبفارق الأهداف بعد فوزه على منتخب قطر بهدفين لهدف.
ويسعى المنتخب الوطني في لقاء الغد للفوز ولا غيره لضمان التأهل لكأس آسيا 2027، ورغم صعوبة المنتخب العماني إلا أن الأخضر السعودي يملك الإمكانات والأسماء القادرة على تحقيق النقاط الثلاث والانفراد بصدارة المجموعة والابتعاد عن الحسابات المعقدة، إذ سيتأهل متصدرو المجموعات مباشرةً إلى كأس آسيا إضافة إلى أفضل 7 منتخبات تحتل المركز الثاني من المجموعات الثامنة لينضموا للبلد المضيف الصين.
على الصعيد الميداني، أجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) تحت إشراف المدرب الإسباني سيرجيو بيرناس والجهاز الفني المساعد، طبّقوا خلالها تمارين تكتيكية، أعقبها العمل على الكرات الثابتة واختتمت الحصة بمناورة على كامل مساحة الملعب.
يُذكر أن المنتخب الوطني تحت 20 عاماً يأتي ضمن المجموعة الخامسة من التصفيات المؤهلة لكأس آسيا تحت 20 عاماً 2027، وإلى جانبه منتخبات قطر وعمان وهونغ كونغ.
تعد التصفيات المؤهلة لكأس آسيا تحت 20 عاماً 2027 فرصة هامة للمنتخبات الشابة لإثبات قدراتها والتنافس على الساحة الآسيوية، وتشكل هذه البطولة طريقاً للوصول إلى نهائيات كأس العالم، مما يزيد من أهمية كل مباراة في مشوار التأهل.
The Saudi national team under 20 years old will play an important match tomorrow (Thursday) when they face their Omani counterpart at exactly 7 PM at Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha, as part of the second round of the qualifiers for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2027.
The Saudi Green enters this match leading the group with 3 points after their victory in the first round against Hong Kong with a score of two goals to none, while the Oman national team enters this match in second place with the same number of points but with a goal difference after their win over the Qatar national team with a score of two goals to one.
The national team aims to win tomorrow's match to ensure qualification for the AFC Asian Cup 2027. Despite the difficulty posed by the Omani team, the Saudi Green possesses the capabilities and names capable of securing the three points, taking the lead in the group, and avoiding complicated calculations, as the group leaders will qualify directly for the Asian Cup, in addition to the best 7 teams that finish second in the eight groups to join the host country, China.
On the field, the Green players conducted their training session this evening (Wednesday) under the supervision of Spanish coach Sergio Bernas and the coaching staff, during which they practiced tactical exercises, followed by work on set pieces, and concluded the session with a full-field scrimmage.
It is worth noting that the national team under 20 years old is in Group 5 of the qualifiers for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2027, alongside the teams of Qatar, Oman, and Hong Kong.
The qualifiers for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2027 represent an important opportunity for young teams to prove their capabilities and compete on the Asian stage, and this tournament serves as a pathway to the World Cup finals, increasing the significance of every match in the qualification journey.