دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الخميس) نظيره الصيني شي جين بينج إلى زيارة الولايات المتحدة في 24 سبتمبر القادم وذلك خلال المأدبة الرسمية.


وقال ترمب خلال مأدبة عشاء رسمية في بكين، «لدينا فرصة لصناعة مستقبل يتسم بمزيد من التعاون والازدهار»، موضحاً أن العلاقات الأمريكية الصينية هي الأكثر أهمية في تاريخ العالم.


وصف الرئيس الأمريكي نظيره الصيني شي جين بينج بـ«الصديق».


وأضاف أنه أجرى محادثات «إيجابية وبناءة للغاية» مع الرئيس الصيني، مبينا أن الاجتماعات «بناءة جداً».


بدوره، رحب الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج بحرارة بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد، مشدداً بالقول: «يمكننا أن نساعد بعضنا البعض على تحقيق النجاح وتعزيز رفاه العالم بأسره».


وصف شي المناسبة بـ«التاريخية»، موضحاً أنه وترمب حافظا على التواصل، وتمكنا من إبقاء العلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة والصين مستقرة بشكل عام.


ودعا شي الجانبين إلى العمل بشكل وثيق معاً، قائلاً: «يجب أن ننجح في ذلك وألا نفسده أبداً»، مضيفاً: «ينبغي لبلدينا أن يكونا شريكين لا عدوتين».


وأشار إلى أن يمكن أن تسير نهضة الصين إلى جانب أمريكا لنجعل أمريكا عظيمة، لافتاً المجتمع الدولي ينتظر الكثير من أمريكا والصين معا.


ولفت الرئيس الصيني إلى أن الاحترام المتبادل هو أساس علاقات أمريكية صينية مستقرة، مبيناً أن العلاقات بين أمريكا والصين لا تؤثر فقط على 1.7 مليار شخص يعيشون في البلدين، بل تمتد آثارها إلى أكثر من 8 مليارات نسمة حول العالم.


وشدد الرئيس الصيني على ضرورة ارتقاء الجانبين بمستوى هذه المسؤولية.