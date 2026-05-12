كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أجراها باحثون في جامعة ولاية بنسلفانيا الأمريكية أن ممارسة الحركة والرياضة قد تساعد الدماغ على تنظيف نفسه بطريقة ميكانيكية طبيعية، في اكتشاف يسلط الضوء على فائدة جديدة للنشاط البدني تتجاوز اللياقة البدنية المعتادة.
ووفقاً للدراسة المنشورة في مجلة Nature Neuroscience، توصل الباحثون إلى أن عضلات البطن قد تلعب دوراً رئيسياً في هذه العملية الحيوية، من خلال شبكة من الأوعية الدموية تربط البطن بالدماغ بطريقة تشبه النظام الهيدروليكي.
وأوضح أستاذ علوم الهندسة والميكانيكا وجراحة الأعصاب وعلم الأحياء والهندسة الطبية الحيوية في جامعة ولاية بنسلفانيا، وقائد الدراسة الباحث باتريك درو، أن انقباض عضلات البطن أثناء الحركة مثل المشي يدفع الدم من منطقة البطن نحو القناة الشوكية، ما يخلق ضغطاً طفيفاً يؤدي إلى تحرك الدماغ بشكل بسيط داخل الجمجمة.
ويحدث هذا التحرك الدقيق داخل بيئة يحيط فيها بالدماغ السائل الدماغي الشوكي، وهو سائل شفاف يُعتقد منذ فترة طويلة أنه يساعد في التخلص من الفضلات الخلوية المرتبطة بأمراض التنكس العصبي مثل مرض الزهايمر.
وباستخدام نماذج حاسوبية متقدمة، اكتشف الباحثون أن حركة الدماغ الناتجة عن النشاط البدني تساعد على تحفيز تدفق هذا السائل داخل أنسجة الدماغ، ما قد يسهم في إزالة المواد الضارة والفضلات المتراكمة.
وقال درو إن نتائج الدراسة توضح كيف يمكن للحركة اليومية البسيطة أن تكون آلية فسيولوجية مهمة للحفاظ على صحة الدماغ.
وللتأكد من دور الضغط الناتج عن عضلات البطن، أجرى الباحثون تجارب إضافية على الفئران، إذ تبين أن مجرد تطبيق ضغط خفيف على البطن أقل من الضغط المستخدم في قياس ضغط الدم لدى البشر كان كافياً لتحريك الدماغ وتحفيز تدفق السوائل، حتى من دون ممارسة أي نشاط بدني.
وأشار الباحثون إلى أنهم فوجئوا بقوة العلاقة بين حركة الدماغ وانقباض عضلات البطن، معتبرين أن هذه النتائج قد تفتح الباب أمام فهم أعمق للعلاقة بين النشاط البدني وصحة الجهاز العصبي.
ورغم أهمية النتائج، أكد الفريق العلمي أن الدراسة أُجريت على الفئران فقط، ما يعني الحاجة إلى مزيد من الأبحاث لمعرفة ما إذا كانت الآلية نفسها تنطبق على البشر.
كما أوضح الباحثون أنهم اعتمدوا على المحاكاة الحاسوبية لتتبع حركة السوائل داخل الدماغ، دون قياسها بشكل مباشر داخل دماغ حي.
واختتم درو تصريحاته بالتأكيد على أن القليل من الحركة مفيد بالفعل، مضيفاً أن هذه الدراسة قد تقدم سبباً إضافياً يفسر لماذا ترتبط ممارسة الرياضة بتحسين صحة الدماغ وتقليل مخاطر الأمراض العصبية.
A recent scientific study conducted by researchers at Pennsylvania State University has revealed that physical movement and exercise may help the brain clean itself through a natural mechanical process, in a discovery that highlights a new benefit of physical activity beyond conventional fitness.
According to the study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, the researchers found that the abdominal muscles may play a key role in this vital process, through a network of blood vessels that connect the abdomen to the brain in a manner similar to a hydraulic system.
Professor of Engineering Science, Mechanics, Neurosurgery, Biology, and Biomedical Engineering at Pennsylvania State University, and lead researcher Patrick Drew explained that the contraction of the abdominal muscles during movement, such as walking, pushes blood from the abdominal area toward the spinal canal, creating slight pressure that causes the brain to move slightly within the skull.
This subtle movement occurs within an environment where the brain is surrounded by cerebrospinal fluid, a clear fluid long believed to help eliminate cellular waste associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease.
Using advanced computational models, the researchers discovered that the brain movement resulting from physical activity helps stimulate the flow of this fluid within brain tissues, which may contribute to the removal of harmful substances and accumulated waste.
Drew stated that the study's results illustrate how simple daily movement can be an important physiological mechanism for maintaining brain health.
To confirm the role of pressure generated by the abdominal muscles, the researchers conducted additional experiments on mice, finding that merely applying light pressure to the abdomen, less than that used in measuring blood pressure in humans, was sufficient to move the brain and stimulate fluid flow, even without engaging in any physical activity.
The researchers noted that they were surprised by the strength of the relationship between brain movement and abdominal muscle contraction, considering that these results may open the door to a deeper understanding of the relationship between physical activity and nervous system health.
Despite the significance of the findings, the scientific team emphasized that the study was conducted only on mice, indicating the need for further research to determine whether the same mechanism applies to humans.
The researchers also clarified that they relied on computational simulations to track fluid movement within the brain, without directly measuring it inside a living brain.
Drew concluded his statements by affirming that a little movement is indeed beneficial, adding that this study may provide an additional reason explaining why exercise is associated with improved brain health and reduced risks of neurological diseases.