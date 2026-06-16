قطع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الطريق أمام التقارير والأنباء التي تحدثت عن تمويل ضخم مخصص لإيران، نافياً بشكل قاطع ما تردد حول عزم الولايات المتحدة دفع مبلغ 300 مليار دولار لصالح خطط إعادة الإعمار هناك.
وبلهجة حازمة لا تحتمل التأويل، وصف ترمب هذه الأنباء بأنها «مفبركة وعارية تماماً عن الصحة»، معيداً رصد الخطوط الحمراء لسياسة واشنطن الخارجية، ومشدداً على أن الالتزام الأمريكي الأسمى يكمن في منع طهران -وبأي ثمن- من حيازة أو امتلاك أي سلاح نووي.
هذا الموقف الرئاسي الصارم جاء ليعيد ترتيب الأوراق، بعد ساعات قليلة من حالة الترقب والجدل التي أشعلها نائبه، جيه دي فانس. وكان فانس قد أطلّ في مقابلة مع شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز»، ليفجر قنبلة سياسية من العيار الثقيل، ملمحاً إلى إمكانية وصول طهران إلى صندوق إعادة إعمار تصل قيمته إلى 300 مليار دولار.
لكن رواية نائب الرئيس لم تكن «شيكاً على بياض»؛ بل رسمت مساراً مشروطاً ومعقداً، مشيراً إلى أن استفادة الجمهورية الإسلامية من هذه الأموال تظل رهينة بوفائها بالتزامات صارمة ومحددة. وبين رصانة الموقف الرئاسي القاطع وطروحات نائبه المشروطة، تبقى العلاقات الأمريكية الإيرانية مرشحة لمزيد من فصول الإثارة والترقب على الساحة الدولية.
U.S. President Donald Trump has blocked reports and news that spoke of a massive funding allocated to Iran, categorically denying the rumors about the United States' intention to pay an amount of 300 billion dollars for reconstruction plans there.
In a firm tone that leaves no room for interpretation, Trump described this news as "fabricated and completely untrue," reiterating the red lines of Washington's foreign policy and emphasizing that the ultimate American commitment lies in preventing Tehran—from any cost—from acquiring or possessing any nuclear weapons.
This strict presidential stance came to rearrange the cards, just hours after a state of anticipation and controversy ignited by his vice president, J.D. Vance. Vance had appeared in an interview with CBS News, dropping a heavy political bombshell, hinting at the possibility of Tehran accessing a reconstruction fund worth 300 billion dollars.
However, the vice president's narrative was not a "blank check"; rather, it outlined a conditional and complex path, indicating that the Islamic Republic's benefit from these funds remains contingent upon its adherence to strict and specific commitments. Between the firmness of the presidential stance and the conditional proposals of his vice president, U.S.-Iranian relations remain poised for further chapters of excitement and anticipation on the international stage.