نفت وزارة الداخلية المصرية، اليوم، صحة ما تم تداوله على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن منشور منسوب إليها يزعم بدء العمل بنظام اتصالات جديد يتيح مراقبة جميع المكالمات ومحادثات التطبيقات المختلفة.

وأكد مصدر أمني مسؤول، في بيان رسمي، أن «المنشور المتداول عارٍ تماماً من الصحة جملة وتفصيلاً»، مشيراً إلى أنه منشور قديم سبق تداوله مرات عدة في عدد من الدول العربية خلال الأعوام السابقة.

وأوضح المصدر أن بعض الأجهزة الأمنية في دول عربية أخرى قامت أخيراً بنفي تلك الادعاءات نفسها، مؤكداً أن هذه الشائعات المتكررة تهدف إلى إثارة البلبلة وإرباك الرأي العام، مؤكداً أنه «جارٍ اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيال مروجي تلك المزاعم».
مصر.. الداخلية تنفي بشكل قاطع تطبيق نظام جديد لمراقبة المكالمات والتطبيقات

وينتشر منشور مزيف منذ سنوات في دول عربية عدة مثل مصر، الكويت، العراق، لبنان وغيرها يزعم صدور قرار من وزارة الداخلية يفيد ببدء العمل بنظام اتصالات جديد يراقب المكالمات الهاتفية ومحادثات التطبيقات مثل واتساب، فيسبوك، تليغرام وغيرها، ويحفظ كل البيانات.

ويعود هذا المنشور إلى سنوات سابقة، وقد نفاه عدد من الدول مراراً، إذ يهدف عادة إلى إثارة القلق العام أو جذب التفاعل، وتتخذ الجهات الأمنية إجراءات قانونية ضد مروجيه.

يأتي هذا النفي في إطار الجهود الرسمية لمكافحة الشائعات والأخبار المضللة التي تنتشر بسرعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصاً تلك المتعلقة بالأمن والخصوصية الشخصية.

ودعت وزارة الداخلية المواطنين إلى استقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسمية فقط، وعدم تداول الأخبار غير المؤكدة التي قد تؤدي إلى إثارة القلق العام دون مبرر.