تعرّضت قوات الدعم السريع لضربة جديدة، إذ أعلن القيادي في ولاية غرب كردفان الأمير إسماعيل محمد يوسف، اليوم الأحد، انشقاقه وانضمامه لصفوف الجيش السوداني.
وظهر الأمير إسماعيل في فيديو متداول وهو يحيي الجيش السوداني والقيادة العسكرية وخص بالذكر القائد عبدالفتاح البرهان على حد قوله.
ويعد الأمير إسماعيل محمد يوسف من القيادات ذات التأثير الاجتماعي والسياسي في ولاية غرب كردفان، وهو نجل العمدة محمد يوسف، عمدة «الدرع» أحد بطون قبيلة المسيرية الزرق.
وشغل الأمير إسماعيل عضوية المجلس التشريعي بجنوب كردفان، وانتخب نائباً بالبرلمان السوداني دورتين بين عامي 2010 و2015، وبرز اسمه في عدد من المبادرات المجتمعية وقضايا التعايش السلمي.
يذكر أن انضمام الأمير إسماعيل يأتي ضمن سلسلة انشقاقات واستسلامات شهدتها صفوف الدعم السريع خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
وتشهد قوات الدعم السريع موجة انشقاقات متصاعدة خلال الأيام الأخيرة، أبرزها إعلان القائد الميداني علي رزق الله المعروف بـ«السافنا» انشقاقه رسمياً، مع اتهامات بوجود تصفيات داخلية وفرض إقامة جبرية على بعض القادة.
وكان اللواء النور أحمد آدم (النور القبة) أعلن انشقاقه عن قوات الدعم السريع في أبريل 2026، وانضمامه إلى الجيش السوداني، في خطوة اعتُبرت من أبرز الانشقاقات داخل القوة خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
وبحسب التقارير وصل «النور القبة» مع مجموعة من قواته إلى مناطق سيطرة الجيش في الولاية الشمالية، بعد رحلة عبر الصحراء، ثم استقبله قائد الجيش السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان رسمياً.
واكتسب هذا الانشقاق أهمية لأسباب عدة أبرزها أن «النور القبة» يُعد من القيادات الميدانية المعروفة داخل الدعم السريع، والانشقاق جاء مع مقاتلين وآليات، وليس بشكل فردي فقط..
وتحدثت تقارير إعلامية سودانية وعربية أن هذه الانشقاقات مرتبطة بتراجع ميداني وخلافات قبلية وتنظيمية داخل قوات الدعم خصوصاً بعد تغير موازين المعارك في ولايات عدة. وأكدت أن بعض القيادات بدأت تتحرك وفق منطق النجاة بدلاً من منطق الحسم العسكري.
The Rapid Support Forces have faced a new blow, as the leader in West Kordofan, Prince Ismail Mohammed Youssef, announced today, Sunday, his defection and joining the ranks of the Sudanese army.
Prince Ismail appeared in a circulated video greeting the Sudanese army and the military leadership, specifically mentioning Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, according to his statement.
Prince Ismail Mohammed Youssef is considered one of the influential social and political leaders in West Kordofan. He is the son of the mayor Mohammed Youssef, the mayor of "Al-Dira," one of the branches of the Al-Masiriyah tribe.
Prince Ismail held a membership in the Legislative Council of South Kordofan and was elected as a deputy in the Sudanese parliament for two terms between 2010 and 2015. His name has emerged in several community initiatives and issues of peaceful coexistence.
It is noteworthy that Prince Ismail's joining comes as part of a series of defections and surrenders witnessed within the Rapid Support Forces in recent times.
The Rapid Support Forces have been experiencing a wave of escalating defections in recent days, the most prominent of which was the official announcement of field commander Ali Rizq Allah, known as "Al-Safna," of his defection, amid accusations of internal purges and house arrest imposed on some leaders.
Major General Al-Noor Ahmed Adam (Al-Noor Al-Quba) announced his defection from the Rapid Support Forces in April 2026, joining the Sudanese army, in a move considered one of the most significant defections within the force in recent times.
According to reports, "Al-Noor Al-Quba" arrived with a group of his forces to areas controlled by the army in the northern state after a journey through the desert, where he was officially received by the commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
This defection has gained importance for several reasons, the most notable being that "Al-Noor Al-Quba" is considered one of the well-known field leaders within the Rapid Support Forces, and the defection came with fighters and equipment, not just individually.
Sudanese and Arab media reports have indicated that these defections are linked to a decline in field conditions and tribal and organizational disputes within the Rapid Support Forces, especially after the balance of battles has changed in several states. They confirmed that some leaders have begun to move according to the logic of survival rather than the logic of military resolution.