أعلن التلفزيون اليمني أن الدفاعات الجوية اليمنية أسقطت، اليوم (الجمعة)، عدداً من الطائرات المسيرة التي أطلقتها مليشيا الحوثي فوق مأرب.


وأعلنت قناة «سبأ» الفضائية التابعة للحكومة اليمنية أن الدفاعات الجوية الحكومية أسقطت عدداً من الطائرات المسيرة المفخخة التي أطلقها الحوثيون في أجواء مأرب.


وأفادت مصادر يمنية بأن مليشيات الحوثي استهدفت، صباح اليوم مواقع مدنية وعسكرية في مدينة مأرب بعدد من الصواريخ والمسيرات الانتحارية. وأوضحت المصادر أن القصف استهدف شمالي المدينة.وأفادت المصادر بإصابة عدد من النازحين إثر سقوط صاروخ حوثي على أحد المخيمات في مأرب، في وقت تواصل فيه المليشيا استهداف المدينة المكتظة بالسكان بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة.


وأكدت أن شبكات اتصالات «يمن موبايل» و«يو» للهاتف الجوال منقطعة منذ مساء أمس عن مأرب ومنطقة العبر غربي محافظة حضرموت، بعد الاستهدافات الحوثية التي طالت، أمس الخميس، مواقع للجيش في منطقتي الرويك والثنية ومقر معسكر اللواء 23 وأسفرت عن عشرات القتلى والجرحى.


ووفق سكان محليين، فإن هجوماً بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة استهدف معسكر صحن الجن التابع للقوات الحكومية في محافظة مأرب شرقي اليمن. وقال السكان لوكالة الأنباء الألمانية (د ب أ)، إنهم سمعوا دوي انفجارات متتالية في ضواحي المدينة، وشاهدوا أعمدة دخان تتصاعد من محيط المعسكر الواقع غربي مأرب عقب الهجوم، دون أن تتضح على الفور أي معلومات بشأن وقوع خسائر بشرية أو مادية. ويضم معسكر صحن الجن القيادة المركزية للمنطقة العسكرية الثالثة.


وكانت قيادة العمليات المشتركة للقوات المسلحة اليمنية أعلنت في وقت سابق، مقتل 17 جندياً وضابطاً وإصابة آخرين جراء هجوم شنته مليشيا الحوثي، الخميس، باستخدام صواريخ باليستية وطائرات مسيرة استهدف مواقع عسكرية في محافظتي حضرموت ومأرب.


وأفادت قيادة العمليات، في بيان، بأن القوات المستهدفة كانت تنفذ مهمات لمكافحة الإرهاب وضبط شبكات تهريب الأسلحة. وأضافت أن القيادة العليا أصدرت توجيهات بالرد الرادع وتكريم أسر الضحايا وتوفير الرعاية الطبية للمصابين.


وكان رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي توعد برد حازم على الهجوم الحوثي. ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الرسمية، عن مصدر في مكتبه أن العليمي تابع تطورات الهجوم، وأجرى اتصالات بعضوي مجلس القيادة الرئاسي ومحافظي مأرب وحضرموت سلطان العرادة وسالم الخنبشي، إلى جانب قيادات عسكرية وأمنية، للاطلاع على مستجدات الموقف الميداني ومستوى الجاهزية والإجراءات المتخذة بعد الهجوم.