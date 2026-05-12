مصر.. الداخلية تنفي بشكل قاطع تطبيق نظام جديد لمراقبة المكالمات والتطبيقات

نفت وزارة الداخلية المصرية، اليوم، صحة ما تم تداوله على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن منشور منسوب إليها يزعم بدء العمل بنظام اتصالات جديد يتيح مراقبة جميع المكالمات ومحادثات التطبيقات المختلفة.
وأكد مصدر أمني مسؤول، في بيان رسمي، أن «المنشور المتداول عارٍ تماماً من الصحة جملة وتفصيلاً»، مشيراً إلى أنه منشور قديم سبق تداوله مرات عدة في عدد من الدول العربية خلال الأعوام السابقة.
وأوضح المصدر أن بعض الأجهزة الأمنية في دول عربية أخرى قامت أخيراً بنفي تلك الادعاءات نفسها، مؤكداً أن هذه الشائعات المتكررة تهدف إلى إثارة البلبلة وإرباك الرأي العام، مؤكداً أنه «جارٍ اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيال مروجي تلك المزاعم».
وينتشر منشور مزيف منذ سنوات في دول عربية عدة مثل مصر، الكويت، العراق، لبنان وغيرها يزعم صدور قرار من وزارة الداخلية يفيد ببدء العمل بنظام اتصالات جديد يراقب المكالمات الهاتفية ومحادثات التطبيقات مثل واتساب، فيسبوك، تليغرام وغيرها، ويحفظ كل البيانات.
ويعود هذا المنشور إلى سنوات سابقة، وقد نفاه عدد من الدول مراراً، إذ يهدف عادة إلى إثارة القلق العام أو جذب التفاعل، وتتخذ الجهات الأمنية إجراءات قانونية ضد مروجيه.
يأتي هذا النفي في إطار الجهود الرسمية لمكافحة الشائعات والأخبار المضللة التي تنتشر بسرعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصاً تلك المتعلقة بالأمن والخصوصية الشخصية.
ودعت وزارة الداخلية المواطنين إلى استقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسمية فقط، وعدم تداول الأخبار غير المؤكدة التي قد تؤدي إلى إثارة القلق العام دون مبرر.
The Egyptian Ministry of Interior denied today the validity of what has been circulated on social media regarding a post attributed to it claiming the start of a new communication system that allows monitoring all calls and conversations on various applications.
An official security source confirmed in a statement that "the circulated post is completely false in every detail," noting that it is an old post that has been circulated several times in a number of Arab countries over the past years.
The source explained that some security agencies in other Arab countries have recently denied the same claims, emphasizing that these repeated rumors aim to create confusion and disrupt public opinion, and confirming that "legal actions are being taken against those promoting these allegations."
A fake post has been circulating for years in several Arab countries such as Egypt, Kuwait, Iraq, Lebanon, and others, claiming that a decision has been issued by the Ministry of Interior stating the start of a new communication system that monitors phone calls and conversations on applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, and others, and saves all data.
This post dates back to previous years and has been denied by several countries repeatedly, as it usually aims to provoke public concern or attract interaction, and security authorities take legal actions against its promoters.
This denial comes as part of official efforts to combat rumors and misleading news that spread rapidly on social media, especially those related to security and personal privacy.
The Ministry of Interior urged citizens to obtain information only from official sources and not to circulate unverified news that may cause unnecessary public anxiety.