عثر الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم (الخميس) في المنطقة الآمنة في بلدة مجدل زون بجنوب لبنان على أسلحة قتالية داخل مبانٍ سكنية.
وأوضح الجيش في بيان أن القوات الإسرائيلية ضبطت داخل مبانٍ مدنية بنادق من طراز كلاشينكوف، ومخازن ذخيرة، وطلقات، وقنابل يدوية، ومواد متفجرة، وعبوات ناسفة، إلى جانب صواريخ مضادة للدروع وقذائف هاون، مؤكداً تدميره لمبانٍ زعم أن حزب الله كان يستخدمها.
وهدد الجيش الإسرائيلي باستمرار عملياته لإزالة ما وصفه بالتهديدات ضد إسرائيل، ومنع الحزب من استهداف مواطنيها.
وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي اتهم أمس حزب الله بخرق اتفاق وقف النار بإطلاق طائرة مسيّرة نحو آلية تابعة لقواته في جنوب لبنان، موضحاً أن حزب الله أطلق مسيّرة انتحارية باتجاه آلية هندسية تابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي في منطقة تلة علي الطاهر خلال ساعات الليل.
ووصف الجيش الإسرائيلي الهجوم بالمسيرة خرقاً فادحاً لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان من جانب حزب الله، لكنه قال إن الهجوم لم يسجل أي إصابات في صفوف قواته.
وقال رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي إن قواته سيطرت على مناطق في لبنان وستواصل تطهيرها، ولن تنسحب منها قبل ضمان أمن طويل الأمد، مضيفاً أن إسرائيل حققت إنجازات كبيرة في المواجهة مع إيران.
في المقابل، قال قائد الجيش اللبناني إن الجيش ماض في تنفيذ مهماته رغم الصعوبات والإمكانات المحدودة، متهماً الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بعرقلة جهوده عبر مواصلة الاعتداءات.
وأكد قائد الجيش اللبناني استعداد الجيش للانتشار في المناطق التي ينسحب منها.
The Israeli army today (Thursday) found combat weapons inside residential buildings in the safe zone of the town of Majdel Zoun in southern Lebanon.
The army stated in a statement that Israeli forces seized within civilian buildings Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition stores, rounds, hand grenades, explosives, and explosive devices, along with anti-tank missiles and mortar shells, confirming the destruction of buildings that it claimed Hezbollah was using.
The Israeli army threatened to continue its operations to eliminate what it described as threats against Israel and to prevent the party from targeting its citizens.
Yesterday, the Israeli army accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire agreement by launching a drone towards a vehicle belonging to its forces in southern Lebanon, explaining that Hezbollah launched a suicide drone towards an engineering vehicle belonging to the Israeli army in the area of Tal Ali Al-Taher during the night hours.
The Israeli army described the drone attack as a severe violation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon by Hezbollah, but stated that the attack did not result in any injuries among its forces.
The Israeli Chief of Staff said that his forces have controlled areas in Lebanon and will continue to cleanse them, and will not withdraw until long-term security is guaranteed, adding that Israel has achieved significant accomplishments in its confrontation with Iran.
In contrast, the commander of the Lebanese army stated that the army is continuing to carry out its missions despite difficulties and limited resources, accusing the Israeli occupation of obstructing its efforts by continuing its assaults.
The commander of the Lebanese army confirmed the army's readiness to deploy in the areas from which it withdraws.