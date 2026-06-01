يتصاعد الجدل عالميًا حول كيفية تنظيم تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، في وقت تتسارع فيه وتيرة تطويرها وانتشارها. وزاد هذا الجدل بعد إلغاء البيت الأبيض، الخميس الماضي، أمرًا تنفيذيًا كان يهدف إلى وضع معايير موحدة لاختبارات السلامة المسبقة للنماذج المتقدمة قبل طرحها تجاريًا، في خطوة اعتبرها مراقبون دعمًا لنهج يفضل تسريع الابتكار وتقليل القيود التنظيمية.

وترى كارين كورنبلوم، المديرة السابقة للمكتب الوطني للذكاء الاصطناعي في إدارة جو بايدن، في تقرير رأي نشرته صحيفة فاينانشال تايمز، أن القرار يعكس تراجع مبدأ «الثقة مع التحقق»، القائم على منح الثقة مع استمرار الرقابة والتدقيق، لصالح توجه يمنح الأولوية للسرعة التقنية.

معضلة المساءلة القانونية

وبحسب كورنبلوم، يعمل الذكاء الاصطناعي حاليًا في بيئة تفتقر إلى المساءلة الكافية، رغم تمدده في قطاعات حيوية مثل الرعاية الصحية والخدمات العامة. كما تبرز تحديات قانونية متزايدة تتعلق بمسؤولية أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي وحدود خضوعها للقوانين التقليدية، في ظل دعاوى قضائية مرفوعة ضد شركات تقنية كبرى، من بينها OpenAI.

وتحذر من أن غياب قواعد موحدة قد يدفع الشركات إلى تخفيف معايير السلامة للحفاظ على قدرتها التنافسية، مشيرة إلى أن شركة Anthropic خففت بالفعل بعض إجراءات السلامة قبل الإطلاق خلال فبراير الماضي، وسط مخاوف من تحول المنافسة إلى «سباق نحو القاع».

في ظل «الفراغ التنظيمي».. من يحاسب الذكاء الاصطناعي عندما يخطئ؟

زخم تنظيمي يتراجع

وكانت جهود تنظيم الذكاء الاصطناعي قد اكتسبت زخمًا بعد إطلاق ChatGPT أواخر 2022، عبر إجراءات أمريكية ودولية شملت أمرًا تنفيذيًا وقعه بايدن، وتعاونًا دوليًا خلال قمة بلتشلي بارك، إضافة إلى إقرار الاتحاد الأوروبي قانونًا شاملًا للذكاء الاصطناعي في مايو 2024. إلا أن هذا الزخم تراجع مع عودة دونالد ترمب إلى السلطة وتركيز إدارته على تعزيز التفوق الأمريكي في مواجهة الصين.

كما تواجه محاولات التنظيم على مستوى الولايات الأمريكية ضغوطًا قوية من شركات التكنولوجيا والمستثمرين، في وقت تظهر فيه استطلاعات الرأي تنامي القلق الشعبي من الذكاء الاصطناعي غير المنظم.

دعوات لضبط المسار

وفي هذا السياق، دعا البابا ليو الرابع عشر الحكومات إلى الاضطلاع بدور رئيسي في وضع أطر تنظيمية تكفل العدالة وتحد من اختلال موازين القوة التكنولوجية.

ويخلص التقرير إلى أن العالم يواجه تحديًا يتمثل في إيجاد توازن بين دعم الابتكار وضمان المساءلة، بما يحافظ على دور الذكاء الاصطناعي كأداة لخدمة المجتمع دون أن يتحول إلى مساحة خارج نطاق الرقابة والحوكمة.