أُصيب ضابط كندي على الأقل اليوم (الإثنين) في حادثة إطلاق نار بمدينة مونتريال، بحسب الشرطة.

وطالبت الشرطة الكندية السكان في حي (كوت دي نيج) في مونتريال بعدم الخروج إلى الشارع والاحتماء في منازلهم بسبب الأوضاع الأمنية، ولم تُعرف بعد تفاصيل الحادثة.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام كندية أنّ المشتبه به لا يزال طليقاً حتى الآن، فيما تواصل قوات الأمن عمليات البحث والملاحقة لتوقيفه، مع تشديد الإجراءات في المنطقة المحيطة بالحادثة، لكن وسائل إعلام غربية قالت إن المشتبه به قتل إلى جانب شخصين آخرين.

وأفادت هيئة البث الكندية بأن هناك ضابطاً أُصيب بمونتريال، مبينة أن هناك حالة استنفار أمني كبير للبحث عن المشتبه به.

وقالت إن شرطة منطقة كوت دي نيج تلقت بلاغاً عن وجود مشتبه به مسلح وخطير، ما دفعها إلى رفع مستوى الاستنفار الأمني في المنطقة.

وتُعد مونتريال أكبر مدن مقاطعة كيبيك وثاني أكبر مدينة في كندا من حيث عدد السكان، وتتعامل شرطة المدينة بانتظام مع بلاغات أمنية تتطلب فرض طوق أمني وإغلاق بعض المناطق حفاظاً على سلامة السكان.

ويُعرف حي (كوت دي نيج) بأنه من أكثر الأحياء كثافة سكانية في مونتريال، ويضم عدداً من المؤسسات التعليمية والمراكز التجارية، ما يدفع السلطات عادة إلى اتخاذ إجراءات احترازية مشددة عند وقوع حوادث أمنية.

وشهدت عدة مدن كندية خلال السنوات الأخيرة حوادث إطلاق نار متفرقة دفعت السلطات إلى تعزيز قدرات الاستجابة السريعة وتكثيف التنسيق بين الأجهزة الأمنية عند التعامل مع التهديدات المحتملة.