قطع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الطريق أمام التقارير والأنباء التي تحدثت عن تمويل ضخم مخصص لإيران، نافياً بشكل قاطع ما تردد حول عزم الولايات المتحدة دفع مبلغ 300 مليار دولار لصالح خطط إعادة الإعمار هناك.

وبلهجة حازمة لا تحتمل التأويل، وصف ترمب هذه الأنباء بأنها «مفبركة وعارية تماماً عن الصحة»، معيداً رصد الخطوط الحمراء لسياسة واشنطن الخارجية، ومشدداً على أن الالتزام الأمريكي الأسمى يكمن في منع طهران -وبأي ثمن- من حيازة أو امتلاك أي سلاح نووي.

هذا الموقف الرئاسي الصارم جاء ليعيد ترتيب الأوراق، بعد ساعات قليلة من حالة الترقب والجدل التي أشعلها نائبه، جيه دي فانس. وكان فانس قد أطلّ في مقابلة مع شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز»، ليفجر قنبلة سياسية من العيار الثقيل، ملمحاً إلى إمكانية وصول طهران إلى صندوق إعادة إعمار تصل قيمته إلى 300 مليار دولار.

لكن رواية نائب الرئيس لم تكن «شيكاً على بياض»؛ بل رسمت مساراً مشروطاً ومعقداً، مشيراً إلى أن استفادة الجمهورية الإسلامية من هذه الأموال تظل رهينة بوفائها بالتزامات صارمة ومحددة. وبين رصانة الموقف الرئاسي القاطع وطروحات نائبه المشروطة، تبقى العلاقات الأمريكية الإيرانية مرشحة لمزيد من فصول الإثارة والترقب على الساحة الدولية.