U.S. President Donald Trump has blocked reports and news that spoke of a massive funding allocated to Iran, categorically denying the rumors about the United States' intention to pay an amount of 300 billion dollars for reconstruction plans there.

In a firm tone that leaves no room for interpretation, Trump described this news as "fabricated and completely untrue," reiterating the red lines of Washington's foreign policy and emphasizing that the ultimate American commitment lies in preventing Tehran—from any cost—from acquiring or possessing any nuclear weapons.

This strict presidential stance came to rearrange the cards, just hours after a state of anticipation and controversy ignited by his vice president, J.D. Vance. Vance had appeared in an interview with CBS News, dropping a heavy political bombshell, hinting at the possibility of Tehran accessing a reconstruction fund worth 300 billion dollars.

However, the vice president's narrative was not a "blank check"; rather, it outlined a conditional and complex path, indicating that the Islamic Republic's benefit from these funds remains contingent upon its adherence to strict and specific commitments. Between the firmness of the presidential stance and the conditional proposals of his vice president, U.S.-Iranian relations remain poised for further chapters of excitement and anticipation on the international stage.