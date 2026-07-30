The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strongest condemnation of the ongoing brutal Iranian aggression against the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reiterating its solidarity with Jordan and its people in all measures taken in response to the Iranian assaults that violate international law and the principles of good neighborliness.



The Kingdom emphasized the importance of an immediate halt to the blatant Iranian attacks on Jordan and the countries of the region, affirming the necessity of taking serious steps to maintain the security and stability of the countries and peoples of the region.