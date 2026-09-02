iot squared, a subsidiary of the stc Group and a leader in Internet of Things solutions, announced during its participation in the LEAP 2026 conference the launch of the "nucleus twin" platform, as an additional component to the smart operations platform "Nucleus," featuring advanced capabilities supported by digital twin and artificial intelligence technologies.

This development represents a qualitative shift from operational intelligence to a new level of spatial operational intelligence, moving from monitoring operations to preparing for what may happen, by providing an integrated vision that aids in making more accurate decisions, reducing risks, and enhancing the efficiency of asset, destination, and city management in the Kingdom.

Osman Al-Dahesh, CEO of iot squared, stated: "Last year, from this very place, we showcased the advantages of the smart operations platform Nucleus, and today we are proud to present nucleus twin as a new addition to the platform, combining digital twin, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and spatial and operational data; allowing us to move from data collection and alert monitoring to preparing information and insights for decision-makers, enabling them to test decisions and simulate their impacts before applying them in reality."

The new system allows for the creation of a live model of cities, destinations, and mega-projects, providing an integrated view of assets, operations, and related data, helping to monitor changes and alerts and respond to them, as well as simulating operational scenarios and predicting potential challenges and preparing for them proactively.

The scope of use for "nucleus twin" extends to include cities, sectors, destinations, mega-projects, residential and commercial complexes, and industrial projects and facilities, with the potential to employ it in transportation operations, traffic management, security and safety, environment and sustainability, guest experience in the tourism sector, energy and utilities, and emergency response.

The development and operation of "nucleus twin" align with local goals and systems, as it integrates with existing operational systems in projects across the Kingdom, including IoT systems, building management, security, and others, and can be applied in mega-projects without the need to repeat aerial imaging operations.

The new component considers the requirements of cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data sovereignty at the national level, supporting its deployment in vital locations, along with the ability to create and operate digital models within a short timeframe, from satellite images to fully integrated live models.

It is worth mentioning that the company showcased the "nucleus" platform during its participation in leap 2025, which is the unified platform for collecting operational data and alerts from assets and IoT devices. The announcement of the nucleus twin platform at leap 2026 comes as a new addition supported by digital twin and artificial intelligence technologies and advanced capabilities for spatial smart operation within the "Nucleus" system, a key enabler for the company's clients towards a new era that places operational processes at the heart of their digital transformation journey.

About the "stc Group"

The stc Group is a digital transformation enabler, offering a wide range of innovative digital solutions and playing a pivotal role in leading digital transformation. The group has a comprehensive portfolio of advanced services including telecommunications and information technology, digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group includes 13 subsidiaries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe.

For more information about nucleus twin: click here https://iotsquared.com.sa/product.php?lng=ar&id=8