أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية بأشد العبارات لاستمرار العدوان الإيراني الغاشم على المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، مجددة تضامنها مع الأردن وشعبها في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات تجاه الاعتداءات الإيرانية المخالفة للقانون الدولي، ومبادئ حسن الجوار.


وشددت المملكة على أهمية الوقف الفوري للهجمات الإيرانية السافرة على الأردن ودول المنطقة، مؤكدة أهمية اتخاذ خطوات جادة للحفاظ على أمن واستقرار دول المنطقة وشعوبها.