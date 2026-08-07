أعلن التلفزيون اليمني أن الدفاعات الجوية اليمنية أسقطت، اليوم (الجمعة)، عدداً من الطائرات المسيرة التي أطلقتها مليشيا الحوثي فوق مأرب.
وأعلنت قناة «سبأ» الفضائية التابعة للحكومة اليمنية أن الدفاعات الجوية الحكومية أسقطت عدداً من الطائرات المسيرة المفخخة التي أطلقها الحوثيون في أجواء مأرب.
وأفادت مصادر يمنية بأن مليشيات الحوثي استهدفت، صباح اليوم مواقع مدنية وعسكرية في مدينة مأرب بعدد من الصواريخ والمسيرات الانتحارية. وأوضحت المصادر أن القصف استهدف شمالي المدينة.وأفادت المصادر بإصابة عدد من النازحين إثر سقوط صاروخ حوثي على أحد المخيمات في مأرب، في وقت تواصل فيه المليشيا استهداف المدينة المكتظة بالسكان بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة.
وأكدت أن شبكات اتصالات «يمن موبايل» و«يو» للهاتف الجوال منقطعة منذ مساء أمس عن مأرب ومنطقة العبر غربي محافظة حضرموت، بعد الاستهدافات الحوثية التي طالت، أمس الخميس، مواقع للجيش في منطقتي الرويك والثنية ومقر معسكر اللواء 23 وأسفرت عن عشرات القتلى والجرحى.
ووفق سكان محليين، فإن هجوماً بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة استهدف معسكر صحن الجن التابع للقوات الحكومية في محافظة مأرب شرقي اليمن. وقال السكان لوكالة الأنباء الألمانية (د ب أ)، إنهم سمعوا دوي انفجارات متتالية في ضواحي المدينة، وشاهدوا أعمدة دخان تتصاعد من محيط المعسكر الواقع غربي مأرب عقب الهجوم، دون أن تتضح على الفور أي معلومات بشأن وقوع خسائر بشرية أو مادية. ويضم معسكر صحن الجن القيادة المركزية للمنطقة العسكرية الثالثة.
وكانت قيادة العمليات المشتركة للقوات المسلحة اليمنية أعلنت في وقت سابق، مقتل 17 جندياً وضابطاً وإصابة آخرين جراء هجوم شنته مليشيا الحوثي، الخميس، باستخدام صواريخ باليستية وطائرات مسيرة استهدف مواقع عسكرية في محافظتي حضرموت ومأرب.
وأفادت قيادة العمليات، في بيان، بأن القوات المستهدفة كانت تنفذ مهمات لمكافحة الإرهاب وضبط شبكات تهريب الأسلحة. وأضافت أن القيادة العليا أصدرت توجيهات بالرد الرادع وتكريم أسر الضحايا وتوفير الرعاية الطبية للمصابين.
وكان رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي توعد برد حازم على الهجوم الحوثي. ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الرسمية، عن مصدر في مكتبه أن العليمي تابع تطورات الهجوم، وأجرى اتصالات بعضوي مجلس القيادة الرئاسي ومحافظي مأرب وحضرموت سلطان العرادة وسالم الخنبشي، إلى جانب قيادات عسكرية وأمنية، للاطلاع على مستجدات الموقف الميداني ومستوى الجاهزية والإجراءات المتخذة بعد الهجوم.
The Yemeni television announced that the Yemeni air defenses shot down, today (Friday), a number of drones launched by the Houthi militia over Marib.
The government-affiliated "Saba" satellite channel announced that the government air defenses shot down a number of explosive drones launched by the Houthis in the skies over Marib.
Yemeni sources reported that the Houthi militias targeted, this morning, civilian and military sites in the city of Marib with a number of missiles and suicide drones. The sources clarified that the shelling targeted the northern part of the city.
They confirmed that the "Yemen Mobile" and "You" mobile phone networks have been cut off since last night from Marib and the Al-Abar area in western Hadramout province, following the Houthi attacks that targeted, yesterday (Thursday), army positions in the Al-Ruwaik and Al-Thania areas and the headquarters of the 23rd Brigade, resulting in dozens of casualties and injuries.
According to local residents, a missile and drone attack targeted the Al-Sahn Al-Jin camp belonging to the government forces in Marib province, eastern Yemen. The residents told the German news agency (dpa) that they heard the sound of successive explosions in the outskirts of the city and saw columns of smoke rising from the vicinity of the camp located west of Marib following the attack, although no immediate information was available regarding any human or material losses. The Al-Sahn Al-Jin camp houses the central command of the third military region.
The joint operations command of the Yemeni armed forces had previously announced the death of 17 soldiers and officers and the injury of others as a result of an attack launched by the Houthi militia on Thursday, using ballistic missiles and drones targeting military sites in the Hadramout and Marib provinces.
The operations command stated in a statement that the targeted forces were carrying out missions to combat terrorism and control arms smuggling networks. It added that the high command issued directives for a deterrent response, honoring the families of the victims, and providing medical care for the injured.
The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, vowed a firm response to the Houthi attack. The official news agency reported that a source in his office stated that Al-Alimi followed up on the developments of the attack and conducted communications with members of the Presidential Leadership Council and the governors of Marib and Hadramout, Sultan Al-Aradah and Salem Al-Khanbashi, in addition to military and security leaders, to be informed about the latest developments in the field situation, readiness levels, and measures taken after the attack.