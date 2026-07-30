عثر الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم (الخميس) في المنطقة الآمنة في بلدة مجدل زون بجنوب لبنان على أسلحة قتالية داخل مبانٍ سكنية.


وأوضح الجيش في بيان أن القوات الإسرائيلية ضبطت داخل مبانٍ مدنية بنادق من طراز كلاشينكوف، ومخازن ذخيرة، وطلقات، وقنابل يدوية، ومواد متفجرة، وعبوات ناسفة، إلى جانب صواريخ مضادة للدروع وقذائف هاون، مؤكداً تدميره لمبانٍ زعم أن حزب الله كان يستخدمها.


وهدد الجيش الإسرائيلي باستمرار عملياته لإزالة ما وصفه بالتهديدات ضد إسرائيل، ومنع الحزب من استهداف مواطنيها.


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي اتهم أمس حزب الله بخرق اتفاق وقف النار بإطلاق طائرة مسيّرة نحو آلية تابعة لقواته في جنوب لبنان، موضحاً أن حزب الله أطلق مسيّرة انتحارية باتجاه آلية هندسية تابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي في منطقة تلة علي الطاهر خلال ساعات الليل.


ووصف الجيش الإسرائيلي الهجوم بالمسيرة خرقاً فادحاً لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان من جانب حزب الله، لكنه قال إن الهجوم لم يسجل أي إصابات في صفوف قواته.


وقال رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي إن قواته سيطرت على مناطق في لبنان وستواصل تطهيرها، ولن تنسحب منها قبل ضمان أمن طويل الأمد، مضيفاً أن إسرائيل حققت إنجازات كبيرة في المواجهة مع إيران.


في المقابل، قال قائد الجيش اللبناني إن الجيش ماض في تنفيذ مهماته رغم الصعوبات والإمكانات المحدودة، متهماً الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بعرقلة جهوده عبر مواصلة الاعتداءات.


وأكد قائد الجيش اللبناني استعداد الجيش للانتشار في المناطق التي ينسحب منها.