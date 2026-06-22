At least one Canadian officer was injured today (Monday) in a shooting incident in Montreal, according to the police.



The Canadian police urged residents in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood of Montreal to stay indoors and take shelter in their homes due to security concerns, and the details of the incident are not yet known.



Canadian media reported that the suspect is still at large, while security forces continue search and pursuit operations to apprehend him, with heightened security measures in the area surrounding the incident.



The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that an officer was injured in Montreal, indicating that there is a significant security alert in the search for the suspect.



It stated that the Côte-des-Neiges police received a report about an armed and dangerous suspect, prompting them to raise the level of security alert in the area.



Montreal is the largest city in Quebec and the second-largest city in Canada by population, and the city's police regularly deal with security reports that require the imposition of a security cordon and the closure of certain areas to ensure the safety of residents.



The Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood is known to be one of the most densely populated areas in Montreal, housing several educational institutions and commercial centers, which usually leads authorities to take strict precautionary measures when security incidents occur.



Several Canadian cities have witnessed sporadic shooting incidents in recent years, prompting authorities to enhance rapid response capabilities and intensify coordination among security agencies when dealing with potential threats.