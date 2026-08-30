The Integrity Commission in Iraq announced today (Sunday) the issuance of two prison sentences of 7 years each against former MP Talal Al-Zubai and the Deputy Minister of Oil for Distribution Affairs Ali Maraj for the crimes of money laundering and illicit gain.



The commission indicated in a statement that the value of the illicit gain and the inflation in the funds of the convicted former MP Talal Al-Zubai amounted to approximately 26.7 million dollars (35 billion dinars). It clarified that the ruling obligated the convicted to pay back approximately 53.4 million dollars (70 billion dinars) in restitution for the illicit gain and a fine equivalent to that amount.



According to the statement, the value of the illicit gain and the inflation in the funds of the convicted Deputy Minister of Oil for Distribution Affairs Ali Maraj reached approximately 20.2 million dollars (26.5 billion dinars), noting that the convicted was obligated to pay an amount of 40.5 million dollars (53 billion dinars) representing the value of the illicit gain and the equivalent fine, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).



In recent weeks, Iraqi authorities announced the seizure and recovery of hundreds of millions of dollars, along with large quantities of gold, real estate, and assets, and initiated legal procedures to reduce penalties for those accused who return the embezzled funds to the state treasury.



The Iraqi government confirmed that the recovered funds will be directed to support the public treasury, reduce the budget deficit, and finance service projects, while the judiciary describes the campaign as part of broader efforts to recover public funds and enhance trust in state institutions.