ربط الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أي اتفاق محتمل مع إيران بالحصول على ما وصفه بـ«الصفقة الجيدة» للولايات المتحدة، في وقت تتواصل فيه المفاوضات النووية بين واشنطن وطهران بالتوازي مع توترات عسكرية متصاعدة في منطقة الخليج.
وقال ترمب في مقابلة مع قناة «فوكس نيوز» ستُبث نهاية الأسبوع: «الخط الأحمر هو أي اتفاق لا يكون جيداً لنا. أنا أتفاوض وهم يتفاوضون، وهم مفاوضون بارعون للغاية».
مذكرة تفاهم بانتظار الضوء الأخضر
وجاءت تصريحات ترمب وسط تقارير تحدثت عن توصل المفاوضين الأمريكيين والإيرانيين إلى مذكرة تفاهم أولية لمدة 60 يوماً، تتضمن تمديد وقف إطلاق النار الحالي وإطلاق جولة أوسع من المحادثات بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني.
وبحسب التقارير، فإن الاتفاق لا يزال بحاجة إلى الموافقة النهائية من الرئيس الأمريكي قبل دخوله حيز التنفيذ.
ضغوط دبلوماسية واستعداد عسكري
ورأى محللون خلال برنامج «سبيشل ريبورت» على قناة «فوكس نيوز» أن إدارة ترمب تحاول تحقيق توازن دقيق بين الدفع نحو اختراق دبلوماسي مع طهران، والحفاظ في الوقت ذاته على الجاهزية العسكرية الأمريكية، في ظل استمرار الاحتكاكات بين القوات الأمريكية والإيرانية قرب مضيق هرمز.
وفي هذا السياق، حذر وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت من نفاد الصبر الأمريكي، قائلاً: «لا نمتلك صبراً بلا حدود»، مضيفاً أن الخيارات العسكرية ستعود إلى الطاولة إذا خلص ترمب إلى أن فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام لم تعد قائمة.
صواريخ وروايات متضاربة
وتأتي هذه التطورات بعد إطلاق قوات إيرانية صاروخاً باتجاه الكويت خلال الأسبوع الجاري، وفق ما أوردته وسائل إعلام أمريكية، في وقت زعمت فيه وسائل إعلام إيرانية رسمية إسقاط طائرة أمريكية، وهي الرواية التي سارعت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية ومسؤولون أمريكيون إلى نفيها.
مخاوف من إعادة بناء القدرات النووية
وأثار المشاركون في النقاش تساؤلات بشأن جدوى أي اتفاق مؤقت مع إيران، وما إذا كان كافياً لمنع طهران من إعادة بناء قدراتها النووية.
وتركزت المخاوف على مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم المخصب، إضافة إلى الدور الذي يواصل الحرس الثوري الإيراني لعبه في إدارة الملف النووي والأنشطة العسكرية المرتبطة به، ما يجعل مستقبل المفاوضات مفتوحاً على جميع الاحتمالات بين التسوية والتصعيد.
U.S. President Donald Trump linked any potential agreement with Iran to achieving what he described as a "good deal" for the United States, at a time when nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue alongside escalating military tensions in the Gulf region.
Trump said in an interview with Fox News that will air at the end of the week: "The red line is any agreement that is not good for us. I am negotiating, and they are negotiating, and they are very skilled negotiators."
Memorandum of Understanding Awaiting Green Light
Trump's statements came amid reports that American and Iranian negotiators have reached a preliminary memorandum of understanding for 60 days, which includes extending the current ceasefire and launching a broader round of talks regarding the Iranian nuclear program.
According to the reports, the agreement still requires final approval from the U.S. president before it can take effect.
Diplomatic Pressures and Military Readiness
Analysts during the "Special Report" program on Fox News observed that the Trump administration is trying to strike a delicate balance between pushing for a diplomatic breakthrough with Tehran while simultaneously maintaining U.S. military readiness, amid ongoing friction between American and Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz.
In this context, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pruitt warned of American impatience, stating: "We do not have unlimited patience," adding that military options will return to the table if Trump concludes that the chances of reaching a peace agreement are no longer viable.
Missiles and Conflicting Narratives
These developments come after Iranian forces launched a missile towards Kuwait earlier this week, according to U.S. media reports, while Iranian state media claimed that an American drone was shot down, a narrative that U.S. Central Command and American officials were quick to deny.
Concerns Over Rebuilding Nuclear Capabilities
Participants in the discussion raised questions about the feasibility of any temporary agreement with Iran and whether it would be sufficient to prevent Tehran from rebuilding its nuclear capabilities.
Concerns focused on Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, as well as the ongoing role of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in managing the nuclear file and related military activities, which leaves the future of negotiations open to all possibilities between settlement and escalation.