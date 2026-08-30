تعقد اللجنة الدفاعية والإستراتيجية المنبثقة عن اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك، أول اجتماع لها، اليوم الإثنين، في تركيا.وأفادت وكالة «رويترز»بأن الاجتماع يبحث 3 قضايا رئيسية هي: الأمن الدولي، تعزيز القدرات الدفاعية، وتوطيد التعاون الدفاعي بما يشمل الإنتاج والتطوير المشترك.

من جهته، توقع مصدر في الخارجية التركية حضور وزراء خارجية السعودية وباكستان وتركيا اجتماع اللجنة الأول.

تعزيز التعاون الدفاعي

وكانت مكة المكرمة، شهدت في السابع من أغسطس الجاري، توقيع «اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك» بين السعودية وتركيا وباكستان، في خطوة تستهدف تعزيز التعاون الدفاعي وترسيخ منظومة الردع الجماعي، بما يدعم الأمن والاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

وقعت الاتفاقية خلال قمة مكة المكرمة للدفاع المشترك، التي جمعت ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، ورئيس وزراء باكستان محمد شهباز شريف، حيث استعرض القادة العلاقات المميزة بين الدول الثلاث، وبحثوا عدداً من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

وأكدت الاتفاقية التي تستند إلى الروابط التاريخية والأخوية التي تجمع الدول الثلاث، والمصالح الإستراتيجية المشتركة، والتعاون الدفاعي القائم بينها، حرص السعودية وتركيا وباكستان على تعزيز أمنها الجماعي، والإسهام في ترسيخ الأمن والسلام والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم.

الرد الجماعي على أي اعتداء

ونصت اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك على أن أي هجوم مسلح يستهدف إحدى الدول الثلاث يعد هجوماً على جميع الدول الأطراف، بما يعزز مبدأ الردع الجماعي، ويؤكد التزامها المشترك بمواجهة أي تهديدات تستهدف أمنها وسيادتها.

وتهدف الاتفاقية إلى تطوير مختلف أوجه التعاون الدفاعي والعسكري، وتعزيز التنسيق بين الدول الثلاث، بما يرفع مستوى الجاهزية ويعزز قدرتها على مواجهة التحديات الأمنية المشتركة.

وتأتي الاتفاقية في إطار مساعي السعودية وتركيا وباكستان لتعميق شراكتها الإستراتيجية، وتعزيز التنسيق السياسي والدفاعي، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة، ويدعم الأمن الإقليمي والدولي في ظل المتغيرات المتسارعة.

عمق العلاقات الأخوية والإستراتيجية

وكان وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، أكد أن توقيع اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك يجسد عمق العلاقات الأخوية والإستراتيجية بين الدول الثلاث، ويمثل محطة مهمة في مسيرة التعاون الدفاعي المشترك.

وأوضح أن الاتفاقية تُعد تتويجاً للرغبة المشتركة في توحيد الجهود لمواجهة التحديات والتهديدات التي تمس أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، مؤكداً أنها تعكس الإرادة السياسية للدول الثلاث نحو حماية الأمن والاستقرار، ودعم بيئة إقليمية أكثر أمناً، بما يخدم شعوبها ويسهم في ترسيخ فرص التنمية والازدهار.

لا تستهدف أي دولة

فيما أكد وكيل وزارة الخارجية السعودية السفير الدكتور رائد قرملي، أن اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك ليست تصعيداً للتوتر مع أي دولة، ولا تستهدف بناء أي محور سياسي أو عسكري، وإنما تهدف إلى تعزيز الأمن الجماعي والردع الاستراتيجي بين المملكة العربية السعودية وتركيا وباكستان.

وأشار إلى أن الاتفاقية جاءت بعد مفاوضات تفصيلية استمرت لسنوات، وتعكس حرص الدول الثلاث على تطوير تعاونها الدفاعي في إطار يحفظ الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.

لا تلغي الاتفاقيات القائمة

وأفاد قرملي بأن الاتفاقية لا تلغي أو تحل محل أي اتفاقيات ثنائية أو متعددة الأطراف ترتبط بها الدول الثلاث، كما أنها لا تأتي على حساب علاقات المملكة الخليجية أو العربية أو الدولية، بل تنسجم مع نهجها القائم على تعزيز الشراكات الإستراتيجية ودعم الأمن والاستقرار.

وأضاف أن الاتفاقية تنص على أن أي اعتداء مسلح على إحدى الدول الثلاث يُعد اعتداءً على جميعها، بما يعزز منظومة الردع المشترك، ويفتح المجال أمام تطوير القدرات الدفاعية، وتكامل الإمكانات العسكرية، وتعزيز التعاون في مختلف المجالات الدفاعية.

لا علاقة لها بسباق التسلح

وشدد وكيل وزارة الخارجية على أن الاتفاقية ليست مرتبطة بأي مساعٍ نووية أو سباق للتسلح، كما أنها لا تمثل توجهًا لتشكيل محور أو تكتل طائفي، وإنما تستند إلى مبادئ التعاون الدفاعي المشروع، بما يسهم في تعزيز الأمن والسلام والاستقرار في المنطقة.