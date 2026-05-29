U.S. President Donald Trump linked any potential agreement with Iran to achieving what he described as a "good deal" for the United States, at a time when nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue alongside escalating military tensions in the Gulf region.

Trump said in an interview with Fox News that will air at the end of the week: "The red line is any agreement that is not good for us. I am negotiating, and they are negotiating, and they are very skilled negotiators."

Memorandum of Understanding Awaiting Green Light

Trump's statements came amid reports that American and Iranian negotiators have reached a preliminary memorandum of understanding for 60 days, which includes extending the current ceasefire and launching a broader round of talks regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

According to the reports, the agreement still requires final approval from the U.S. president before it can take effect.

Diplomatic Pressures and Military Readiness

Analysts during the "Special Report" program on Fox News observed that the Trump administration is trying to strike a delicate balance between pushing for a diplomatic breakthrough with Tehran while simultaneously maintaining U.S. military readiness, amid ongoing friction between American and Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz.

In this context, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pruitt warned of American impatience, stating: "We do not have unlimited patience," adding that military options will return to the table if Trump concludes that the chances of reaching a peace agreement are no longer viable.

Missiles and Conflicting Narratives

These developments come after Iranian forces launched a missile towards Kuwait earlier this week, according to U.S. media reports, while Iranian state media claimed that an American drone was shot down, a narrative that U.S. Central Command and American officials were quick to deny.

Concerns Over Rebuilding Nuclear Capabilities

Participants in the discussion raised questions about the feasibility of any temporary agreement with Iran and whether it would be sufficient to prevent Tehran from rebuilding its nuclear capabilities.

Concerns focused on Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, as well as the ongoing role of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in managing the nuclear file and related military activities, which leaves the future of negotiations open to all possibilities between settlement and escalation.