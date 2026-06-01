دانت الكويت اليوم (الإثنين) الهجمات الإيرانية «الآثمة والمتكررة»، لما تمثله من تصعيد خطير واعتداء مباشر على أمن الدولة واستقرارها، وخرق فاضح لقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2817 لعام 2026، فضلاً عما تشكله من تهديد بالغ لسلامة المدنيين والمرافق الحيوية في البلاد، وفقاً لما نشرته وكالة الأنباء الكويتية «كونا».


وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية أن «استمرار هذه الاعتداءات وتكرارها يقوض الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التوتر، ويهدد الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة»، مشددة على رفض دولة الكويت القاطع لهذه الممارسات العدوانية.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن بلادها تحتفظ بحقها الكامل في اتخاذ ما يلزم لحفظ أمنها والدفاع عن أراضيها، محملة إيران المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذه الاعتداءات الآثمة، وفقاً للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة.


وتصدت الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية، ودوت صفارات الإنذار في أنحاء البلاد، بحسب بيان رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش الكويتي، التي قالت إن أصوات الانفجارات التي سُمعت كانت نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.


ودعت رئاسة الأركان الجميع إلى التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.


وكانت الكويت تعرضت قبل أربعة أيام، وفي العاشر من مايو (2026) أيضاً، لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة، وأعلن الجيش الكويتي حينها التصدي لها، ورصد عدد من الطائرات المسيرة المعادية في المجال الجوي والتعامل معها.


في المقابل، قال الحرس الثوري الإيراني إن قواته نفذت هجمات على ما وصفها بـ«قاعدة جوية» استُخدمت في هجوم أمريكي على برج اتصالات في جزيرة سيريك، لكنه لم يحدد موقع القاعدة، وفقاً لما نقلته وكالة «رويترز».


وكانت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية قد قالت في وقت سابق إنها نفذت ضربات دقيقة، يومي السبت والأحد، على مواقع رادارات إيرانية ومواقع قيادة وتحكم خاصة بالطائرات المسيرة.