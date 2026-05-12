A recent scientific study conducted by researchers at Pennsylvania State University has revealed that physical movement and exercise may help the brain clean itself through a natural mechanical process, in a discovery that highlights a new benefit of physical activity beyond conventional fitness.

According to the study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, the researchers found that the abdominal muscles may play a key role in this vital process, through a network of blood vessels that connect the abdomen to the brain in a manner similar to a hydraulic system.

Professor of Engineering Science, Mechanics, Neurosurgery, Biology, and Biomedical Engineering at Pennsylvania State University, and lead researcher Patrick Drew explained that the contraction of the abdominal muscles during movement, such as walking, pushes blood from the abdominal area toward the spinal canal, creating slight pressure that causes the brain to move slightly within the skull.

This subtle movement occurs within an environment where the brain is surrounded by cerebrospinal fluid, a clear fluid long believed to help eliminate cellular waste associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease.

Using advanced computational models, the researchers discovered that the brain movement resulting from physical activity helps stimulate the flow of this fluid within brain tissues, which may contribute to the removal of harmful substances and accumulated waste.

Drew stated that the study's results illustrate how simple daily movement can be an important physiological mechanism for maintaining brain health.

To confirm the role of pressure generated by the abdominal muscles, the researchers conducted additional experiments on mice, finding that merely applying light pressure to the abdomen, less than that used in measuring blood pressure in humans, was sufficient to move the brain and stimulate fluid flow, even without engaging in any physical activity.

The researchers noted that they were surprised by the strength of the relationship between brain movement and abdominal muscle contraction, considering that these results may open the door to a deeper understanding of the relationship between physical activity and nervous system health.

Despite the significance of the findings, the scientific team emphasized that the study was conducted only on mice, indicating the need for further research to determine whether the same mechanism applies to humans.

The researchers also clarified that they relied on computational simulations to track fluid movement within the brain, without directly measuring it inside a living brain.

Drew concluded his statements by affirming that a little movement is indeed beneficial, adding that this study may provide an additional reason explaining why exercise is associated with improved brain health and reduced risks of neurological diseases.