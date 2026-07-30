The Israeli army today (Thursday) found combat weapons inside residential buildings in the safe zone of the town of Majdel Zoun in southern Lebanon.



The army stated in a statement that Israeli forces seized within civilian buildings Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition stores, rounds, hand grenades, explosives, and explosive devices, along with anti-tank missiles and mortar shells, confirming the destruction of buildings that it claimed Hezbollah was using.



The Israeli army threatened to continue its operations to eliminate what it described as threats against Israel and to prevent the party from targeting its citizens.



Yesterday, the Israeli army accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire agreement by launching a drone towards a vehicle belonging to its forces in southern Lebanon, explaining that Hezbollah launched a suicide drone towards an engineering vehicle belonging to the Israeli army in the area of Tal Ali Al-Taher during the night hours.



The Israeli army described the drone attack as a severe violation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon by Hezbollah, but stated that the attack did not result in any injuries among its forces.



The Israeli Chief of Staff said that his forces have controlled areas in Lebanon and will continue to cleanse them, and will not withdraw until long-term security is guaranteed, adding that Israel has achieved significant accomplishments in its confrontation with Iran.



In contrast, the commander of the Lebanese army stated that the army is continuing to carry out its missions despite difficulties and limited resources, accusing the Israeli occupation of obstructing its efforts by continuing its assaults.



The commander of the Lebanese army confirmed the army's readiness to deploy in the areas from which it withdraws.