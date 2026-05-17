The Rapid Support Forces have faced a new blow, as the leader in West Kordofan, Prince Ismail Mohammed Youssef, announced today, Sunday, his defection and joining the ranks of the Sudanese army.



Prince Ismail appeared in a circulated video greeting the Sudanese army and the military leadership, specifically mentioning Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, according to his statement.



Prince Ismail Mohammed Youssef is considered one of the influential social and political leaders in West Kordofan. He is the son of the mayor Mohammed Youssef, the mayor of "Al-Dira," one of the branches of the Al-Masiriyah tribe.



Prince Ismail held a membership in the Legislative Council of South Kordofan and was elected as a deputy in the Sudanese parliament for two terms between 2010 and 2015. His name has emerged in several community initiatives and issues of peaceful coexistence.



It is noteworthy that Prince Ismail's joining comes as part of a series of defections and surrenders witnessed within the Rapid Support Forces in recent times.



The Rapid Support Forces have been experiencing a wave of escalating defections in recent days, the most prominent of which was the official announcement of field commander Ali Rizq Allah, known as "Al-Safna," of his defection, amid accusations of internal purges and house arrest imposed on some leaders.



Major General Al-Noor Ahmed Adam (Al-Noor Al-Quba) announced his defection from the Rapid Support Forces in April 2026, joining the Sudanese army, in a move considered one of the most significant defections within the force in recent times.



According to reports, "Al-Noor Al-Quba" arrived with a group of his forces to areas controlled by the army in the northern state after a journey through the desert, where he was officially received by the commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.



This defection has gained importance for several reasons, the most notable being that "Al-Noor Al-Quba" is considered one of the well-known field leaders within the Rapid Support Forces, and the defection came with fighters and equipment, not just individually.



Sudanese and Arab media reports have indicated that these defections are linked to a decline in field conditions and tribal and organizational disputes within the Rapid Support Forces, especially after the balance of battles has changed in several states. They confirmed that some leaders have begun to move according to the logic of survival rather than the logic of military resolution.