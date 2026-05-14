U.S. President Donald Trump today (Thursday) invited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to visit the United States on September 24 during the official banquet.



Trump stated during an official dinner in Beijing, "We have the opportunity to create a future characterized by more cooperation and prosperity," explaining that U.S.-China relations are the most important in world history.



The U.S. President referred to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as a "friend."



He added that he had "very positive and constructive" discussions with the Chinese president, indicating that the meetings were "very constructive."



For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping warmly welcomed U.S. President Donald, emphasizing: "We can help each other achieve success and enhance the well-being of the entire world."



Xi described the occasion as "historic," clarifying that he and Trump have maintained communication and managed to keep the relations between the United States and China generally stable.



Xi called on both sides to work closely together, stating: "We must succeed in this and never spoil it," adding: "Our two countries should be partners, not adversaries."



He pointed out that China's rise can go hand in hand with America to make America great, noting that the international community expects a lot from America and China together.



The Chinese president highlighted that mutual respect is the foundation of stable U.S.-China relations, indicating that the relationship between America and China affects not only the 1.7 billion people living in the two countries but also extends its impact to over 8 billion people worldwide.



He stressed the necessity for both sides to elevate their level of responsibility.