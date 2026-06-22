أُصيب ضابط كندي على الأقل اليوم (الإثنين) في حادثة إطلاق نار بمدينة مونتريال، بحسب الشرطة.
وطالبت الشرطة الكندية السكان في حي (كوت دي نيج) في مونتريال بعدم الخروج إلى الشارع والاحتماء في منازلهم بسبب الأوضاع الأمنية، ولم تُعرف بعد تفاصيل الحادثة.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام كندية أنّ المشتبه به لا يزال طليقاً حتى الآن، فيما تواصل قوات الأمن عمليات البحث والملاحقة لتوقيفه، مع تشديد الإجراءات في المنطقة المحيطة بالحادثة، لكن وسائل إعلام غربية قالت إن المشتبه به قتل إلى جانب شخصين آخرين.
وأفادت هيئة البث الكندية بأن هناك ضابطاً أُصيب بمونتريال، مبينة أن هناك حالة استنفار أمني كبير للبحث عن المشتبه به.
وقالت إن شرطة منطقة كوت دي نيج تلقت بلاغاً عن وجود مشتبه به مسلح وخطير، ما دفعها إلى رفع مستوى الاستنفار الأمني في المنطقة.
وتُعد مونتريال أكبر مدن مقاطعة كيبيك وثاني أكبر مدينة في كندا من حيث عدد السكان، وتتعامل شرطة المدينة بانتظام مع بلاغات أمنية تتطلب فرض طوق أمني وإغلاق بعض المناطق حفاظاً على سلامة السكان.
ويُعرف حي (كوت دي نيج) بأنه من أكثر الأحياء كثافة سكانية في مونتريال، ويضم عدداً من المؤسسات التعليمية والمراكز التجارية، ما يدفع السلطات عادة إلى اتخاذ إجراءات احترازية مشددة عند وقوع حوادث أمنية.
وشهدت عدة مدن كندية خلال السنوات الأخيرة حوادث إطلاق نار متفرقة دفعت السلطات إلى تعزيز قدرات الاستجابة السريعة وتكثيف التنسيق بين الأجهزة الأمنية عند التعامل مع التهديدات المحتملة.
At least one Canadian officer was injured today (Monday) in a shooting incident in Montreal, according to the police.
The Canadian police urged residents in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood of Montreal to stay indoors and take shelter in their homes due to security concerns, and the details of the incident are not yet known.
Canadian media reported that the suspect is still at large, while security forces continue search and pursuit operations to apprehend him, with heightened security measures in the area surrounding the incident.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that an officer was injured in Montreal, indicating that there is a significant security alert in the search for the suspect.
It stated that the Côte-des-Neiges police received a report about an armed and dangerous suspect, prompting them to raise the level of security alert in the area.
Montreal is the largest city in Quebec and the second-largest city in Canada by population, and the city's police regularly deal with security reports that require the imposition of a security cordon and the closure of certain areas to ensure the safety of residents.
The Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood is known to be one of the most densely populated areas in Montreal, housing several educational institutions and commercial centers, which usually leads authorities to take strict precautionary measures when security incidents occur.
Several Canadian cities have witnessed sporadic shooting incidents in recent years, prompting authorities to enhance rapid response capabilities and intensify coordination among security agencies when dealing with potential threats.