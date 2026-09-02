يشارك المنتخب الوطني السعودي تحت 21 عامًا في منافسات كرة القدم ضمن دورة الألعاب الآسيوية (ناغويا 2026)، والتي ستقام خلال الفترة من الرابع عشر من شهر سبتمبر وحتى الثالث من شهر أكتوبر القادم.
واستدعى المدرب الإيطالي لويجي دي بياجو 23 لاعبًا لمنافسات البطولة، هم: عبدالرحمن الغامدي، يزن الرويلي، محمود البريه، عواد دهل، سلطان العيسى، محمد برناوي، مشعل الداود، عواد أمان، عبدالعزيز السويلم، سعد المطيري، يزن مدني، بسام هزازي، عبدالعزيز الفواز، علي الحسين، إياد هوسا، فرحة الشمراني، راكان الغامدي، عمار اليهيبي، زياد ملا، صبري دهل، سعد حقوي، ثامر الخيبري، تركي الغميل.
وسيفتتح المنتخب الوطني تحت 21 عامًا يوم (الجمعة) الموافق 18 سبتمبر مبارياته ضمن المجموعة الرابعة من منافسات كرة القدم في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية بمواجهة منتخب قطر، على أن يلاقي منتخب كوريا الجنوبية يوم (الثلاثاء) 22 من الشهر ذاته.
وسيقيم أخضر 21 عامًا معسكرًا إعداديًا في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة خلال الفترة من 6 إلى 13 سبتمبر الجاري، ضمن برنامج الإعداد للمشاركة في منافسات كرة القدم في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية (ناغويا 2026).
يذكر أن هذه المشاركة تأتي في إطار التوجه لتطوير مهارات اللاعبين الشباب وإعدادهم للمنافسات الدولية الكبرى.
The Saudi national team under 21 years old will participate in the football competitions of the Asian Games (Nagoya 2026), which will be held from the 14th of September to the 3rd of October.
The Italian coach Luigi Di Biagio has called up 23 players for the tournament, including: Abdulrahman Al-Ghamdi, Yazan Al-Ruwaili, Mahmoud Al-Bariyah, Awad Dahil, Sultan Al-Eissa, Mohammed Barnawi, Mishaal Al-Dawood, Awad Aman, Abdulaziz Al-Suwailim, Saad Al-Mutairi, Yazan Madani, Bassam Hazazi, Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz, Ali Al-Hussein, Iyad Husa, Farha Al-Shamrani, Rakan Al-Ghamdi, Ammar Al-Yahibi, Ziad Malla, Sabri Dahil, Saad Haqwi, Thamer Al-Khaibari, Turki Al-Ghamil.
The national team under 21 years old will kick off its matches in Group D of the football competitions at the Asian Games on (Friday) September 18, facing the Qatar national team, and will meet the South Korean national team on (Tuesday) the 22nd of the same month.
The U21 Green team will hold a preparatory camp in the Qatari capital Doha from September 6 to 13, as part of the preparation program for participating in the football competitions at the Asian Games (Nagoya 2026).
It is worth mentioning that this participation comes as part of the initiative to develop the skills of young players and prepare them for major international competitions.