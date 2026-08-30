أعلنت هيئة النزاهة في العراق اليوم (الأحد) صدور حكمين بالسجن 7 سنوات بحق النائب السابق طلال الزوبعي، ووكيل وزارة النفط لشؤون التوزيع علي معارج عن جريمتي تضخم الأموال والكسب غير المشروع.


وأشارت الهيئة في بيان إلى أن قيمة الكسب غير المشروع والتضخم في أموال المدان النائب السابق طلال الزوبعي بلغت قرابة 26.7 مليون دولار (35 مليار دينار). وأوضحت أن الحكم ألزم المدان بتسديد قرابة 53.4 مليون دولار (70 مليار دينار) رداً لقيمة الكسب غير المشروع وغرامة تعادلها.


ووفق البيان فإن قيمة الكسب غير المشروع والتضخم في أموال المدان وكيل وزارة النفط لشؤون التوزيع علي معارج بلغت قرابة 20.2 مليون دولار (26.5 مليار دينار)، مشيراً إلى أن المدان ألزم بتسديد مبلغ 40.5 مليون دولار (53 مليار دينار) يمثل قيمة الكسب غير المشروع والغرامة التي تعادلها، وفقاً لما أوردت وكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع).


وكانت السلطات العراقية أعلنت خلال الأسابيع الماضية ضبط واسترداد مئات ملايين الدولارات، إلى جانب كميات كبيرة من الذهب والعقارات والممتلكات، وإطلاق إجراءات قانونية لتخفيف العقوبات على المتهمين الذين يعيدون الأموال المنهوبة إلى خزينة الدولة.


وأكدت الحكومة العراقية أن الأموال المستردة ستُوجَّه لدعم الخزينة العامة وتقليص عجز الموازنة وتمويل مشاريع خدمية، فيما يصف القضاء الحملة بأنها جزء من جهود أوسع لاستعادة الأموال العامة وتعزيز الثقة بمؤسسات الدولة.