أعلنت هيئة النزاهة في العراق اليوم (الأحد) صدور حكمين بالسجن 7 سنوات بحق النائب السابق طلال الزوبعي، ووكيل وزارة النفط لشؤون التوزيع علي معارج عن جريمتي تضخم الأموال والكسب غير المشروع.
وأشارت الهيئة في بيان إلى أن قيمة الكسب غير المشروع والتضخم في أموال المدان النائب السابق طلال الزوبعي بلغت قرابة 26.7 مليون دولار (35 مليار دينار). وأوضحت أن الحكم ألزم المدان بتسديد قرابة 53.4 مليون دولار (70 مليار دينار) رداً لقيمة الكسب غير المشروع وغرامة تعادلها.
ووفق البيان فإن قيمة الكسب غير المشروع والتضخم في أموال المدان وكيل وزارة النفط لشؤون التوزيع علي معارج بلغت قرابة 20.2 مليون دولار (26.5 مليار دينار)، مشيراً إلى أن المدان ألزم بتسديد مبلغ 40.5 مليون دولار (53 مليار دينار) يمثل قيمة الكسب غير المشروع والغرامة التي تعادلها، وفقاً لما أوردت وكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع).
وكانت السلطات العراقية أعلنت خلال الأسابيع الماضية ضبط واسترداد مئات ملايين الدولارات، إلى جانب كميات كبيرة من الذهب والعقارات والممتلكات، وإطلاق إجراءات قانونية لتخفيف العقوبات على المتهمين الذين يعيدون الأموال المنهوبة إلى خزينة الدولة.
وأكدت الحكومة العراقية أن الأموال المستردة ستُوجَّه لدعم الخزينة العامة وتقليص عجز الموازنة وتمويل مشاريع خدمية، فيما يصف القضاء الحملة بأنها جزء من جهود أوسع لاستعادة الأموال العامة وتعزيز الثقة بمؤسسات الدولة.
The Integrity Commission in Iraq announced today (Sunday) the issuance of two prison sentences of 7 years each against former MP Talal Al-Zubai and the Deputy Minister of Oil for Distribution Affairs Ali Maraj for the crimes of money laundering and illicit gain.
The commission indicated in a statement that the value of the illicit gain and the inflation in the funds of the convicted former MP Talal Al-Zubai amounted to approximately 26.7 million dollars (35 billion dinars). It clarified that the ruling obligated the convicted to pay back approximately 53.4 million dollars (70 billion dinars) in restitution for the illicit gain and a fine equivalent to that amount.
According to the statement, the value of the illicit gain and the inflation in the funds of the convicted Deputy Minister of Oil for Distribution Affairs Ali Maraj reached approximately 20.2 million dollars (26.5 billion dinars), noting that the convicted was obligated to pay an amount of 40.5 million dollars (53 billion dinars) representing the value of the illicit gain and the equivalent fine, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).
In recent weeks, Iraqi authorities announced the seizure and recovery of hundreds of millions of dollars, along with large quantities of gold, real estate, and assets, and initiated legal procedures to reduce penalties for those accused who return the embezzled funds to the state treasury.
The Iraqi government confirmed that the recovered funds will be directed to support the public treasury, reduce the budget deficit, and finance service projects, while the judiciary describes the campaign as part of broader efforts to recover public funds and enhance trust in state institutions.