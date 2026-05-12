مصر.. الداخلية تنفي بشكل قاطع تطبيق نظام جديد لمراقبة المكالمات والتطبيقات

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior denied today the validity of what has been circulated on social media regarding a post attributed to it claiming the start of a new communication system that allows monitoring all calls and conversations on various applications.

An official security source confirmed in a statement that "the circulated post is completely false in every detail," noting that it is an old post that has been circulated several times in a number of Arab countries over the past years.

The source explained that some security agencies in other Arab countries have recently denied the same claims, emphasizing that these repeated rumors aim to create confusion and disrupt public opinion, and confirming that "legal actions are being taken against those promoting these allegations."



A fake post has been circulating for years in several Arab countries such as Egypt, Kuwait, Iraq, Lebanon, and others, claiming that a decision has been issued by the Ministry of Interior stating the start of a new communication system that monitors phone calls and conversations on applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, and others, and saves all data.

This post dates back to previous years and has been denied by several countries repeatedly, as it usually aims to provoke public concern or attract interaction, and security authorities take legal actions against its promoters.

This denial comes as part of official efforts to combat rumors and misleading news that spread rapidly on social media, especially those related to security and personal privacy.

The Ministry of Interior urged citizens to obtain information only from official sources and not to circulate unverified news that may cause unnecessary public anxiety.