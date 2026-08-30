The Defense and Strategic Committee stemming from the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense holds its first meeting today, Monday, in Turkey. The Reuters agency reported that the meeting will discuss three main issues: international security, enhancing defensive capabilities, and solidifying defense cooperation, including joint production and development.

For its part, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry expected the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey to attend the committee's inaugural meeting.

Enhancing Defense Cooperation

Mecca witnessed the signing of the "Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense" between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan on August 7, in a move aimed at enhancing defense cooperation and establishing a collective deterrence system that supports security and stability at both regional and international levels.

The agreement was signed during the Mecca Summit for Joint Defense, which brought together Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The leaders reviewed the distinguished relations between the three countries and discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The agreement, which is based on the historical and fraternal ties that unite the three countries, their shared strategic interests, and existing defense cooperation, emphasizes Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan's commitment to enhancing their collective security and contributing to establishing peace, security, and stability in the region and the world.

Collective Response to Any Aggression

The Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense stipulates that any armed attack targeting one of the three countries is considered an attack on all the parties, thereby reinforcing the principle of collective deterrence and affirming their joint commitment to confronting any threats to their security and sovereignty.

The agreement aims to develop various aspects of defense and military cooperation and enhance coordination among the three countries, thereby raising the level of readiness and strengthening their ability to face common security challenges.

The agreement comes within the framework of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan's efforts to deepen their strategic partnership and enhance political and defense coordination, serving their common interests and supporting regional and international security amid rapid changes.

The Depth of Fraternal and Strategic Relations

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed that the signing of the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense embodies the depth of fraternal and strategic relations between the three countries and represents an important milestone in the journey of joint defense cooperation.

He explained that the agreement is a culmination of the shared desire to unify efforts to confront the challenges and threats affecting the security and stability of the region, affirming that it reflects the political will of the three countries to protect security and stability and support a more secure regional environment, benefiting their peoples and contributing to establishing opportunities for development and prosperity.

Does Not Target Any Country

Meanwhile, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Dr. Raed Qarmali emphasized that the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense is not an escalation of tension with any country and does not aim to establish any political or military axis; rather, it aims to enhance collective security and strategic deterrence among Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan.

He pointed out that the agreement came after detailed negotiations that lasted for years and reflects the three countries' commitment to developing their defense cooperation within a framework that preserves regional security and stability.

Does Not Abolish Existing Agreements

Qarmali stated that the agreement does not abolish or replace any bilateral or multilateral agreements related to the three countries, nor does it come at the expense of Saudi Arabia's Gulf, Arab, or international relations; rather, it aligns with its approach of enhancing strategic partnerships and supporting security and stability.

He added that the agreement stipulates that any armed aggression against one of the three countries is considered aggression against all of them, thereby enhancing the joint deterrence system and opening the door for the development of defensive capabilities, integration of military potentials, and strengthening cooperation in various defense fields.

Not Related to an Arms Race

The Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that the agreement is not linked to any nuclear ambitions or arms race, nor does it represent a trend to form a sectarian axis or bloc; rather, it is based on principles of legitimate defense cooperation that contribute to enhancing security, peace, and stability in the region.