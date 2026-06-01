Kuwait condemned today (Monday) the "malicious and repeated" Iranian attacks, as they represent a serious escalation and a direct assault on the country's security and stability, as well as a blatant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and Security Council Resolution No. 2817 of 2026, in addition to posing a grave threat to the safety of civilians and vital facilities in the country, according to what was published by the Kuwait News Agency "KUNA".



The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that "the continuation and repetition of these attacks undermines efforts to reduce tension and threatens security and stability in the region," emphasizing Kuwait's firm rejection of these aggressive practices.



The ministry pointed out that the country reserves its full right to take whatever measures necessary to preserve its security and defend its territory, holding Iran fully responsible for these malicious attacks, in accordance with international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant Security Council resolutions.



Kuwaiti air defenses intercepted hostile missile attacks and drones, and sirens sounded across the country, according to a statement from the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, which stated that the sounds of explosions heard were the result of the air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks.



The General Staff called on everyone to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.



Kuwait had been subjected to missile attacks and drones four days ago, on May 10, 2026, and the Kuwaiti army announced at that time that it had intercepted them, detecting several hostile drones in the airspace and dealing with them.



In contrast, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated that its forces carried out attacks on what it described as an "airbase" used in an American attack on a communications tower on Sirik Island, but it did not specify the location of the base, according to what was reported by Reuters.



The U.S. Central Command had previously stated that it carried out precise strikes on Saturday and Sunday against Iranian radar sites and command and control locations related to drones.