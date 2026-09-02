The Saudi national team under 21 years old will participate in the football competitions of the Asian Games (Nagoya 2026), which will be held from the 14th of September to the 3rd of October.



The Italian coach Luigi Di Biagio has called up 23 players for the tournament, including: Abdulrahman Al-Ghamdi, Yazan Al-Ruwaili, Mahmoud Al-Bariyah, Awad Dahil, Sultan Al-Eissa, Mohammed Barnawi, Mishaal Al-Dawood, Awad Aman, Abdulaziz Al-Suwailim, Saad Al-Mutairi, Yazan Madani, Bassam Hazazi, Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz, Ali Al-Hussein, Iyad Husa, Farha Al-Shamrani, Rakan Al-Ghamdi, Ammar Al-Yahibi, Ziad Malla, Sabri Dahil, Saad Haqwi, Thamer Al-Khaibari, Turki Al-Ghamil.



The national team under 21 years old will kick off its matches in Group D of the football competitions at the Asian Games on (Friday) September 18, facing the Qatar national team, and will meet the South Korean national team on (Tuesday) the 22nd of the same month.



The U21 Green team will hold a preparatory camp in the Qatari capital Doha from September 6 to 13, as part of the preparation program for participating in the football competitions at the Asian Games (Nagoya 2026).



It is worth mentioning that this participation comes as part of the initiative to develop the skills of young players and prepare them for major international competitions.