كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أجراها باحثون في جامعة ولاية بنسلفانيا الأمريكية أن ممارسة الحركة والرياضة قد تساعد الدماغ على تنظيف نفسه بطريقة ميكانيكية طبيعية، في اكتشاف يسلط الضوء على فائدة جديدة للنشاط البدني تتجاوز اللياقة البدنية المعتادة.

ووفقاً للدراسة المنشورة في مجلة Nature Neuroscience، توصل الباحثون إلى أن عضلات البطن قد تلعب دوراً رئيسياً في هذه العملية الحيوية، من خلال شبكة من الأوعية الدموية تربط البطن بالدماغ بطريقة تشبه النظام الهيدروليكي.

وأوضح أستاذ علوم الهندسة والميكانيكا وجراحة الأعصاب وعلم الأحياء والهندسة الطبية الحيوية في جامعة ولاية بنسلفانيا، وقائد الدراسة الباحث باتريك درو، أن انقباض عضلات البطن أثناء الحركة مثل المشي يدفع الدم من منطقة البطن نحو القناة الشوكية، ما يخلق ضغطاً طفيفاً يؤدي إلى تحرك الدماغ بشكل بسيط داخل الجمجمة.

ويحدث هذا التحرك الدقيق داخل بيئة يحيط فيها بالدماغ السائل الدماغي الشوكي، وهو سائل شفاف يُعتقد منذ فترة طويلة أنه يساعد في التخلص من الفضلات الخلوية المرتبطة بأمراض التنكس العصبي مثل مرض الزهايمر.

وباستخدام نماذج حاسوبية متقدمة، اكتشف الباحثون أن حركة الدماغ الناتجة عن النشاط البدني تساعد على تحفيز تدفق هذا السائل داخل أنسجة الدماغ، ما قد يسهم في إزالة المواد الضارة والفضلات المتراكمة.

وقال درو إن نتائج الدراسة توضح كيف يمكن للحركة اليومية البسيطة أن تكون آلية فسيولوجية مهمة للحفاظ على صحة الدماغ.

وللتأكد من دور الضغط الناتج عن عضلات البطن، أجرى الباحثون تجارب إضافية على الفئران، إذ تبين أن مجرد تطبيق ضغط خفيف على البطن أقل من الضغط المستخدم في قياس ضغط الدم لدى البشر كان كافياً لتحريك الدماغ وتحفيز تدفق السوائل، حتى من دون ممارسة أي نشاط بدني.

وأشار الباحثون إلى أنهم فوجئوا بقوة العلاقة بين حركة الدماغ وانقباض عضلات البطن، معتبرين أن هذه النتائج قد تفتح الباب أمام فهم أعمق للعلاقة بين النشاط البدني وصحة الجهاز العصبي.

ورغم أهمية النتائج، أكد الفريق العلمي أن الدراسة أُجريت على الفئران فقط، ما يعني الحاجة إلى مزيد من الأبحاث لمعرفة ما إذا كانت الآلية نفسها تنطبق على البشر.

كما أوضح الباحثون أنهم اعتمدوا على المحاكاة الحاسوبية لتتبع حركة السوائل داخل الدماغ، دون قياسها بشكل مباشر داخل دماغ حي.

واختتم درو تصريحاته بالتأكيد على أن القليل من الحركة مفيد بالفعل، مضيفاً أن هذه الدراسة قد تقدم سبباً إضافياً يفسر لماذا ترتبط ممارسة الرياضة بتحسين صحة الدماغ وتقليل مخاطر الأمراض العصبية.