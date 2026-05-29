ربط الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أي اتفاق محتمل مع إيران بالحصول على ما وصفه بـ«الصفقة الجيدة» للولايات المتحدة، في وقت تتواصل فيه المفاوضات النووية بين واشنطن وطهران بالتوازي مع توترات عسكرية متصاعدة في منطقة الخليج.

وقال ترمب في مقابلة مع قناة «فوكس نيوز» ستُبث نهاية الأسبوع: «الخط الأحمر هو أي اتفاق لا يكون جيداً لنا. أنا أتفاوض وهم يتفاوضون، وهم مفاوضون بارعون للغاية».

مذكرة تفاهم بانتظار الضوء الأخضر

وجاءت تصريحات ترمب وسط تقارير تحدثت عن توصل المفاوضين الأمريكيين والإيرانيين إلى مذكرة تفاهم أولية لمدة 60 يوماً، تتضمن تمديد وقف إطلاق النار الحالي وإطلاق جولة أوسع من المحادثات بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني.

وبحسب التقارير، فإن الاتفاق لا يزال بحاجة إلى الموافقة النهائية من الرئيس الأمريكي قبل دخوله حيز التنفيذ.

ضغوط دبلوماسية واستعداد عسكري

ورأى محللون خلال برنامج «سبيشل ريبورت» على قناة «فوكس نيوز» أن إدارة ترمب تحاول تحقيق توازن دقيق بين الدفع نحو اختراق دبلوماسي مع طهران، والحفاظ في الوقت ذاته على الجاهزية العسكرية الأمريكية، في ظل استمرار الاحتكاكات بين القوات الأمريكية والإيرانية قرب مضيق هرمز.

وفي هذا السياق، حذر وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت من نفاد الصبر الأمريكي، قائلاً: «لا نمتلك صبراً بلا حدود»، مضيفاً أن الخيارات العسكرية ستعود إلى الطاولة إذا خلص ترمب إلى أن فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام لم تعد قائمة.

صواريخ وروايات متضاربة

وتأتي هذه التطورات بعد إطلاق قوات إيرانية صاروخاً باتجاه الكويت خلال الأسبوع الجاري، وفق ما أوردته وسائل إعلام أمريكية، في وقت زعمت فيه وسائل إعلام إيرانية رسمية إسقاط طائرة أمريكية، وهي الرواية التي سارعت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية ومسؤولون أمريكيون إلى نفيها.

مخاوف من إعادة بناء القدرات النووية

وأثار المشاركون في النقاش تساؤلات بشأن جدوى أي اتفاق مؤقت مع إيران، وما إذا كان كافياً لمنع طهران من إعادة بناء قدراتها النووية.

وتركزت المخاوف على مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم المخصب، إضافة إلى الدور الذي يواصل الحرس الثوري الإيراني لعبه في إدارة الملف النووي والأنشطة العسكرية المرتبطة به، ما يجعل مستقبل المفاوضات مفتوحاً على جميع الاحتمالات بين التسوية والتصعيد.