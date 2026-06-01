دانت الكويت اليوم (الإثنين) الهجمات الإيرانية «الآثمة والمتكررة»، لما تمثله من تصعيد خطير واعتداء مباشر على أمن الدولة واستقرارها، وخرق فاضح لقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2817 لعام 2026، فضلاً عما تشكله من تهديد بالغ لسلامة المدنيين والمرافق الحيوية في البلاد، وفقاً لما نشرته وكالة الأنباء الكويتية «كونا».
وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية أن «استمرار هذه الاعتداءات وتكرارها يقوض الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التوتر، ويهدد الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة»، مشددة على رفض دولة الكويت القاطع لهذه الممارسات العدوانية.
وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن بلادها تحتفظ بحقها الكامل في اتخاذ ما يلزم لحفظ أمنها والدفاع عن أراضيها، محملة إيران المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذه الاعتداءات الآثمة، وفقاً للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة.
وتصدت الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية، ودوت صفارات الإنذار في أنحاء البلاد، بحسب بيان رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش الكويتي، التي قالت إن أصوات الانفجارات التي سُمعت كانت نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.
ودعت رئاسة الأركان الجميع إلى التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.
وكانت الكويت تعرضت قبل أربعة أيام، وفي العاشر من مايو (2026) أيضاً، لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة، وأعلن الجيش الكويتي حينها التصدي لها، ورصد عدد من الطائرات المسيرة المعادية في المجال الجوي والتعامل معها.
في المقابل، قال الحرس الثوري الإيراني إن قواته نفذت هجمات على ما وصفها بـ«قاعدة جوية» استُخدمت في هجوم أمريكي على برج اتصالات في جزيرة سيريك، لكنه لم يحدد موقع القاعدة، وفقاً لما نقلته وكالة «رويترز».
وكانت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية قد قالت في وقت سابق إنها نفذت ضربات دقيقة، يومي السبت والأحد، على مواقع رادارات إيرانية ومواقع قيادة وتحكم خاصة بالطائرات المسيرة.
Kuwait condemned today (Monday) the "malicious and repeated" Iranian attacks, as they represent a serious escalation and a direct assault on the country's security and stability, as well as a blatant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and Security Council Resolution No. 2817 of 2026, in addition to posing a grave threat to the safety of civilians and vital facilities in the country, according to what was published by the Kuwait News Agency "KUNA".
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that "the continuation and repetition of these attacks undermines efforts to reduce tension and threatens security and stability in the region," emphasizing Kuwait's firm rejection of these aggressive practices.
The ministry pointed out that the country reserves its full right to take whatever measures necessary to preserve its security and defend its territory, holding Iran fully responsible for these malicious attacks, in accordance with international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant Security Council resolutions.
Kuwaiti air defenses intercepted hostile missile attacks and drones, and sirens sounded across the country, according to a statement from the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, which stated that the sounds of explosions heard were the result of the air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks.
The General Staff called on everyone to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
Kuwait had been subjected to missile attacks and drones four days ago, on May 10, 2026, and the Kuwaiti army announced at that time that it had intercepted them, detecting several hostile drones in the airspace and dealing with them.
In contrast, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated that its forces carried out attacks on what it described as an "airbase" used in an American attack on a communications tower on Sirik Island, but it did not specify the location of the base, according to what was reported by Reuters.
The U.S. Central Command had previously stated that it carried out precise strikes on Saturday and Sunday against Iranian radar sites and command and control locations related to drones.