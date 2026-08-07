The Yemeni television announced that the Yemeni air defenses shot down, today (Friday), a number of drones launched by the Houthi militia over Marib.



The government-affiliated "Saba" satellite channel announced that the government air defenses shot down a number of explosive drones launched by the Houthis in the skies over Marib.



Yemeni sources reported that the Houthi militias targeted, this morning, civilian and military sites in the city of Marib with a number of missiles and suicide drones. The sources clarified that the shelling targeted the northern part of the city.



They confirmed that the "Yemen Mobile" and "You" mobile phone networks have been cut off since last night from Marib and the Al-Abar area in western Hadramout province, following the Houthi attacks that targeted, yesterday (Thursday), army positions in the Al-Ruwaik and Al-Thania areas and the headquarters of the 23rd Brigade, resulting in dozens of casualties and injuries.



According to local residents, a missile and drone attack targeted the Al-Sahn Al-Jin camp belonging to the government forces in Marib province, eastern Yemen. The residents told the German news agency (dpa) that they heard the sound of successive explosions in the outskirts of the city and saw columns of smoke rising from the vicinity of the camp located west of Marib following the attack, although no immediate information was available regarding any human or material losses. The Al-Sahn Al-Jin camp houses the central command of the third military region.



The joint operations command of the Yemeni armed forces had previously announced the death of 17 soldiers and officers and the injury of others as a result of an attack launched by the Houthi militia on Thursday, using ballistic missiles and drones targeting military sites in the Hadramout and Marib provinces.



The operations command stated in a statement that the targeted forces were carrying out missions to combat terrorism and control arms smuggling networks. It added that the high command issued directives for a deterrent response, honoring the families of the victims, and providing medical care for the injured.



The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, vowed a firm response to the Houthi attack. The official news agency reported that a source in his office stated that Al-Alimi followed up on the developments of the attack and conducted communications with members of the Presidential Leadership Council and the governors of Marib and Hadramout, Sultan Al-Aradah and Salem Al-Khanbashi, in addition to military and security leaders, to be informed about the latest developments in the field situation, readiness levels, and measures taken after the attack.